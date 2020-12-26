Name dropping | Area residents spinning yarns — fact and fiction
Maybe it’s the pandemic that’s causing it. People not only have more free time for reading, they also have more time for writing. Books, that is.
The publications range from children’s books to murder mysteries.
The latest works of three area and former area residents have recently been published or will be soon.
Children should enjoy this oneThe owners and teachers at Champaign’s Sprouts Art & Nature School have written a book for children that is based on the ecological impact of a log jam. The Sangamon River in Allerton Park is used as a backdrop.
“Log Jam on the Sangamon” is a rhyming picture book written by Caity Peterson and Ellen Saathoff.
The pair said they wrote the book to supplement their nature curriculum for Sprouts that is based on local natural events.
“There are plenty of really cool nature things happening right here that the kids can see and experience, and we want to highlight those things — but sometimes finding the right books is difficult,” Peterson said.
The book also includes photos of the Sangamon River taken in Allerton Park and handcrafted felt characters. It is available on Amazon.
The two writers said there will be more to come.
“This is just the start of our plan to publish more books in areas that need more love and attention,” Saathoff said.
New novel set in Urbana
Robert Hays of Carmi, a retired University of Illinois journalism professor who formerly lived in Champaign, set his latest novel — his sixth — in Urbana. Indiana and southern Illinois are also part of the setting.
Publisher Melinda Clayton describes the book, “An Inchworm Takes Wing,” as “an intense emotional drama that takes the reader deep into the mind of a Vietnam War veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.”
A former Chicago teacher and current resident of southern Illinois, which he likes to call “down in the Shawnee,” is the principal character who is in critical condition in an Urbana hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 57.
It marks the first time Hays has set one of his novels in his home state. The story references the UI campus plus a fictitious institution he said is modeled on Carle Foundation Hospital and events such as the first Farm Aid concert held at Memorial Stadium in 1985.
The book is available online in both paperback and e-book editions and should show up soon at bookstores and libraries, although distribution may be somewhat slow because of the pandemic. A hardback edition will be out in the near future.
“We are proud to have Robert in the Thomas- Jacob stable of writers,” Clayton said. “I’m one of his biggest fans, and I think this is his best work yet.”
Selections from three of his previous novels earned nominations for the Pushcart Prize literary award. He is also author of a book of short stories and has written, edited or collaborated on a half-dozen nonfiction books.
His best-known work is “Intelligence for Patton,” a collaboration with Brig. Gen. Oscar W. Koch, who was Gen. George S. Patton’s chief intelligence officer in World War II.
First novel for Paxton man
Paxton native David Rohlfing has published his first novel.
The first work in the “Deliberate Duplicity” series will be available via Amazon Books, Barnes & Noble and IndieBound with a publish date of Jan. 5.
Rohlfing, who now lives in Bloomington, spent his business career in the retail automotive aftermarket and has lived in every continent of the world but one.
The series features detective Sasha Frank. The first novel deals with revenge killings in the Midwest.
One by one, dead bodies are being found at different points along Constitution Trail, where railroad tracks, now abandoned, once ran through the twin cities of Bloomington-Normal.
Each body is posed on the ground with the eyes manipulated so they remain open — witnesses who cannot testify to what they’ve seen.
Published by River Grove Books, “Deliberate Duplicity” explores the twisted, vengeful mind of a serial killer and follows Frank, who is determined to solve the crimes.
A complicated web of clues leaves Frank and his team with more questions than answers.
Movies on tap at Westville library
The Westville Public Library will host “Wednesday Afternoon at the Movies” after the start of the new year.
The first film will be shown at 2 p.m. Jan. 6 and will feature a classic starring the Rat Pack: “Ocean’s Eleven.”
Call 217-267-3170 to reserve a seat.
Social-distancing requirements will be followed, so there will be a limit on the people allowed to reserve a seat. Snacks will be available.
Parkland Foundation awards 12 scholarshipsThe Parkland College Foundation recently awarded 12 new spring 2021 scholarships to Ford County residents after having received its largest cash gift ever from a single donor.
The $1.5 million gift from the estate of C. Paul and Marjorie Davis of Gibson City came as a surprise to the foundation, which had no prior connection with the Davises.
Mr. Davis was a World War II veteran and University of Illinois graduate who settled in Gibson City to farm.
Mrs. Davis was a teacher with a lifelong dedication to the profession. She taught English for 24 years, primarily at Stephen Decatur High School and Champaign Central High School; served as co-teacher leader for high school summer abroad programs; served as state secretary of the National Council of Teachers; and had a professional membership in Delta Kappa Gamma professional honor society for women educators.
The first recipients of the $2,000 scholarships, which will be used for tuition, fees and/or books, are Katie Johnson, Gowyn Kelly, Allison Heavilin, Ashlyn McPherson, Jadrien Miles, Melissa Walker Salyards, Hannah Hein, Jordan Frederick, Paige Shelton, Lani Crim, Gracie Conover and Breanna Brokate.
Funk retiring from Farm Credit
After more than 40 years, Brian Funk of Paxton is retiring from Farm Credit Illinois on Dec. 31.
Funk, who has served farm families in central and southern Illinois, is a credit officer in the credit services division based at the financial cooperative’s Mahomet headquarters.
Funk was raised on his family’s Ford County grain farm and received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural industries from the University of Illinois. He worked at three locations during his four-decade tenure — Watseka, Champaign and Mahomet.
He began his career as a loan officer and served as branch manager for 13 years before spending the past 25 years in credit.
Funk was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau board and Credit Bureau of Champaign board, where he also served as chairman.
He and his wife, Grace, have one son — Eric.
Trio from area named to college dean’s listThree area residents have been named to the fall semester dean’s list at Missouri Valley College, Marshall, Mo.
They are:
- Thomas Rhoades of Monticello, a senior majoring in management.
- Lindsay Jordahl of Rantoul, a junior majoring in English.
- Destyne Duncan of Tolono, a freshman majoring in pre-nursing.
