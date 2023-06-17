Jason Sakowski believes the veteran student support services at the University of Illinois's Chez Veterans Center is one of the area’s best-kept secrets.
A Marine Corps veteran of three overseas combat deployments — two to Iraq and one to Afghanistan — Sakowski is a believer in helping his brothers and sisters who have served.
He’s able to do that as assistant director of Veteran Student Support Services.
“We are under-advertised,” he said.
Sakowski might be able to do a little of that advertising in a couple weeks — having been selected grand marshal for the Champaign County Freedom Celebration on July 4.
Freedom Celebration President Pam Lukemire said she selected Sakowski because “I want people to know what the Chez Foundation does for military people here on campus.”
Located at 908 W. Nevada St. in Urbana, the center opened in 2015 in the heart of the University of Illinois campus and is for people who are fresh out of active duty, reserve, guard or a military family member.
It is described as “the largest, most comprehensive facility of its kind in the United States.” Chez Veterans Center is designed as a one-stop shop for veterans and military-connected services.
“We have housing for returning veterans,” Sakowski said. “We offer support services, academic services, career services, social services, research.”
Sakowski is the first point of contact for veterans or dependents who wonder how to get started or how to navigate the system.
“I do a lot of advocacy, working on changing policies to make it a little friendlier environment for our guard members and veterans,” Sakowski said. “I do a lot of programming such as military-connected orientations, social programs that connect military students with other military students and the community, informing staff and faculty about veteran issues.”
Sakowski said he loves the work: “It’s the best,” he said.
“I just love hearing everyone’s stories. It keeps me young, too, hearing about how long it took them to get here after four years and sometimes after 40 years of service.”
A native of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sakowski moved around a lot while growing up due to his father’s job. While living in North Carolina, he joined the Marines in 1999 and served for eight years.
What was it like?
“It was tough at times,” he said. “I was infantry. That was my job.”
Each deployment lasted for eight months.
“It was definitely an eye-opening experience, a stressful experience, a rewarding experience.”
The rewarding part came in helping out some of the locals, leading younger Marines, “coming home from deployments with everybody in your fire team or in your squad.”
Speaking on Wednesday, Sakowski said it was the anniversary of the death of one of his Marine buddies who died in a fire fight.
“One of the strangest things, before you deploy you normally sit in the base theater and you know there’s guys in this theater not going to come home. It’s just a fact.”
“Deployments, it was just patrolling, doing overwatch, doing raids, doing humanity missions, helping build schools and roads, providing security,” he said.
He said he had a couple of close calls, which he said goes with the job. He has two combat action ribbons.
After leaving the Marines, Sakowski spent 12 years in the Illinois National Guard.
He earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois.
The 43-year-old Sakowski and his wife, Carly, recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. They have two boys, ages 5 and 3.
In addition to spending time with his family, Sakowski likes to compete in International Defense Pistol Association shooting competitions in Danville as well as spend time outdoors.
One of his favorite outdoor spots is Allerton Park near Monticello.
HONOR ROLL
On Saturdays, we tip our hats to academic award-winners from our area.
Submit information at dhinton@news-gazette.com.
PRESIDENTS LIST
Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, N.H.) — Haley Woods, Oakwood; Ksenya Kouzminova, Urbana; Desandra Joiner, Champaign; Elizabeth Hasselbring, Georgetown; Courtney Dwyer, Farmer City; Brooke Withrow, Tolono; Jasmine Lott-Townsend, Shaelyn Turner Danville; Kelsey Morenz, Urbana; Kaitlyn Kunz, Clinton.
DEANS LIST
Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville — Kaitlyn Hess, Paul Rajlich, St. Joseph.
Cedarville University (Cedarville, Ohio) — Mackenzie Russell, Fairmount.
Furman University (Greenville, S.C.) — Stephanie Trame, St. Joseph.
Western Illinois University — Ella Godsell, Philo; Michael Combs, Savoy; Jillian Stadel, Tolono; Corrie Ijams, Emma Lux, Haley McKinsey, Clinton; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Alexis Anderson, Danville.
Belmont University (Nashville) — Avery McConkey, Danville; Robin King, Monticello; Taya Lema, Champaign; Allynne Miller, Savoy; Delaney King, Mahomet.
Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, N.H.) — Shanna Biggs, Mahomet; Elisabeth Warfield, Champaign; Amanda Manley, Sidney.
Olivet Nazarene University (Bourbonnais) — Isabella Brady, Chrisman; Gabrielle Brewer, Abigail Sizemore, Gibson City; Autumn Bruens, Cissna Park; Ella Carder, Champaign; Victoria Cisney, Tuscola; Crystal Coffey, Piper City; Kaylee Cote, Max Grant, Ivan Munoz, Onarga; Olivia Earl, Clinton; Heidi Heldt, Tyler Heldt, Weldon; Justin Kauffman, Tuscola; Hunter Meyer, Anna Parmenter, Carson Santefort, Kayla Thomas, Watseka; Meghan Olthoff, Cerra Thompson, Savoy; Leah Pettry, Crescent City; Katelyn Robinson, Mahomet; Braden Sackett, Katherine Smith, Danville; Jacob Sims, Monticello; Mikala Turner, Philo; Jonah Wilson, Champaign.
Columbia College (Columbia, Mo.) — Peyton Crowe, Royal.
Southeast Missouri State University (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) — Shawn Stanley, Monticello; Cameron Ochs, Tuscola; Jake Meyer, Savoy; Erika Vandeveer, Arcola; Aubrie Shore, Cayla Koerner, Sarah Kyle, Mahomet; Deanna Cummins, St. Joseph.
Iowa State University (Ames, Iowa) — Micah Linville, Bement; Clara Young, Champaign; Nathan Kallal, Gibson City; Abigail Freymuth, Cole Hubble, Stephen Pogue, Mahomet; Matthew Decker, Philo; Amelia Case, Tolono; Lauren Brown, Urbana.
DePauw University (Greencastle, Ind.) — Triston Foran, Monticello; Jake Reed, Tuscola.
Wahl promoted to assistant chief in Rantoul
Jeff Wahl has been promoted to assistant fire chief for the Rantoul Fire Department.
His advancement was recognized Tuesday during the Rantoul Village Board meeting.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said Wahl has been a member of the department for 10 years and was promoted to captain a year ago under former Chief Ken Waters.
“With the reitrement of Assistant Chief Mitch Suits last August, I took the opportunity to evaluate the department,” Smith said.
An oral interview was conducted by a four-person interview panel, and Smith decided to tap Wahl as assistant chief.
“Jeff had been captain and was tasked as training officer for all departments along with four individuals below him,” Smith said. “He will keep that role as an assistant chief with any additional needs for the department.”
Another assistant chief post will come open in the fall with the retirement of Assistant Chief Kevin Kaiser.
Women of Distinction recognize Moreland
Shelby L. Moreland has been selected for inclusion in the forthcoming Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction 2023 Honors Edition for demonstrating superior expertise, leadership and professional excellence in her field.
Moreland serves as a mobile crisis supervisor and intake specialist at The Pavilion Behavioral Health System, Champaign.
In announcing Moreland’s recognition, The Nationwide Registries Women of Distinction said her “dedication and tenacity set the standard in the industry.”
“Representing the state as one of the best in the country requires tenure, experience and a proven track record. ... Her kindness and willingness to always help others and find solutions to most questions is both noble and highly respected.”