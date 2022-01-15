Name Dropping | Farmer City Raceway named Dirtcar Track of the Year
On a still summer night in the flatlands around Farmer City, the low roar of stock car engines can be heard for miles away.
The Farmer City Raceway provides a different brand of Friday night lights. The one where man, or woman, and machine work together to race for the checkered flag.
Organizers of the quarter-mile raceway in the DeWitt County community must be doing things right. Last weekend, it was named the Dirtcar Track of the Year by United Midwest Promoters, a body that sanctions 135 tracks. The award was presented during a ceremony in Springfield.
Heading the historic Farmer City track is Lance Spieker, the 46-year-old promoter and chairman of the raceway. He is among the volunteers who keep the raceway going.
Joining Spieker at the awards ceremony were David Holtz, Tyson Graves and Greg Larkin.
Maintaining the facility, open since 1941, is a big job that consumes much of Spieker’s time when he is not working his day job as a flooring specialist for Farmer City-based Builta Floor Covering.
“We volunteer our time day in and day out to put on races,” Spieker said. “It’s strictly volunteer. There’s probably six of us who do the work as far as the fair goes.”
The track’s season runs April through Labor Day weekend, but the work goes on practically year round.
The raceway is located on the grounds of the Farmer City Fair. Spieker has been on the fair board since 2000. Over the years, different promoters had sublet the race track. That is until 2012, when “it went south.” The promoter had made some bad decisions and had to cut the season short.
The fair board had to take it over, “and, unfortunately, put me in charge,” Spieker joked.
The raceway is actually two tracks — one a half-mile horse track used for harness racing once a year, and the other a quarter-mile stock car oval.
In days of yore, a number of horses were boarded and trained at the track.
Spieker has been a race-car fan for as long as he can remember.
He’s seen stock car racing change over the years. Technology, which is expensive, has taken hold, and there’s “a lot more money involved,” he said.
“It isn’t like it used to be. A guy had a car in his garage, he would take it out on weekends and race. Today, it takes a lot of sponsors. Most of the people still have day jobs. It’s still a hobby, but it’s an awful expensive hobby compared to what it was years ago.”
There are also more drivers who aren’t afraid to travel long distances, some as far as Texas or the East Coast, just for the thrill of racing. Many have big names. Often, their fans follow them.
One thing hasn’t changed, according to Spieker. There’s always racers, big names, that everyone comes out to try and beat. Among them are Brandon Shepherd and Bobby Pierce of Oakwood
“He has a heck of a lot of skill,” Spieker said of Shepherd, adding that Pierce “wins a lot.”
“Shannon Babb is another one. He has a lot of skill and used to win a lot, and now he’s getting older. Jason Feger out of Bloomington: His family used to run this track back in the ‘80s. He’s a local favorite.”
The biggest hometown favorite, he said, is Kevin Weaver of Gibson City.
Spieker was also named promoter of the year in 2017, but he said he didn’t feel worthy of the award “because this is all volunteer, all a big group putting this on.
“I’ve got a lot of help. To get track of the year really gave us something to show for all of our hard work.”
Spieker’s family has also been involved. His wife, Tami, helped at the track in the past, and their son, Lane, is a jack of all trades helping wherever needed.
A great deal of the work focuses on maintaining the grounds. There are 43 acres to take care of. Just mowing the grass and spraying weeds is a job itself. There’s also maintaining buildings.
And there is a great deal of equipment to maintain.
Spieker credits Holtz, whom he calls “the grader man,” for maintaining the track. He’s the person who works the dirt. A lot of it is done according to weather conditions.
“It gets a lot of water,” Spieker said. “It’s six nights a week of watering.”
The track was able to hold a truncated season last year, affected by the pandemic.
It will hold races every Friday night, weather permitting.
Blakeman joins Champaign RotaryKatie Blakeman is a new member of Champaign Rotary.
A native of Champaign, she was a member of Champaign High School’s Interact Club and graduated from Centennial. She earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Augustana College and a master of science degree in library and information science from the University of Illinois.
She is the senior data and innovation manager for the Administrative Office of Illinois Courts. She was formerly Champaign County circuit clerk from 2012-20.
Blakeman is president of the Champaign Public Library board and a member of the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana and the Executive Club of Champaign County.
She and her husband, TJ, who is the senior planner for economic development for the city of Champaign, have three daughters.
Blakeman was sponsored for Rotary membership by her father, Bill Malone.
Lawrence named vocal instructor at centerAlonza Lawrence has been named the vocal instructor at Community Center for the Arts, Urbana.
Lawrence has extensive experience as a vocal performer and studio teacher. He has served as associate instructor for the African-American Choral Ensemble of Indiana University; was a vocal coach accompanist and soloist for the Emmy Award-winning PBS documentary “Amen, Music of the Black Church!”; served as artistic director of the Boys Choir of Hampton Roads; has been minister of music for Zion Baptist Church of Portsmouth, Va.; and has performed with the Virginia Symphony, the I. Sherman Greene Chorale and the Virginia Opera.
His work bridges the gap between Eurocentral and Afrocentral music practices.
Community Center for the Arts is located at the corner of Race and Main streets.(tncms-asset)8ae1c22e-7571-11ec-91ed-00163ec2aa77[5](/tncms-asset)
Nelson donates to Project LifesaverJim Nelson of Country Financial, Rantoul, recently donated $1,500 to the Rantoul Police Department for its Project Lifesaver.
Nelson said the program “will enable the police to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.”
Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said Project Lifesaver is a search-and-rescue program operated internationally by public-safety agencies and is designed for at-risk individuals.
New book focuses on agingA father and son research duo affiliated with a Loda-based private research group have authored a book on aging.
Gerald Aardsma and his son, Matthew Aardsma, both Ph.D. scientists, have authored “Aging: Cause & Cure.”
“The human body appears to be capable of living indefinitely in a youthful adult state,” said Gerald Aardsma, who has spent decades researching human longevity. “Aging is a dreadful disease with a 100 percent mortality rate. This is now so unnecessary. As a result of my research findings, I hope to see a rapid end to the suffering and death caused by human aging today.”
Matthew Aardsma’s background is in applied research.
The book can be downloaded for free at agingcauseandcure.com.
New leadership at VA IllianaDr. Staci Williams has been named executive director of the VA Illiana Health Care System, and Dr. Vasanthan Naidu was named the chief of staff.
The system, which serves 37,000 enrolled veterans who live in the service area, was established in 1898 as the Danville branch of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers.
“It is a privilege and an honor to serve the veterans of central Illinois and Indiana alongside the wonderful team of employees at VA Illinois,” Williams said.
In addition to services for veterans, VA Illiana provides service to caregivers of veterans.
Williams has been serving as the acting medical center director since August. Before coming to Illiana, she served as the associate director at the Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, Wis.
Naidu has served as the acting chief of staff at VA Illiana since June. He has more than 10 years of experience in the VA, serving in primary care, emergency room and urgent care roles. He also serves as the chief of specialty services, the designated education officer and the chief health information officer at VA Illiana.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in bioengineering and his medical degree at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He serves as a clinical assistant professor at Carle Illinois College of Medicine.
“The medical staff at VA Illiana is amazing, and I am excited to be part of it,” Naidu said. “They do great things for veterans every day, and I look forward to even greater things in the future.”
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.