Name Dropping | Champaign county probation officer earns award for dedication
Many people would love to change the world. Jennifer Crites does her best to do so.
Whether it’s dealing with law breakers or helping special-needs children, Crites doesn’t sit back and wait for someone else to do something.
An adult probation officer with the Champaign County Probation and Court Services Department, Crites not only works to help affect the lives of those who’ve run afoul of the law, she’s also active in Special Olympics.
People have noticed.
As a probation officer, Crites recently received the William Ettinger Award, presented by the Illinois Probation and Court Services Association to the person who has exemplified the highest degree of dedication and service to the association. She also received the Frank Calkins Award in 2017 for support of the IPCSA through its committee work.
Outside of work, she was named the 2017 Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year.
In addition to creating the Rantoul Crusaders Olympic team for which she serves as head coach, Crites has served with a number of Special Olympics events in addition to assisting with the Tom Jones Challenger League, a baseball league that focuses on children ages 6 to 21 with varying degrees of physical or mental challenges. She was named volunteer of the year for the Jones league in 2016.
Crites, a probation officer for more than 20 years, said she was “very surprised” how people in trouble with the law act — fine one minute, a different person the next.
“While they’re on probation, you get to know them, ask them about their family life, their personal life,” Crites said. “They seem to be a good citizen in the community, and then you see them go out there and commit a crime.
“There’s one person sitting in the office, and they’re another person” out in the world.
Society is “definitely more violent” than when Crites started in the job in 2001.
“You get to know them over time,” she said of people whose cases have been assigned to her. “You learn about how their family background might not have been as supportive as it should have been. It might have been mental health issues” that contributed to their breaking the law. “Or drugs or alcohol, versus when I first started, I felt like it was just a dumb choice of theirs.”
Crites said many violent offenders today know the difference between right and wrong, but they don’t care.
“Or maybe they don’t care because they’re under the influence of drugs, under the influence of alcohol, under the influence of peers,” she said.
Crites said the caseload can get overwhelming.
More people are being sentenced to probation today, but how they are handled has changed.
In the past, the philosophy was “You messed up, this is the consequence, here you go,” Crites said.
“Now, it’s ‘Let’s get to the root of the problem; how can we help you out? Let’s get you straightened out.’”
The success stories keep her going. Crites said a couple of former clients continue to contact her long after their probation has expired and let her know how they’re doing.
“We as probation officers, we love to hear that,” Crites said. “A couple clients say, ‘I need help.’ Whether they’re on probation or not, we will help.”
The help could come in the form of guidance or resources or just being someone to talk to.
Crites, who is 47, said a probation officer “definitely cannot be naive in this business.” Still, she’s glad she got into the work.
Crites got involved with Special Olympics because her son is a special-needs child.
“He is such an active individual and loves the sport” of baseball, Crites said.
She started the Rantoul Crusaders Special Olympics team 10 years ago. The team competes in various events. At present, basketball is coming up.
Other events include track and field, softball and bocce ball. Crites said the children enjoyed getting to practice their softball skills at the new Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
Prior to the pandemic, Crites got the children involved in the community with such activities as trips to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, Rantoul basketball games and similar activities.
In the past, the Crusaders have practiced with the Rantoul boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.
Michael Williams, Champaign County Probation Department director, said, “The department is very proud of Jennifer. This award is a testament to her hard work, determination and dedication. It is truly gratifying to know that Jennifer is receiving this well-deserved recognition from her peers around the state.”
Carico named Exchange Student of the MonthKennedy Carico is No. 1. Top of her class, that is, at Rantoul Township High School with a grade-point average of 5.733.
The daughter of Monica and William Carico of Rantoul is also the Rantoul Exchange Club Student of the Month. Her school activities have included marching band, band, chamber choir, fall play, spring musical, Student Council, Multicultural Club, National Honor Society, FFA and volleyball.
Carico has served as Student Council treasurer and co-president, NHS vice president, clarinet section leader and volleyball team captain. Her volunteer activities have included singing at church all of her life, singing at The Villas of Holly Brook assisted living, making virtual cards for children’s hospitals and serving for the madrigal dinner.
Carico’s work experience has included lifeguard at the Rantoul pool, concessions, Pottery Place employee, lifeguard at Sholem pool and Willow Pond employee.
She plans to attend college and work toward a musical theater degree with a minor in American sign language.
Best Buddies promoted
Charles Elliott loves the Best Buddies program and wants others to know about it.
The Champaign resident said he is a buddy.
“I don’t remember how I got involved with this program,” Elliott said. “It may have been someone at (Developmental Services Center) on Clark Road, where I have been a client since 2007.”
There are about 70 buddies who are matched.
Best Buddies matches high school and college students with people with intellectual disabilities. In the past, they have gone to Curtis Orchard and University of Illinois sports events. They organize talent shows at the Illini Union and picnics at Illini Grove.
“Since my family moved to Champaign, I have had several official and honorary buddies whom I often met for a coffee or a walk around the campus, and my parents have entertained them for lunch or dinner,” Elliott said.
Cook named Builder of the Year
John Cook has been named Tennessee Builder of the Year.
The former Champaign and Fisher resident also served last year as president of the 20-county Builders Association of Greater Knoxville, one of the 12 local home builder associations in the state.
Cook graduated from Eastern Illinois University 20 years ago with a major in industrial technology. He and his brother, Ralph, who earned a construction management degree from Parkland College (both are Fisher High School graduates) in 2001 headed to Tennessee to establish their business, which became a building/design center in Louisville, Tenn.
Until recently, they built only on customer-owned lots or developed lots. They have added some custom community developments — one of 34 homes and another of 67. They have built for buyers from Hawaii, Illinois, California, Michigan and New York.
John remains the face of Cook Brothers Homes, and Ralph is a partner in the enterprise.
Their parents, Ron and Karen Cook, left their Fisher farm, now the Sangamon River Forest Preserve, in 2007 and bought 110 acres a couple of miles from John near Seymour, Tenn.
Former teen patient’s wish grantedMake-A-Wish Illinois and St. Louis Children’s Hospital has helped grant a wish to a former teen patient from Arcola who wishes to give to others.
Jorge Garza was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2019 at age 17. He is doing well today after treatment.
As a way to give back, Garza wanted to reach out to other children receiving treatment at the hospital.
“I chose this wish to help other children in the hospital know that someone was thinking about them, praying for them and wanting them to get better,” Garza said.
He was unable to give gifts to the patients at the hospital in person due to the pandemic — one of the gifts being a go-kart video gaming system in the ninth-floor teen room.
The Child Life staff of the hospital helped to put together a video and photos for him of the gifts being presented. The video was played at a wish party at an Arcola community center with a dozen family members and friends on hand. The event also included a meal from his favorite area restaurant and an ice cream cake.
Antique store owners give programKen and Rhonda Gentrup spoke about their Glory Daze Antiques and Uniques store on Vermilion Street, Danville, at a Danville Noon Rotary meeting at the Fischer Theatre.
The Gentrups also discussed their plans for contributing to the revitalization of downtown Danville.
Their son and daughter-in-law own Lainey’s Ice Cream shop at 57 N. Vermilion St.
A building the Gentrups recently bought in the area may become a furniture store.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.