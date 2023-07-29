You know you have a welcoming personality when circuit court trial defendants enjoy seeing you when they enter the courthouse.
That’s Kara Helm, Champaign County court security officer.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman agrees.
“She’s a great worker, and she seems to keep the mood light as much as she can,” Heuerman said. One of her attributes “is personal communication with everyone who comes in.”
Heuerman said Helm easily could just stand in the corner and not say anything, but she feels a responsibility to put everyone at ease.
Sgt. Chris Hammel, Helm’s immediate superior, concurs.
“She’s very well-liked. She has a fun personality,” he said.
As a court security officer, Helm, on the job for 20 years, is one of the people charged with the overall safety and security of the courthouse, from working the front door where visitors pass through a metal detector, to working in the courtrooms for jury trials, to being in charge of evidence and the safety of jurors and inmates.
A Champaign native, Central graduate and daughter of a lawyer, Helm is often the first person people see when they enter the courthouse, and she always tries keep it light, whether she knows the person or not. Her efforts are often reciprocated.
Helm also fills in at the county jail.
Her philosophy: “To make sure anybody and everybody who comes into the courthouse has the best experience they can, given the circumstances they are there for, and we maintain a level of decorum for everybody.”
Helm said nobody likes going to the courthouse, but she tries to make their experience as pleasant as possible.
For some, being there is old hat because they’ve been there so many times. For others, it can be unsettling.
“A traffic case might scare the regular person,” Helm said. “For others a traffic case might be the least of their concerns.”
Aside from the officer who might have issued someone a citation or an arresting agency, court security is a different level of contact with law enforcement, “and we try to make it as positive as possible.”
Helm’s work ethic and attitude do not go unnoticed. She was recently tapped as Court Security Officer of the Year.
She is one of 13 court security officers working for the county, one of whom is deployed overseas. Another officer will soon join the staff.
The court security staff frequently operates with a canine, which does regular safety and security sweeps of the courthouse, but not at present. The staff’s most-recent canine officer transferred to the University of Illinois.
Helm said she has a good rapport with defendants, and part of the reason is that she volunteers to serve at the county jail “to give jailers a break and to alleviate overtime.”
“I bring a different light to the jail because I want to be there,” picking up random overtime details at the jail, Helm said.
She tries to greet everyone who comes to the courthouse with a “good morning” whether she knows them or not.
“I have a history with a lot of the folks when they come in,” she said. “Some of them I saw as juveniles when I caught their first case, or I see adults going through the system with their children.
“The nice thing is I get to see them with some of their successes.”
Helm said it’s hard not to empathize with family of defendants or victims. They hate the fact their loved one is in trouble or has been hurt.
“When I see there’s a shooting in the community, nine times out of 10 I know the shooter and the victim,” she said.
She remembers the time about 18 years ago when her husband’s pickup truck was stolen by a juvenile, who wrecked and totaled it.
“He and I became good friends,” Helm said. “He was shot and killed two years ago. It’s sad.
“I get a personal connection with the juveniles. When I work at the jail I don’t want to know what they’re in custody for. Same as when they’re going into the courthouse. When I’m sitting in arraignment I don’t want to know what anyone is coming in for.”
At one point, Helm considered studying to become a lawyer. Her father (John Gadau) is a civil attorney with an emphasis on medical malpractice. He was in trial when the courthouse was bombed in 1997. Helm used to sit in on his trials.
“I changed my college major three times,” the University of Illinois graduate said. “I wasn’t sure what to concentrate on in grad school.”
She majored in sociology and psychology as an undergrad but found her calling when she heard a radio job announcement for the sheriff’s office.
“I had no idea what I was getting into,” she said. “I’m absolutely glad I did.”
Helm is glad that as a security officer she has never had to pull her taser, unharness her gun or use her pepper spray. She’s always been able to use words and attitude to defuse a tense situation.
Her husband, Larry, works in control for MTD and farms about 2,000 acres with a friend. He also served as a volunteer fireman and an EMT.
The Helms, who live in Savoy, put a lot of miles on their vehicles. Their daughters, Kaitlyn and Haley, are standout softball players, which means a lot of road games, especially for travel ball.
