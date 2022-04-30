Name Dropping | Champaign city attorney: It's time for next phase of life
Fred Stavins wasn’t champing at the bit to retire. At 72 years old, he still likes working with the people around him and still has the energy to serve as Champaign city attorney — a job he’s held since in 1981.
“I like what I’m doing,” Stavins said.
But the Chicago south side native thought it was time to move on. He has set May 20 as his retirement date.
“I’ve been to more than 2,000 city council meetings,” the friendly Stavins said. “A lot of those meetings are at night, and I’d be away from my family. My wife and two sons have been very supportive of my career.”
Stavins is the kind of guy who could have chosen a number of professions. He was an educator for a couple of years. He even considered newspaper work for a time. But he opted instead to be a lawyer — and he seems to have enjoyed it. A lot.
He’s kept his sanity, and he’s kept his sense of humor.
“It was close,” Stavins said. “I was considering journalism when magazines and newspapers were a viable form of employment. I gave it a lot of thought. I’ve always been sort of a newspaper guy. When I was 9 or 10 I was a paper boy. My dad would read two or three papers every night. When we went on vacation, one of his favorite things was to buy the out-of-town papers.”
The Brother Rice High School graduate instead chose education. At least initially. He earned a degree from Notre Dame and taught middle-school English for two years before he entered law school at the University of Illinois. While there, he also managed a rooming house for three years, and after graduation, hooked on as assistant corporation counsel for the city of Joliet before coming back to Champaign to become city attorney — a job he’s held for a little more than four decades.
There are a number of people who are glad Stavins took the Champaign city attorney job. One of his fans is Mayor Deb Feinen, who said he was a blessing to the city but also to many attorneys, like her, who looked to Stavins for advice and knowledge on some facet of municipal law.
“Fred is always someone who is kind of fun to have a case against,” Feinen said. “He’s someone who I think enjoys the nuances of law. He enjoys talking about both sides of an issue and thinking about what the answer might be.”
Stavins said he appreciates the city council/management form of government Champaign employs.
“In many respects it’s less partisan/political,” he said. “There’s no partisan back and forth.”
Stavins called the lawyers, legal assistants and paralegals with whom he has worked “the best municipal legal group in the state of Illinois.”
“It’s really a team of people that are focused on providing advice in a number of areas,” Stavins said. “I want to emphasize that many of (the accomplishments) are just me functioning as part of a larger team and working with other lawyers in the office.”
He said in some ways a city form of government can be compared to a corporation in its management structure.
“You have to look at the city the same way you look at a company. We have a chief executive officer that is city manager, a board of directors who is the city council, chair of the board of directors who is the mayor. There are various service-providing elements — police, fire, public works, library, 911 dispatchers, neighborhood service people, planning people and then finance and HR.”
Feinen said Stavins is as at home negotiating a development deal as he is discussing an easement issue or a sewage backup problem.
The city also has a prosecution arm that has been employed over the years for ordinance violations.
“A system we adopted in the mid-‘80s ... allowed people to pay a minimum fine at city hall or through the mail before it gets to court, and there’s no court record.”
He said many other cities followed Champaign’s lead and adopted that system.
Champaign recodified its city code under Stavins’ watch.
Early in his career, solid waste was a major topic in the community.
“There were an amazing array of issues in the late ‘80s and ‘90s. A solid waste association was formed among government bodies in town,” Stavins said. “We drafted a series of Boneyard Creek boundaries. We spent several years in this process trying to get all the communities to come together to get the Boneyard Creek to become a positive amenity. It used to be a sewage conveyance artery through the city."
Stavins was a founding member of the Illinois Local Government Lawyers Association, having served as president and for which he received the distinguished lifetime achievement award.
He is also a longtime member of the International Municipal Lawyers Association (earning the Epps Award) and the Illinois Municipal League Home Rule Attorneys Committee
Once Stavins becomes a free man from his work requirements, he said he plans to do “some of the things I haven’t had time to do” like traveling more with his wife, Rosemary Garhart, catching up with friends and organizing his extensive photo collection.
