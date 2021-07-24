Name Dropping | County fair leader says it's important to keep up with the times
Bill Alagna of Seymour has held down a seat on the Champaign County Fair Association’s board of directors for more than 35 years, including the last five as president.
“It’s a labor of love,” the 69-year-old said. “Nobody on the board of directors gets paid. I’m the one who takes all the complaints. I get yelled at for nothing.”
Alagna calls the president’s role the weakest on the 12- member board. The president isn’t allowed to make motions or seconds and is not allowed to vote unless there is a tie. And he’s never seen a tie vote.
Alagna practically grew up at the fairgrounds after studying under a horse trainer who taught him the harness-racing business, which he continued.
“We trained on this track,” Algna said. “Along the way, somebody asked me to be on the fair board.”
Alagna and his wife, Martie, got into harness racing when they got married. They bought a yearling and trained it. They expanded into a breeding operation and had brood mares.
“Whenever we had a mare that was very high quality, we’d keep her to breed her to make babies,” he said. “When you breed the mare, it’s actually three years before you find out how good of a racehorse you’ve got.”
They keep their horses at the fairgrounds because the facility has a track. Raising horses was a hobby that he turned into a business. Alagna is retired from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
In its 170th year, the fair opened Thursday and runs through the end of the month. It’s more-than-10-day operation. Planning takes place practically year round.
The pandemic took its toll on the fair association’s bank balance, which Alagna said “got pretty skinny.”
“That caused a problem,” he said. “Our power bill alone runs $2,000 a month.”
The fair board helps to support operations by renting out the grounds for a number of activities throughout the year — ranging from a blues festival to a Boy Scout jamboree to an autism buddy walk.
Alagna meets people of all ages at the fair. He said the 2019 Little Miss Champaign County Fair, Spencer McFarland, who reigned for two years during the pandemic, told him he needed a nickname. She decided to call him “Billy Joe Bob” and would greet him that way during the fair.
“She’s a ray of sunshine,” Alagna said. “Those kids, when you get to know them, they’re a treasure.”
County Fair Pageant Director Deb Simmons said Alagna is highly supportive of her and the pageant.
“He’s fantastic,” Simmons said. “He’s an amazing support person. Whatever I ask him to do, he’s there, always willing to help.”
Alagna said the fair board does a good job keeping up with the times.
“For a long time, we had some people, good-hearted people on the fair board who were here for decade after decade who wanted to not change things — to put on a fair like they remember from 1949 or whatever,” he said. “If you don’t (schedule) some things out there to draw young people, an organization will die of old age.”
Still, many of the traditional events are on tap this year, including a demolition derby, stock-car and motorcycle races, horse races, a draft-horse pull competition and show and an all-day tractor pull on the final day.
M-S Youth Football names award after avid follower
M-S Youth Football names award after avid followerChris Roberts started following Mahomet-Seymour Youth Football games 10 years ago and has been to games and practices ever since.
In recognition of his devotion, the Bulldog Spirit Award has been renamed the Chris Roberts Spirit Award.
The award is presented to participants who display sport, heart, teamwork and loyalty.
“If you’ve had the pleasure of being around Chris at any of the local sporting events, you know he finds such joy in supporting these young boys and girls,” his sister, Heather Roberts Wanninger, wrote on Facebook.
He also supports 10-and- under baseball games and high school wrestling matches and is a constant on the sidelines of youth football games.
“He loves every kid like his own,” Roberts Wanninger said.
Her brother began attending youth football games when his nephew, Roberts Wanninger’s son, played for two years. His nephew stopped playing, but Roberts continued to follow the team.
“One of the boys said they believe God put Chris there for a reason,” Roberts Wanninger said. “It’s really lovely how the entire community loves my brother.”
Assistant principal making move from Champaign to Rantoul
LeVette Harmon is the new assistant principal at Rantoul’s Pleasant Acres Elementary.
