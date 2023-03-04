The IHSA boys' basketball tournament returned to its original home at the University of Illinois last year, and Joe Tomlinson wanted to help players, coaches and staff feel at home.
He volunteered to serve as a host and is back in that role this year. State Farm Center will be the site of the Class 1A-4A tournament next weekend.
Tomlinson and Jim Butler hosted No. 1-ranked Chicago Simeon in 2022.
“I think they’ve done a great job” since the tournament returned to the UI, Tomlinson said. “I was really happy. I think everybody had a really great time.”
Part of that great time is due to the hosts, and Tomlinson is in his element at an IHSA event. He refereed basketball for 25 years, including two state tournaments in Peoria in 1999 and 2000.
This year, Tomlinson and Jim Butler will host the winner of Monday’s Hoffman Estates Supersectional.
The hosts met with organizers this week and were told “what supersectionals we would be getting our teams from,” Tomlinson said.
“Mike Koon (director of sports events and film for Visit Champaign County) is in charge of the hosting and the things that surround it. He gets volunteers to work as a host during the three days, and it could be considered four days because we do things ahead of time for the teams.”
Tomlinson applauded Koon.
“He really put this together well,” he said. “He has links to the State Farm Center."
Koon said he has known Tomlinson for many years. They worked on the stats crew for football games, and Tomlinson served as spotter for Koon when Koon was public address announcer for Illini football.
“He’s very professional, a good guy. A well-respected basketball official. I’ve got nothing but respect for Joe,” Koon said.
When Tomlinson learns the super-sectional winner, he will begin making calls as his role as a go-between begins.
His first call will likely be to the school’s athletic director.
“There will be things like their hotel, any things they need. There are practices we will arrange in different gyms. There might be food requests at restaurants. They’ll be given a list,” Tomlinson said. “Basically anything that makes their stay here in the three or four days more comfortable and less worrisome so they can focus on the game and less on the details.”
Tomlinson said things went well hosting the event last year, but there were areas where improvements will be made.
For one, last year not all of the practice sites were secured. That has been remedied, “and all the schools in the area want to cooperate to allow the teams to practice there,” Tomlinson said.
A list of restaurants will be provided, and Tomlinson said all of the hotels have been cooperative.
“Just after one year of doing this, it solidified what needs to be done,” he said. “The State Farm Center and all the security with all the rules and regulations, I think they’re well explained.”
Fan seating will also be changed to help promote greater team spirit for each school.
University of Illinois police will provide escorts to each team from their hotel to the arena.
The Simeon team he and Butler hosted practiced at St. Matthew Catholic School. Students were allowed to watch the team practice, which the students and players both enjoyed.
Other schools that will open their gyms to teams are Urbana High School, Urbana Middle School, St. Thomas More, Jefferson Middle School, Judah Christian, Holy Cross and Centennial.
Tomlinson, who operates his own human resources business and is a consultant for the Regional Office of Education, said the experience was similar in a way to his refereeing days: “There’s always something you run into that you don’t expect.”
“What surprised me, it’s a lot more work than I thought,” Tomlinson said. “You’re on your feet a lot, and you get a little tired. In the end it was very nice for the coaches and players. They appreciated what you did. It didn’t go unnoticed.”
Heritage chorus 'one in a million'
The Heritage High School bass chorus was invited to perform Jan. 26 at a concert at the Illinois Music Education Conference, performing for music educators from all over the state.
No other small, rural public high school in Illinois has a bass chorus. Director Justin Lee said the group is “one in a million.”
“Schools the size and demographic of Heritage High School ... are rarely seen at the Illinois Music Education Conference,” Lee said. “They went through a rigorous audition process last year to secure their spot.”
The chorus is made up of tenors and basses.
Heritage High School is located in Broadlands in southeast Champaign County. With 125 students, 65 percent of them male, it has 15 members, comprising 12 percent of the school population and 23 percent of the male student population.
