Name Dropping | C-U Symphony conductor recognized for his abilities
Stephen Alltop didn’t slowly grow to love classical music. He seems to have been born to it.
The Phoenix native’s non-musician parents noticed he was naturally attracted to music and bought him small keyboards and arranged for music lessons.
“As a kid, I took organ lessons, saxophone, viola,” Alltop said.
At a time when many of his peers were listening to ‘80s hair bands and music of a wider pop culture, he was listening to a different type of music: LPs of Bach and choral music. He did venture into some mainstream music as he had a love for the rock group Styx. Still does. (“I liked it because they were so musically innovative and complex. I loved all the things going on in their music.”)
Alltop was the drum major for the high school marching band and sang in choirs.
“My love for (music) has never diminished at all,” he said. “I’m really lucky.”
Alltop has been able to thrive in music, graduating from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and earning a doctorate in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University.
Since 2013, he has served as conductor for the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra.
A full-time teacher at Northwestern, where he is the conductor of the Alice Millar Chapel Choir and the Baroque Music Ensemble, Alltop has also served for the past 27 years as music director and conductor of the Elmhurst Symphony Orchestra and the Apollo Chorus of Chicago, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
The Illinois Council of Orchestras has named Alltop its 2022 Conductor of the Year.
An awards panel that included judges from the Illinois Council of Orchestras Board of Directors and from independent arts organizations reviewed nominations representing orchestras from throughout Illinois.
Alltop, who makes the drive from his home in Wilmette to serve as conductor in Champaign-Urbana, said it’s a joy to work with the local musicians.
“It’s a wonderful mix of faculty members and students and community players, people who have been dedicated to the orchestra for years,” he said. “It’s a very special combination of musicians in that orchestra.”
Performances are generally held in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. At other times, they are held at venues such as Champaign’s Virginia Theater, I Hotel and Conference Center and Faith United Methodist Church.
Alltop said C-U has “so many well-educated people and music lovers.”
“I really feel lucky to make music there.”
How does one get to Krannert Center? Practice and preparation.
“Lots of study,” he said of what makes a good musical conductor. “Lots of anticipation of what people will need both musically and logistically. Respecting musicians and what they bring to the music-making.
“I think every great leader, no matter what sphere of activity, inspires everyone to do their best. That’s what I strive to do.”
Alltop said the conductor and musicians will spend a great deal of time preparing before giving a performance. Some of that prep time will be anticipating what the logistical needs of the musicians are.
In the next performance, “From Italy With Love,” which will be presented at 7:30 tonight, some of the musicians will be off stage.
The performance will feature more than 100 musicians at Foellinger Great Hall as the symphony orchestra is joined by the East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra for a side-by-side performance of Tchaikovsky’s “Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture.”
Alltop said there are generally four rehearsals for a performance involving about 10 hours.
He said it’s the musicians who deserve the credit.
“Conductors don’t make the sound; the musicians make the sound,” he said.
Alltop will be honored with the Conductor of the Year award at the concert.
In addition to music, Alltop enjoys sports and is an avid squash player. He has also done a great deal of long-distance running, having taken part in 10 marathons and 20 half-marathons. He also enjoys watching baseball and basketball — his favorite teams are the Los Angeles Dodgers and Phoenix Suns.
He also enjoys reading and travel with his wife, Josefien Stoppelenberg, who is a soprano.
“We perform a great deal together,” he said.
Alltop said he also enjoys C-U’s culinary options.
“It has a really good food scene,” he said. “There are a lot of interesting and really good restaurants there.”
The Illinois Council of Orchestras also recognized the Guild of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra as the 2022 Guild of the Year for its support of the C-U Symphony Orchestra.
The guild celebrated its 60th anniversary on Friday with a wine reception and musical program at the Champaign Country Club. The guild has had more than 100 members from the community over the years. They have served as volunteers, donors, fundraisers and devoted patrons.
Rotary honors PrydeChampaign-Urbana Public Health Director Julie Pryde on Monday was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow. The award was established in honor of Harris, the founder of Rotary International.
It is the highest honor a Rotary chapter can bestow.
Pryde, who spoke to the chapter, was honored for her efforts in keeping the community safe during the pandemic.
She compared how different society was years ago and what she was proud of and what she is now horrified with. She noted that years ago, children played outside all day and rode their bicycles everywhere. They got their vaccines. They kept hydrated by drinking out of hoses in the yard and ate fruit right from trees and bushes and vegetables out of the garden.
She said she was alarmed that children are piled into cars and pickup trucks for rides without seatbelts or car seats.
Invitational named for longtime coach
Longtime Mahomet-Seymour teacher Linda Parnell has been honored by the renaming of the Mahomet-Seymour Junior High Bulldog Invitational to the Coach Linda Parnell Bulldog Invitational.
Parnell served M-S schools for 33 years, 31 of which were as a teacher and the last two as principal of Middletown Early Childhood Center.
She also coached track and field at the junior high for 24 years
Many of those athletes are still record holders at the junior high with names displayed on the school record board.
St. Joseph student interns in Durbin’s office
St. Joseph native Elizabeth Schluter spent this spring interning for U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, working behind the scenes in his Capitol Hill office as an intern.
“I started my career on Capitol Hill as a college intern for Sen. Paul Douglas of Illinois,” Durbin said. “I will never forget that day in February of 1966 when he agreed to hire me as an intern to work in his office. As a student from East St. Louis, going to work in the office of a U.S. senator was one of the most exciting things I had ever done. I know what a valuable experience it can be, and we strive to make sure all of our students get a glimpse into the workings of the United States Senate.”
Schluter is in her junior year at the University of Illinois, majoring in history and political science and minoring in both Spanish and legal studies.
She is a James Scholar on campus, has served as a political science peer mentor, has been published in the Illinois Undergraduate of History and is a member of the Pre-Law Honors Society.
Her passion for civics and politics began when she competed in a congressional-style civics hearing as a high school senior, first at the state level in Illinois and then the national level. She has enjoyed advancing her experience in government and politics at Durbin’s office this spring.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to intern for Sen. Durbin,” Schluter said. “I have enjoyed my time helping the various legislative teams with their research, and the work I have done has been very fulfilling.”
Mahomet Lions set date for honor parade
The Mahomet Lions Club is inviting residents to honor their favorite veteran, active military, firefighter, police officer, corrections officer, EMS personnel, dispatcher or health-care worker at the club’s 2022 honor parade and celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
The event will begin with a parade starting at Lincoln Trail School heading south on Division Street and east on Main Street. It will conclude at Village Green Park in the center of downtown Mahomet with an honor celebration of activities.
It is open to the public, and any business/organization or individual may sponsor an honoree to be recognized.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.