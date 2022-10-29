Name Dropping | Burton's love of rocket propulsion continues to soar
Rod Burton was 10 years old when he began dabbling with rockets.
Growing up in Geneva (that’s Illinois, not Switzerland), he had a Gilbert chemistry set and made gunpowder in his basement and put it in rockets that he fired in the field.
“I found a formula in a book,” he said. “I used to buy some of the ingredients down at the Walgreen drug store.”
He said a mishap with the gunpowder “created a huge flame” that blackened the basement ceiling and filled the house with smoke. Burton recently visited the house and said the blackened ceiling is still there.
That was in a different era. These days, Burton, a retired professor in the University of Illinois Department of Aerospace Engineering, is 82 and still working with CU Aerospace, a Champaign-based company he helped to found with five other UI faculty.
Burton works out of his home in Northbrook. He recently conferred with officials at NASA concerning the company’s potential involvement with a manned trip to Mars.
We “would be involved with the thrusters or the rocket engine,” Burton said. “My PhD is from Princeton, and Princeton happens to be the leader in this type of engine. It would take years to do enough research to build one of these units.”
Burton said the engine would be 10 to 20 times more powerful than any electric rocket has flown before.
Burton is considered a leader in his field. He was recently selected to receive the 2023 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Wyld Population Award. Presented for outstanding achievement in the development or application of rocket propulsion systems, the award is sponsored by the Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Rockets, Liquid Propulsion and Nuclear and Future Flight Propulsion Technical committees.
The award is for “distinguished enhancement of science and innovation in the field of electric space propulsion, education of scientist engineers and entrepreneurial leadership in aerospace engineering.”
Burton will be recognized during the 2023 AIAA SciTech Forum on Jan. 23-27 in National Harbor, Md.
His main work in electric propulsion began in 1962 when he was a graduate student at Princeton. Electric propulsion means electric power, not chemical power, is used to power the rocket engine.
Electric systems use less propellant. When a rocket takes off, it’s 85 percent propellant. Electric uses about a third of that amount, Burton said.
“CU Aerospace is a leader in that field for small satellites,” Burton said. “Right now we’re building a new propulsion system. We design the systems, build them and test them in our laboratory and send them out as products.”
Burton said the orbits over earth are getting crowded, and rules are being changed in an attempt to get dead spacecraft out of orbit by crashing them in the atmosphere.
“There’s getting to be a debris problem,” he said. “The problem is collision. Satellites travel about 5 miles per second,” and if they collide the resulting debris field is large — even if they only weigh about 10 pounds each.
Collisions occur because their orbits criss-cross. Some go around the equator, others north to south over the poles.
CU Aerospace builds an add-on system that would bring a satellite down and it would burn up in the atmosphere when it is no longer functioning.
“We’re always working on new systems,” Burton said. “Smaller is often better in this field. The smaller a satellite is, the cheaper it is to put it into orbit.”
It was in the ‘50s when a young Rod Burton began dabbling with rockets. He was a lot like Homer Hickam from the movie “October Sky.” No, Burton didn’t face pressure from his father to work in a coal mine, but like Hickam, he was fascinated by rocketry and saw a bright future in the science.
Burton remains enthusiastic about the work.
“It’s the greatest field ever,” he said.
Despite his love for the work, he has no desire to blast off into the final frontier.
“I’d be scared up in space,” he said. “I’m not a roller-coaster person.”
In memory of Dick Bennett
A tree was planted in Champaign’s Mattis Park in memory of long-time Daily Bread Soup Kitchen volunteer Dick Bennett.
His wife, Stevie, said her husband put a lot of miles on his vehicle all over Champaign-Urbana as he picked up donated food items for the soup kitchen. As the need grew, “Dick did more scavenging for food,” Steve said. “We were feeding more people.”
Due to a lack of room for food storage at the Daily Bread’s serving site, Mr. Bennett would rent a storage facility to keep food.
The soup kitchen, which she estimated was serving about 40 people in 2002, grew over the years to today when it is serving about 400 daily.
"He was always there helping out getting food. Any time of day or night that people called, he would be there,” Stevie said.
As Mr. Bennett’s health declined, he helped in other ways such as breaking down cardboard — “anything to help out.”
Mr. Bennett passed away earlier this year.
“He was a great guy,” Stevie said. “Always there when anyone needed help.”
Rantoul high schoolers to present 'Macbeth'
Shakespeare comes to the stage at Rantoul Township High School Nov. 3-5.
Director Mikel Matthews said with most of the cast playing multiple roles, the actors will be “taken by the spirit of the play as they transform from character to character and live out one of Shakespeare’s most exciting tragedies.”
The cast includes Tierra Boone, Macbeth; Natre’ail Mahalick, Lady Macbeth; Reese Boone, Banquo; Giana Bevilacqua, Macduff; Angelle Wroble, Duncan; Ruth Karanja, Malcolm; Karlie Pickett, Donalbain; and Miranda Loosa, Lady Macduff.
“Macbeth uses murder most foul to take the crown that the three witches prophesied would be his,” Matthews said. “This heinous act leads to more murder, paranoia and madness as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth’s actions haunt them. What is done cannot be undone.”
Wright earns tenure at DACC
Marcie Wright’s first contact with Danville Area Community College came as she completed her GED. Her tale is a personal success story for the college as Wright was recently granted tenure at the community college.
Wright, clinical coordinator/faculty of Health Information Technology, has worked in the health information field as either director or full-time instructor for more than 10 years. She was enrolled in the program in its first year.
She went on to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the field and told the DACC board that the college’s tuition reimbursement program had made it possible.
Sloan receives national honor
Olivia Sloan from Paxton has been named a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
She is a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. Each step along the way — from high school to college to career — it connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.
Senior earns Exchange Club award
Nicole Vermillion has been selected the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for October.
A senior at Rantoul Township High School, she resides in Gifford with her parents — Dave and Cecelia Vermillion.
Her school involvement has included FFA, National Honor Society, Rantoul Rowdies, basketball, softball and volleyball.
She has a full resume of employment, including Rantoul Press delivery, Stagecoach restaurant, Hooves of Hope of Potomac, pet sitting, vet assistant at Acre Hill Veterinary Clinic and house sitting.
Vermillion’s honors or awards include three-sport athlete, varsity letters in basketball and softball, scholar athlete, Excellence in English, NHS member, FFA greenhand and chapter degrees and top sales, Excellence in Academic Spanish 2, Golden Glove in softball and Excellence in Housing and Interior Design.
Her volunteer activities have included helping with the Gifford State Bank craft show luncheon, helping to deliver Peace Meals in Rantoul, cleaning stalls at Hooves of Hope and mission work at Big Creek Missions, Leslie County, Ky., where she helped with the construction of railing and steps.
Vermillion plans to work toward an associate degree at Parkland College before deciding what to pursue in terms of a vocation.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.