Members of the chorus include Jack Ballard, Aidan Ashbrook, Owen Ashbrook, Nathan Elderidge, Klayton Junglas, Rowen Denmark-Collins, Zach Ruwe, accompanist Angie Ruwe, Brenley Sands, Ben Shanks, Wyatt Young, Ethan Lyons, Eli Denmark-Collins, Kashton White, Cohen Sands and Anthony Happ.
FFA chapters attend machinery show
Georgetown Ridge Farm, Hutsonville and Salt Fork, FFA chapters traveled to the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville Ky. They also attended the 54th Annual Championship Tractor Pull.
Prairie Farmer pays tribute to Easter
Robert A. Easter, a renowned swine nutritionist who has ascended the leadership ranks at the University of Illinois to become dean of the College of ACES, interim provost, interim chancellor and ultimately, president of the university, has been named an Honorary Master Farmer by Prairie Farmer.
Easter is the first Honorary Master Farmer to be named since 2018. Only 16 Honorary Master Farmers have been named by the magazine.
The magazine also named four 2023 Master Farmers: Martin Barbre of Carmi, David Meiss of Gridley, Ron Moore of Roseville and Curt Strode of Marietta.
“The Master Farmer award is Illinois agriculture’s lifetime achievement award,” Prairie Farmer Editor Holly Spangler said. “These farmers are at the top of their game, and they’ve received this award because they raise good crops and even better families, and they’ve built their communities along the way.”
Parkland College students' art exhibited
The artwork of six Parkland College Art and Design students was accepted for the 2023 Illinois Community College Juried Exhibition.
The work was on display at Governors State University.
The students: Sophie Morgan (Champaign, Elva Hajialiakbarifini (Champaign), Connor Altan (Monticello), Monica Carr (Urbana), Ruoheng Young (Urbana) and Amelia Gonzalez (Champaign).
The annual juried exhibition celebrates the creative work of young artists. About $1,500 in awards, including a Best in Show Award, was presented during an open house and awards ceremony held Feb. 25.
Mahomet-Seymour eighth-graders honored
Eighth-grade students of the month at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School have been named for January and February.
January students: Madi Gones, Gracyn Shotkoski, Vicente Carrasco-Fanta, Cash Bryan, Juliana Pike, Tristen Phenicie and Eli Dyer.
February students: Aubrey Hollwedel, Naia Bailey, Dyllin Thomas, Kyce Shihabi, Sarah Wang, Brooke Thurman and Matthew Gray.
Honor Roll
On Saturdays, we tip our hats to academic award-winners from our area. Submit information at dhinton@news-gazette.com.
PRESIDENTS LIST
Drake University (Des Moines, Iowa) — Stasia Conerty
University of Mississippi (University, Miss.) — Greyson Campion, Elaine Campion and Elisha King, Mahomet.
Costal Carolina University (Conway, S.C.) — Ashley Campbell, Mahomet.
DEANS LIST
University of Mississippi (University, Miss.) — Ruby Adams, Savoy, and Ashlyn Lannert, Ogden.
University of Maryland Global Campus (Adelphi, Md.) — Zachary Moutria, Arcola.
Costal Carolina University (Conway, S.C.) — Nicolas Tackels, Monticello
Abilene Christian University (Abilene, Texas) — Alana Simms, Atwood.
Ex-Rantoul resident releases novel
Rantoul High School graduate Rick Kaiser has released his fourth novel, “Bobby & Penny,” the third book of his Penny Lane tetralogy.
Taking place in a small Midwest town, Kaiser’s book deals with human struggles through dysfunction, disappointment, tragedy and loss and brings hope, love and peace to the table of redemption.
Writing since a young age, Kaiser has incorporated moments and places he has experienced through the years and woven them into tales of fiction capturing humor, joy and sadness of one’s journey through life.
The first book of the series is “Penny Lane,” followed by “Peggy Sue” and then “Bobby & Penny.” The last book of the series, “Bud & Annie,” is slated for release near the end of 2023. Kaiser has also published “Closin Time.”
Kaiser resides in Bracey, Va., with his wife, Dr. Janet Kaiser, who inspired him to write the novels.