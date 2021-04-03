Name Dropping | Could downtown Arcola block be redeveloped?
Arcola Mayor Larry Ferguson is hopeful that a downtown block that is in being demolished will one day hold new businesses.
Ferguson said there have been groups that have expressed interest in parts of the block, but he is realistic. He said businesses aren’t exactly knocking down the door of towns the size of Arcola (population about 2,700) for start-up enterprises.
“We’ve had some renderings done ... (of) what might go back there — a (building) with similar windows that showed off the classiness of the block,” Ferguson said. “We talked to a group from Champaign” and another group.
“Once we have a clean slate, they said then we could talk. I think there will be some interest there.”
But Wilmer Otto, who was among those who fought for the city to save the block, called the rendition of a replacement building “a deceptive ploy that no serious real estate developer will attempt in a market this size.”
Called “The Metropolitan Block,” the structure was one building that contained several smaller buildings. It was built in 1872, seven years after the conclusion of the Civil War.
Demolition began Monday and was expected to be finished a week later. Pete Klus, co-owner of Earth Services, Benton, the company hired to do the demo and cleanup, said it should take about two weeks to haul the material to the Clinton landfill. Bricks, concrete and scrap will be recycled.
That’s a lot of brick.
“The whole shell is brick,” Klus said. “I think there are five or six cross walls” that were also brick.
He said the block included two different roof lines with “five or six buildings inside ... separated by brick walls.”
To demolish or renovate: That is the question that faces many small towns as buildings constructed decades ago show their age. When demolished, they leave a gaping hole in a downtown, but the cost of renovation-repair can be overwhelming.
“It’s a very sad day for the people in Arcola for sentimental and nostalgic reasons,” Otto said.
“I think a lot of the emotion is driven by the fact that the building was the economic driver of downtown. So removing it now means that will be lost forever.”
Signs that The Metropolitan Block’s days were numbered began when an east-side collapsed three years ago.
Scaffolding was erected to support the east-side roof and back area. That had to be removed before demolition could begin.
Ferguson said the demolition has drawn its share of onlookers.
July 4 festivities likely to return at Lake of the Woods
One year without an Independence Day celebration is enough. That’s the feeling among members of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District board.
Festivities celebrating the Fourth of July are expected to return this year at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet.
Champaign County Forest Preserve Marketing Director Lisa Sprinkle said the district board is expected to vote to bring the event back.
Sprinkle said the celebration, which would be held the evening of Saturday, July 3, might not be as large as years past because of the lingering concerns over the COVID-19 virus.
Last year was the first year since the 1990s without a celebration, Sprinkle said.
Activities generally take place around the Lake of the Woods pavilion near the main lake and the swing bridge, she said. People park at the peninsula and the main gate area. Fireworks are shot off across the lake “in one of the areas of the golf course.”
In past years, there have been food trucks, a DJ, children’s games, and children are encouraged to play in the sand area with toys. Sprinkle doesn’t know how much of that will be back this year.
One thing that will be open is the boat dock, where people can rent paddle boats and kayaks.
Hard-working Homer girl earns Gold Award
Katrina Powers of Homer has become a Gold Award Girl Scout.
She earned the designation as a result of addressing the issue of a lack of interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) topics and learning in general in her school district, which she said “has high levels of chronic absenteeism and is below average in state math standards.”
Powers created a center that targets different styles of learning so students can find a way to be interested in STEM.
The science center has 10 kits that address topics such as coding, magnetics, geology and others. The kits can be checked out and taken home.
The Gold Award is earned by a high school Girl Scout who works to address an issue she’s passionate about in a way that produces meaningful and lasting change.
Powers will receive her Gold Award at a May 6 ceremony at Rotary Hill Shelter at Lake of the Woods.
Arthur making plans for 150th celebration
Arthur residents preparing for the town’s 150th anniversary like to plan ahead.
They have already started meeting to plan for the celebration(s) to be held in 2023.
The organizing committee has met at least a couple of times.
Among the items being considered are an Arthur history book, pictorial Arthur yearbook, sesquicentennial coins and Christmas ornaments, a historical marker program, time capsule opening, historical wall calendar, community movie night and community picnic.
At last week’s meeting, Village President Rod Randall presented a tentative timeline of events that could start as the end of 2021.
There will be a week-long celebration in 2023, and possibly events during homecoming week that year. There could also be an Arthur display in the Merchants Building during the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair.
Rail trail cleanup on today's schedule
Vermilion County Conservation District will hold a rail trail cleanup day at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will meet at South Main Street in Oakwood, across from Sunset Funeral Home and Obie’s Arctic Chill.
Volunteers may need to drive to alternate locations along the trail after coordinating plans.
Call Lara Danzl with questions at 217-442-1691.
The VVCD will provide trash bags and several litter “pick-up-sticks” but is asking all volunteers to bring work gloves.
In Rantoul, a cross in memory of Sister Sara
A long-serving nun at Rantoul’s St. Malachy Catholic parish is being memorialized by the placement of a large cross on the side of the school she served for many years.
Sister Sara Koch died in October at age 79.
The placing of the cross was organized and funded by a group of her family and friends.
A blessing ceremony was held. Among those attending were members of St. Malachy School, where she had served as principal for 16 years.
Despite her retirement several years ago, she remained active, serving part time as the church’s parish spiritual life coordinator. She served 36 of her 59 years of religious profession at St. Malachy.
Father Joel Phelps said since her death, “We have also learned that the Dominican Sisters of Springfield, who have served at St. Malachy School since it was founded in 1914, will be ending their mission here at the end of this school year. So, it is also a fitting reminder of their mission of faith and the spiritual connection that continues.”
Habitat seed to be distributed
Free seed for wildlife habitat plantings will be distributed by the Champaign County Chapter of Pheasants Forever from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, in the Illini FS parking lot, 1509 E. University Ave., Urbana. Look for the white CCPF trailer.
CCPF will be offering sorghum and sunflower seed for food plots, grasses for nesting and winter cover and forbs (wildflowers) that benefit pollinating insects. CCPF Habitat Chair Bruce Stikkers will be available to offer advice about which species to plant.
Food plot seed is available free to all landowners. Other seed will be provided free for plantings of up to 5 acres, to landowners who do not participate in USDA conservation programs. For plantings of more than 5 acres, the degree of cost-sharing for grass and legume seed will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Contact Stikkers if you cannot attend the event but would like to arrange to obtain seed at 217-469-2793 or bjstikkers@sbcglobal.net
Bonacorsk to be honored April 10
Following up on an item last week ...
Barb Bonacorsi, widow of the late Rev. John Bonacorsi, who pastored Rantoul’s Christian Life Church for many years, will be honored at a service from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the church.
People will be offered the opportunity to give special memories of the Bonacorsis. Individual speaking times will be limited to three minutes, and people will be asked to speak from a provided microphone.
Social distancing will be required, and everyone is asked to wear a mask upon entering and leaving.