Stavins and Garhart have two sons — Freddie and Robert. He’s probably been to as many of his sons’ soccer games and tennis matches as he has city council meetings over the years. Family and volunteer work at his church, St. Patrick’s in Urbana, have taken up much of his free time.
PBL freshman hosts Girls STEM Day
Elizabeth Megson, a freshman at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School who was named an engineer girl ambassador earlier this year by the National Academy of Engineering, hosted a girls STEM day for fourth- and fifth-grade girls at Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton.
Engineer girl ambassadors are mentored by women engineers with the aim of implementing projects to promote engineering among underrepresented groups in the field, and this includes women.
Megson worked with regional colleges who provided an array of science-bound activities for STEM Day, including the University of Illinois, Parkland College, Purdue University and Governors State University.
She provided an activity that involved powering a light bulb using lemons. Given a small grant by the NAD, she also solicited donations of materials from Paxton IGA and Paxton Hardware and Rental.
Megson said putting the program together was a great deal of work but was worth it.
“I just want to emphasize that, at its core, engineering is really about thinking, creating and doing, not just about reading and writing,” Megson said.
Leah Courtney of the U of I Society of Women Engineers outreach committee helped to plan the event and brought a robotic hand activity.
Parkland College representatives brought a circuit stick and introduced the Staerkel Planetarium and summer hands-on science courses for elementary school children.
Lauren and Lindsey Rademacher, STEM coaches at Governors State University, brought a bioengineering activity using strawberry DNA.
Luchinski joins Phi Kappa Phi
Hannah Luchinski of Champaign, a student at Butler University, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
They are among about 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Champaign St. Matthew wins state title
Champaign’s St. Matthew Catholic School captured first place in the 1A state division at the Science Olympiad Tournament on April 23.
The team qualified to compete at state by winning the regional competition at Parkland College March 12.
All events are virtual this year.
The team is coached by parent volunteers and head coaches Jean Drasgow and Karleen McNeal.
Danville school retirees announced
Danville School District has released a list of staff who will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year. They will be honored at a board retirement dinner May 11 at the Possum Trot Supper Club.
They include Danville High employees Kimberly Burch, Susan Kedas, Donna Bennett, and Monica Campbell; Mark Denman Elementary, Mary Jo Heeren, Debora Leaver and Debbie Plush; Liberty Elementary, Julie Legg; South View Upper Elementary, Sherry Carpenter; North Ridge Middle School, Shirley Dieu and Joy Fox; Jackson Building, Kathryn Feed; Edison Elementary, Barbara Hall; Garfield Elementary, Derric Hightower; Fields Administrative Service Center, Dianna Kirk and Connie Kittell; and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, Debra Strader.
Heino, Anderson tops in golf tournament
Cameron Heino and Jacob Anderson, both 2006 Mahomet-Seymour High School graduates, took home the top trophy in the 56-team Ben Sieg Season Opener golf tournament last weekend at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Mahomet.
The tournament ran over two days, with Sunday’s action cut short for some flights due to rain. The golfers were placed into five flights after their opening round.
Flight winners:
First flight — Bob Bushnell and Mike Rorem
Second flight — Skyler Cargo and Ben McElhoe
Third flight — Gus Potts and Guy Jamison
Fourth flight — Wally Straub and Owen Straub
Rantoul celebrates fire department promotions
Rantoul Fire Department got together this week and announced the promotions of five people.
They are Jeremy Larson and Geoff Wahl to captain and Gary Wilson, Derek Shreves and Jason McMorris to lieutenant.
Kasten earns Dean's award
Sadie Kasten, a member of the Colgate University class of 2022, has earned the fall 2021 Dean’s Award for Distinction.
A geology major from Champaign, Kasten is a graduate of Champaign Central High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the fall semester earn the award.
