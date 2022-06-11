Name Dropping | Fisher natives housing Ukrainian refugees in historic home in northern France
The house in the north of France where Fisher native Don Foster and wife, Bea, reside has seen its share of wars and rumors of wars. Now it is being used to shelter refugees from the war in Ukraine.
Built in 1791 during the French Revolution, the brick abode also stood tall during World War I and World War II, and its inhabitants also saw the Algerian and Indonesian wars.
If its walls could only talk.
The Fosters’ compassion for the refugees is just the latest in which they have helped those in need. For about 10 years, they welcomed homeless women with children who were not able to integrate into a normal shelter for various reasons.
“They were either too psychotic or too alcoholic, or we also had heroin addicts,” Don Foster said. “It was too difficult for them to go into a normal place.”
The Fosters, who live at Hazebrouck, converted the house to a bed and breakfast after experiencing some physical problems. That ended when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
When it became evident there was an urgent need for Ukrainian refugee housing, the Fosters said forget COVID-19; “these people need a place. We’re not asking for pay for any of them.”
Foster said the tenants are women with children. Many of the Ukrainian men have stayed to fight the invading Russian army.
While the Ukrainians are largely indomitable, the Fosters see the strain the war and being away from home is having on their new tenants — especially as the war shows no sign of letting up.
“It was difficult for them to leave, and it’s still difficult,” Foster said. “Just yesterday when there was bombing in Kyiv, they cried, and they’re very stoic people. They said they just realized, ‘We are not going home soon.’ They don’t want to stay here. They have to stay here.”
Their tenants appreciate the kind efforts of everyone who has helped.
“When we tell them that we have gifts from the U.S.A., they fight back their tears,” Foster said. “They do not want us to see them cry.”
Bea Foster said the women “have been very grateful for everything we could do for them.”
“They really want to share,” she said. “They cook for us” on occasion. “Like tonight, they made a meal for us.”
She said she and her husband “try to be there for them” because of what they are experiencing.
Bea Foster’s family has seen the effects of war as well. Her mother and aunts lost their home at Boulogne sur Mer in France to bombing in World War II.
At the age of 12, her mother walked about 50 miles to a farm their cousins owned, and stayed with them for the duration of the war. Times were hard. The family killed moles to sell the skins and did whatever they could to stay alive.
“I think that we all forget what we have as a surplus, which we can share with others,” Don Foster said. “I hear people complaining about gas prices in the States. Here, we pay $10 per gallon.”
All three of the women have husbands and parents still in Ukraine. One woman’s sister is a soldier there.
The Fosters, who work with the Youth With a Mission ministry in Tyler, Texas, said funds are needed for “these people who have nothing.” Donations are being accepted at ukraine.la-ferme-de-la-papote.com.
The Fosters said they are “tent-maker missionaries” like the Apostle Paul in the Bible, who earned a living making tents while also preaching. They don’t make tents, though; Don works part time as an English teacher, and Bea works full time as a nurse.
“We’re working incredibly hard,” Foster said. I’m considered part time, but I’m the one who kind of runs the program, and my wife is the head nurse at a nursing home.”
And they work helping their guests, taking them to appointments and other tasks.
They are also raising support to transform buildings on their property into apartments for the refugees. The Fosters have invested their retirement savings into this effort, but additional funding and/or volunteers are needed to help.
Foster, who grew up in the Fisher area, met his wife, a native of France, when he was in that country to see how he would adapt to a different culture. His goal was to be a linguist.
After graduating high school at Fisher, where he learned French from teacher Bea Pavia, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago and a master’s degree in counseling from Western Illinois University. He has lived in France since 1989.
He loves the people of northern France, whom he calls “extremely deep.”
“Once you’re invited into their family ... they would do anything for you, and you would do anything for them," he said. "I felt like this is the place where I always should have been.”
Their children — son Jeremy and daughter Amanda — live in Chicago. Jeremy is finishing his master’s in botany at Northwestern, and Amanda her master’s in linguistics from Indiana University.
House has stood through the wars
The house in Hazebrouck, France, where Don and Bea Foster reside, has a rich history.