Harmon comes to the position from the Champaign district with 24 years of experience as an early-childhood special-education teacher.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education from Illinois State University in 1996 and 2001, respectively, as well as a master’s in educational administration and leadership in 2010 from the University of Illinois.
During her tenure in Champaign, Harmon served as equity chair on the school leadership team, new-teacher mentor and member of the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports team, social team and curriculum advisory team.
She has worked with numerous community organizations during her time in Champaign.
A native of Chicago, she has one son, DJ, and one daughter, Lyndon. She is also an active member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
7 area residents become union journeymen
UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 149 recently recognized seven graduates of its apprentice program at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
It capped five years of classes and hands-on experience required for each graduate to become a journeyman. Each met the requirement of spending 240 hours in the classroom and 1,700 hours on the job annually.
Family and friends joined union leaders in celebrating the apprentice graduates.
The graduates are Nicolas Banda of Champaign, Christopher Brown of Savoy, Andrew Currie of Newman, Geoffrey Hayes of Urbana, Jonah Johnson of Tolono, Joshua Timm of Ogden and William Cornwell of Toledo. Banda, Brown, Timm and Cornwell also passed the state’s vplumbing test.
Local 149 represents more than 600 East Central Illinois residents who work at more than 40 local companies providing plumbing, heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, steam, industrial process, boiler and medical gas piping services across the area.
Danville Rotarians scream for ice cream
Danville Noon Rotarians heard a presentation from Mary Jo Gentrup about the ice cream shop she and her husband opened in downtown Danville last year.
The shop, Lainey’s Ice Cream, is open year-round, with tables for indoor ice cream eaters and is located one block from the Fischer Theatre.
The shop specializes in soft-serve and hand-dipped ice cream as well as shakes, chillers and the “Dole Whip.”
Used books part of Kai-Can weekend in Danville
An extra-large amount of reading material will be available as the used-book sale returns Aug. 5-7 at the Danville Public Library.
Hours for the event, sponsored by the Danville Library Foundation, are yet to be announced. The book sale will be part of a larger week of events that also includes Kai-Can, an event modeled after Comic-Con that is based on the ’80s “Karate Kid” movies and current “Cobra Kai” series on Netflix.
The last book sale, which had been scheduled for March, was canceled due to the pandemic, Executive Director Peter Blackmon said.
“We struggled with the question of its return for quite some time while the inventory continued to grow,” he said. “We decided to do something bigger than we’ve done in the past.”
The sale will be held on the library’s front lawn under a tent, where other events will also be held. Donations will be accepted rather than having fixed prices on the books.
The week will also include the library and the foundation playing host to the Aug. 3 Danville Dans baseball game. Free tickets can be picked up at the library.
Other events for the week:
- Aug. 4: Business After Hours Wednesday, hosted by the library and its foundation.
- Aug. 5: Kai-Con donor and volunteer reception, including live music.
- Aug. 6-7: Kai-Con.
Rantoul student overcomes issues to excel
The death of a loved one is difficult. To have it happen at age 16 is doubly difficult.
Jerzie Grob’s boyfriend passed away at the end of her freshman year at Rantoul Township High School. She said one of her biggest obstacles was returning to school and adjusting to the new normal.
She found herself struggling with the loss of her support system and daily reminders that he was not there and missed seeing him at athletic events or during milestones.
Grob was able to overcome those difficulties and to excel as a student at Rantoul. She achieved a 5.578 grade point average and plans to Southern Illinois University, where she intends to study exercise science or physical therapy.
For her accomplishments, Grob has been named the Rantoul Exchange Club ACE Award winner, which recognizes high school students who have made a dramatic change in their attitude and performance during their high school years.
Grob looked up to her boyfriend, who was “outstanding, energetic and loyal student,” school counselor Megan Simms said.
She decided she would become more actively involved in activities at school. She joined a variety of clubs her sophomore year and continued to play sports.
As a result, Grob found new support systems and created lifelong friends, Simms said, adding, “I truly admire Jerzie’s tenacity and determination to work hard and make herself proud as well as everyone around her,” Simms said.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.