New Salvation Army leader in Vermilion CountyLt. Katherine Reid has been named the new corps officer for The Salvation Army of Vermilion County.
Reid will work alongside Development Director Melissa Wilhelm, Social Service Director Larry Smith, several veteran case managers, including Kim Vailes, and many volunteers in Danville.
The Salvation Army intentionally moves its officers periodically as part of the overall national plan. Officership with the organization is a lifelong commitment. Officers make a promise to love and serve God and to faithfully uphold the duties and responsibilities as an officer in The Salvation Army.
Reid’s history with Salvation Army came at a young age when she and her mother briefly lived at The Salvation Army’s Crossroads Shelter in Independence, Mo. As a young adult, Reid was involved with The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program, a program providing services to break the cycle of poverty, crisis and vulnerability by overcoming challenges such as unemployment, unstable housing and lack of education.
During her time in the program, she felt God’s calling to pursue full-time ministry as a Salvation Army officer, soon after attending The Salvation Army College for Officer Training in Chicago.
Reid comes to Danville with her 14-year-old daughter, Kassidy, both of whom are looking forward to being a part of the community.
UI grad wins $25,000 tech awardA University of Illinois graduate is the fourth annual recipient of the Cleantech Inclusion Award, which includes a $25,000 grant and year-long mentorship.
Bianca Bailey, founder and CEO of Agriwater, was selected.
The amount of animal waste produced in the U.S. every year is more than 1,000 times the weight of the Empire State Building, and the greenhouse gases from that waste can significantly impact the planet.
Bailey aims to find a way to treat the wastewater to help reduce carbon emissions.
Agriwater, which Bailey started in 2021 while finishing her doctorate in agricultural engineering at the University of Illinois, is developing electrolysis-based technology to treat wastewater, which often is stored in hazardous lagoons that can pollute nearby natural water sources and create strong fumes throughout nearby towns and farming communities.
“It becomes a social justice issue when it relates to people who live around these areas who can’t have clean air,” said Bailey, who also points out that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also can fine farmers who don’t manage animal waste properly.
Instead, her innovative technology removes contaminants from wastewater, decreasing the likelihood of pollution in rural areas, reducing greenhouse gases and even creating clean water for reuse and recycling.
The promise of such technology has led Bailey to participate in various business accelerator programs. In 2022, Agriwater secured a spot in the Innovations Crossroads Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program (LEEP). This two-year program will allow Agriwater to work toward commercializing its technology in collaboration with lab space and mentorship from Oak Ridge Laboratory in Tennessee.
“We’ve proven out the technology on a small scale, and now we’re looking to scale the technology from inside the lab to on-site at a farm,” Bailey said.
This is the fourth year of the U.S. Bank Foundation Cleantech Inclusion Award.
Illinois Extension names Baker to postCarl Baker has been named assistant director, government relations Illinois Extension.
Baker spent more than eight years with Illinois Extension as the county director serving Clay, Effinghamn, Fayette and Jasper counties.
“I want to leverage success in Extension working with local, state and federal elected officials along with state and federal agencies,” Baker said. “Extension is a valuable resource and asset to the University of Illinois system along with the people of Illinois.
Baker previously held positions with American Red Cross, first as the director of government and external relations in Springfield and then as executive director in Decatur. Previously, he was director of regional medical programs and government affairs for Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, advocating for legislative issues at state and federal levels.
New CEO, home for Danville Area United WayDanville Area United Way has a new leader and a new home.
Angie Lazzell was named CEO.
She succeeds Mary Suprenant, who has been CEO for the last three years and announced in March she would be resigning in July.
Lazzell has worked at OSF HealthCare Foundation and formerly Presence and Provena United Samaritans Medical Center’s Foundation, in addition to having been involved with the Festival of Trees local event for almost 16 years.
The organization’s new home is at 801 W. Fairchild St. in Danville.
Central Illinois Land Bank Authority donated the building to United Way in addition to the vacant lot across the street for parking.
The land bank took title to the property in 2019 through an OSF HealthCare donation.
The United Way of Danville area board credited Surprenant for leading the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, developing “a strong strategic plan,” growing the United Way team and preparing the organization for a sustainable future.