Name Dropping | DeLuce: Helping to plan a state tourney can be hectic
The stress level was high for Jayne DeLuce and the many others who helped plan the three-day return of the boys’ high school state basketball tournament at State Farm Center.
The president and CEO of Visit Champaign County just hoped everything fit.
“It has been exciting, nerve racking and a little bit of anxiety, if you will, not knowing what to expect,” DeLuce said earlier this week. “Four classes in one weekend, putting all the puzzle pieces together and anticipating any of the challenges.”
She gave a shoutout to the Illinois athletics and State Farm Center staffs who are “doing all the heavy lifting, getting the teams and fans and cheerleaders in and out to get the next games going.”
It helps that DeLuce has been part of some big events. Like the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
It all helped her prepare for her role leading the county’s tourism agency.
A native of Springfield, DeLuce moved with her family to Champaign for her senior year of high school at Central before attending the University of Illinois.
She enjoys being involved in organizational systems and has the skillset for planning.
“I think with the strategic-planning aspect ... you have to look and see what you want your outcomes to be, but also not being so rigid in what those outcomes are,” DeLuce said. “Adaptability is equally important because things change.”
She has a marketing background and a career tied to tourism. Prior to her current position, she served as associate director of Campus Recreation at the University of Illinois. She has served on the Champaign County Sports Commission and was the commission’s representative on the bureau’s board of directors.
DeLuce was impressed by the organizational level of the Atlanta Olympics.
“It was super organized,” she said. “It was just amazing the work that was done by all the facilities and competition managers.”
DeLuce began as sports planning manager for Hub 5 for two years.
“We did competition scheduling, awards to music, locker room, building facilities, built a new aquatics center at Georgia Tech University,” she said.
The last two years prior to the start of the Games, she was director of aquatic competition. Competition managers were hired to run all the sports.
Visit Champaign County is involved in many projects. One notable one is Champaign County’s African American Heritage Trail project that Visit Champaign County and its foundation will launch. Barbara Suggs Mason and Angela Rives are co-chairing the project.
Historical markers will be placed in various locations in the county to tell the untold story of Black history. An educational component to help tell the history of African Americans in Champaign County might also be included.
All of the county will be involved.
“We’ve had a lot of involvement from Ray Cunningham in Homer,” DeLuce said. “There’s also a lot of history from Philo as well as Mahomet”; Rantoul, home of the Tuskegee Airmen; and Broadlands.
“It’s amazing the stories that haven’t been shared,” she said. “I didn’t grow up here, but even if I had, I wouldn’t know these stories. They weren’t written about, and we weren’t taught about it.”
For instance, few know that abolitionist Frederick Douglass, a contemporary of Abraham Lincoln, spoke at 1 Main Plaza in Champaign.
Skelton Park, located at the corner of First and Washington streets, will include a tribute to Black musicians of the past. A public art sculpture is being commissioned, and a hall of fame is under consideration.
“I feel honored that we’re bringing people together that are from libraries, archives, history people, marketing people, school districts,” DeLuce said. “It’s pretty amazing to see people come together toward a common goal.”
On a personal level, DeLuce recently completed “a pretty cool goal”: She walked every day for the past two years “when the world was shut down” by the pandemic.
“I decided I needed something to balance mental wellness as much as physical,” she said, noting she has walked more than 3,000 miles and feels “extremely better.”
When DeLuce and husband Joe travel, they try to hit forest preserves and parks for hiking.
She anticipated walking the concourse of State Farm Center to get her steps in during the state tournament.
DeLuce’s other interests include tennis twice a week, gardening (she lives next door to a Master Gardener) and traveling.
Oldest daughter Jenna lives in Wheaton, and youngest daughter Jordan is in Italy on an internship.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.