It was built two years before the end of the French Revolution “in a typical Flemish farm-style,” Don Foster said.
“Originally it was built in a square with a courtyard in the middle of four buildings.”
One of the buildings was razed. The original roof was thatched, but was blown off during World War I.
“We are in Flanders Fields,” Foster said. “In fact, Hazebrouck is where the Germans were stopped during the Ypres saliant.”
Flanders Fields became famous through a poem by that name written by Canadian Army Lt. Col. John McCrae following the death of his friend, Lt. Alexis Helmer. Poppies began growing between the crosses of the many graves. That is why veterans groups hand out poppies in memory of the sacrifices of military war veterans.
When the Fosters bought the house in 1998, the roof that replaced the thatched one in 1921 by World War I damage money was still intact.
“The house was also hit by a shell during World War II and repaired,” Foster said. “One of our outbuildings still had shrapnel holes in a plaster wall when we moved here.”
Leamon a friend of Tuscola athletics
John Leamon, a five-decade contributor to Tuscola High School sporting events, has been recognized with the 1A/2A Friends of Athletics award.
Athletic director Ryan Hornaday, who nominated Leamon for the recognition, said he has “done a fantastic job for us for 47 years. We’re awful proud of him.”
Hornaday said the school often receives compliments from officials regarding the high professionalism shown by Leamon as a member of the press box and score bench staff.
Leamon was a teacher at Tuscola from 1974-76 and coached freshman and JV boys basketball in 1975-76 before leaving to start his own residential contracting business.
Leamon, who is 70, remembers then-AD Gene Murray asking if he’d run the clock for boys basketball games.
“It’s always been a good job,” he said. “You’ve got the best seat. In the ‘90s (Tuscola) sent four teams to the supersectionals. Tuscola has a nice, big gym, and they draw big crowds. In the sectionals, they’ll fill the place.”
Leamon’s son, Josh, played for the Warriors in the ‘90s.
“That’s a tough gig, running the clock and having one of your kids on the floor,” he said.
Leamon has seen a change over the years as players have become “more athletic.”
A year after starting as clock-keeper for basketball, he agreed to also run the clock for football.
“I didn’t know much about football,” Leamon said. “They said if (the referee) winds his arms, start the clock. If they wave their arms above their head, that means to stop it.”
Leamon also cited the contribution of Doug Dietrich, who started working the football scoreboard in 1976 and basketball scoreboard in 1977 “until just a few years ago.”
Leamon continues to operate his construction business.
Retired teachers gather to celebrate
Marty and Sharon Conatser, representing the American Legion and Auxiliary, and State Sen. Scott Bennett and State Sen. Chapin Rose were guest speakers June 2 when Champaign County Retired Teachers gathered for their annual picnic meeting at Homer Lake Forest Preserve’s Salt Fork Center.
The Conatsers presented “Meaning of the Folds.” Marty Conatser and Bennett demonstrated the ceremonial 13 folds of the U.S. flag, while Sharon Conatser read the meaning of each fold.
Rose and Bennett later provided legislative education updates and took education questions and concerns from those attending.
The retired teachers will next meet Sept. 1 at the Holiday Inn, Champaign.
Danville teacher receives grant
Mindy Ohlmiller, a kindergarten teacher at Trinity Lutheran School, Danville, has received a $1,162 grant through Western Governors University’s Fund My Classroom initiative.
The funds will be used to buy sensor materials and dramatic play-themed items to provide her students with new opportunities to practice social skills with their peers.
In recent years, Ohlmiller has observed that children coming into pre-K and kindergarten have decreased fine motor skills and often experience difficulty with communication. Upon further investigation and interaction, she found that students’ opportunities for play have diminished as many of them are not enjoying natural experiences such as building forts in their living rooms or going outside to explore parks, go camping or enjoy nature.
As a result, Ohlmiller has added play centers to her classroom to allow her students to have time for exploration and discovery rather than constant guided learning. She will also be able to obtain new color-changing light tables as well as dramatic play items such as Safari Buddies hand puppets, fairytale puppets, a tabletop theater, space tent, constellation lamp, fidget planet toys, a camping set and more.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.