Bill Peithmann fondly remembers bundling into the car with his sister and traveling the 16 or so miles from their Farmer City home to the beach at Lake of the Woods near Mahomet for some swimming.
“We had the time of our lives,” Peithmann said. “We went up to the concession stand (for treats) and we’d watch the bigger kids” on the large slide.
“Those things are long gone, but children and water and play and summer are perfect together.”
That’s why when the opportunity arose for Peithmann and his wife, Lisa, to donate to the new splash pad at Mahomet’s Barber Park, they didn’t have to think twice: “We didn’t hesitate.”
Lisa Peithmann agreed.
“We were given the opportunity to make a donation, and it just seemed to be the thing to do,” she said. “It’s water and summer and kids. What more could you ask for?”
The couple also took the opportunity to dedicate their gift in the memory of their yellow lab, Shandon, who was like a member of the family. Shandon’s image is part of a bronze dedication plaque at the splash pad, which, along with a new amphitheater and inclusive playground, were dedicated in a ceremony Friday.
Lisa Peithmann said Shandon was more than a friend. She was also a comforter.
“For a number of years I suffered with migraines, and I would be on the couch, and she would lie as closely to the couch as she could.”
Each person in the family had their role. While Lisa was Shandon’s main caregiver, “if there was a loud noise, she made a beeline for Bill” for protection.
The playground bears the name of Mahomet Lions Club, while the amphitheater is named for Fisher National Bank due to, like the Peithmanns, sizeable donations.
Also making a good-sized donation was the Peithmanns’ neighbor, Alice Miller, whose donation to the park in general is in memory of her husband, Lee.
“We moved to Mahomet 32 years ago to raise our son here and have been overwhelmed and appreciative of the people who live in Mahomet,” Miller said. “It’s a very engaging and supportive community.”
She said her husband, who had been on the village board and helped with the establishment of a tax increment financing district, spent a lot of time at Barber Park with the Lions Club selling candy at functions.
“I wanted to do something to support the youth of Mahomet and honor my husband,” Miller said.
The Peithmanns said they haven’t tried out the splash pad bearing their name yet. The splash pad features three age-appropriate zones, including a water table and giant dumping bucket.
Lisa said she has “every intention of playing in the splash pad” while Bill isn’t so sure: “We’re at the grandparent age when we do a lot more watching than doing.”
Lisa said Mahomet Parks And Rec Director Dan Waldinger “had told us the bucket dumps every three and a half minutes. I just think it’s a great way to get kids outdoors.”
Bill Peithmann, who has his own law practice on Main Street Mahomet, moved his practice there in 2012 and is a big believer in the community.
“Mahomet’s a wonderful place,” he said. “I love Mahomet. It’s got a lot of positive energy. It’s a community full of people who like to do the right thing.”
Peithmann served for several years on the board of directors of the Mahomet Area Youth Club and is still involved in the sense that he and his wife attend the club’s events.
While noting attorneys aren’t that popular as a whole, Peithmann said, “In its own way it provides an opportunity to be of service.”
“Mostly retired,” he helps with the village’s community foundation, which Village President Sean Widener initiated.
“It’s a really good opportunity to give (to) Mahomet projects,” Peithmann said. “Anybody who knocks on the door and needs a check, they get one.”
FORD FAIR ENTRY DEAD LINE APPROACHING
The deadline is approaching to enter an item in the Ford County Fair competition whether you bake, sew, garden, paint or have another hobby.
The fair offers numerous opportunities for people to enter exhibits and compete for prize money.
It’s simple to enter. Go to the fair’s website, fordcountyfair.org and select the exhibitor information tab. Information will be available on how to enter. Classes are available to all ages. Cash prizes are awarded to the first three places in each class. Entry fees are 50 cents per entry.
There are three ways to enter: by mail postmarked by Friday, June 16, online with entries entered by 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, or in person at the fair office in Melvin between noon and 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 19 and 20.
Complete information can be found on the fair’s website, fordcountyfair.org.
AUTHOR RELEASES LATEST BOOK
Champaign author Sal Nudo has released the latest “Far from Mars” installment in his book series.
The second volume of “Far From Mars” begins with a weird night out on the town with the author, followed by a tale of an amateur boxer who works in academia, a concert by a world-class string quartet, a college women’s tennis tournament on a gloomy Saturday, a stop with a friend to a longtime cafe in Urbana and the reunion of two dogs who are sisters with different personalities.
There are also a few brief videos associated with the story summaries on Amazon.
Added Nudo, “For the next ‘Far from Mars’ book I would like to highlight local celebrities to try to increase interest.”
For his next book, anyone with ideas of individuals to highlight may reach him on Twitter @NudoSal. Nudo is also on LinkedIn.
FLOYD JOINS SHERIFF’S OFFICE
There’s a new sheriff in town. Actually, make that new sheriff’s deputy. Mike Floyd joined the sheriff’s office this week and was sworn in Monday morning by Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. He will work in the law enforcement division of the sheriff’s office.
SPORTS GREATS TO BE INDUCTED
A group of area sports stalwarts will be inducted into the 2023 Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame Saturday, June 24, at the Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium in Seeger, Ind.
Athletes from this area to be inducted include Jason Anderson (Danville High School and University of Illinois), Darrell Brown (Bismarck-Henning, EIU), Dawn Campbell (Westville, DACC and EIU), Rick Christian (Danville High, Auburn and Wisconsin), Ron Girouard (Schlarman High School and Northwestern University), B.J. Luke (Danville High, Georgia and WIU) and Jill Doty Misner (Hoopeston East Lynn and Murray State).
Area coaches to be inducted: Keith Baldwin (Watseka), John Eakle (Danville), Guy Goodlove (Westville), Norm Held (Danville and Anderson, Ind.), Tom Johnson (Bismarck-Henning) and Don Lashmet (Catlin).
Inducted in the Legends category: Donnie Hackler (Georgetown-Ridge Farm), John Milholland (Westville and EIU), Clyde Osborn (Danville) and Nathan “Bobo” Smalls (Danville and Indianapolis Clowns).
Teams to be inducted: 1971 Danville High football, 1996 Danville Area Community College women’s cross country and 2010 Salt Fork High boys basketball.
VA INPATIENTS TREATED TO BARBERSHOP CONCERT
In celebration of 125 years of service to America’s Veterans, VA Illiana’s Danville Medical Center hosted a concert by the Danville Barbershop Chorus for inpatient veterans.
More than 30 veterans and VA Illiana nursing staff attended the event, which featured musical selections including “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Be Our Guest” and “The Mansions of the Lord.”
Veterans from VA Illiana’s Veterans Village attended, as well as veterans participating in the medical center’s residential rehabilitation treatment program.
The concert was also historically notable due to its location, being the first musical performance to take place under Building 98’s canopy entrance.