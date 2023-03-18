DaJuan Gouard and his wife love to travel. Aruba was their last, and now favorite, stop. Before that Jamaica was at the top of the list.
Gouard, head coach of the Danville Area Community College Jaguars, is glad he won’t be traveling in his job.
No. 4 seed DACC will host No. 13 seed Johnson County of Overland Park, Kan., on Tuesday in the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The Danville area is going basketball crazy these days as DACC's women’s team also qualified for the national tournament for the first time. The 12th seed, they will face the fifth seed, Harcum, in Port Huron, Mich.
It has to be satisfying for the 39-year-old Gouard, a Danville High School graduate coaching in his hometown.
“For me it is great,” he said of DACC. “It’s a place that’s given me an opportunity to be a head coach and call my own timeouts,” he said. “It’s been a place to grow not only mentally but spiritually.”
Gouard said co-workers, DACC President Stephen Nacco, about everyone is getting swept up in the excitement.
“Dr. Nacco, he’s different. Dr. Nacco does everything. He plays clarinet in the band; he’s a secretary for one of our groups. He’s in all kinds of groups around our community. He tries his best to be noticeable and touchable and someone you can have a conversation with. Some presidents you don’t see. He’s probably going to walk through here in a minute,” Gouard said from his office at DACC.
The admiration is reciprocated. Said Nacco: “Administrators like me love Coach Gouard’s commitment to ensuring that his players succeed as students. His players love that he genuinely cares about them as people. My wife, Cindy, loves his shoes.”
A point guard, Gouard played at Loyola graduating in 2005.
“We’re still the only school in the state of Illinois with a national championship,” he said.
He played in Europe for about a year and a half and three more in South America before getting into coaching. This marks his 13th year as a coach, his 10th as a head coach.
DACC advanced to the tournament with a 71-47 rout of host Parkland College on Sunday in the Region 24 District Championship.
The only time the Jaguars trailed was before the game started when they were assessed a technical for dunking during pregame warmups. Parkland converted the free throw for a 1-0 lead.
Gouard’s teams are known for their defense, and DACC held Parkland scoreless for nearly eight minutes during a 19-3 run. Gouard said the Jaguars charted three consecutive defensive stops nine times in the first half when it held the Cobras to 16 points on 23.1 percent shooting.
DACC’s style of play depends on the situation, Gouard noting: “We do a little bit of everything. Some games call for you to press, some games to play zone. What my team is really good at is to understand the moment.
“Our game plan is determined on what the other team can do. We won’t press a team that has four guards. We’re also not going to play zone against a team that shoots 45 percent from three.”
Gouard also stresses something that doesn’t often come from a coach’s mouth: “One thing about me, I honestly try and get our players to care and love one another and do things the right way.
“Once they kind of understand those concepts, basketball gets easy — how you (present) yourself on campus and in the community and how they treat one another. When someone is going through” tough times, to hold them up and support them. “Once they understand those concepts, basketball becomes easy.”
The Gouard name is fairly common in Danville — Gouard saying his grandparents had eight children, and most of the family has remained in the area.
Beyond basketball, Gouard said he focuses on family and faith.
“I go to church (New Life Church of Faith), love on my kids and try to do the best I can and try to make sure they’re positive.”
Gouard has four children — two boys and two girls. One of them, Trent Sherfield, played for the Miami Dolphins last season.
Gouard remains open to coaching at a higher level, saying he believes that’s the goal for every coach and talks with his children on always seeking ways to improve their mindset and reach for the next level.
“I’m a competitor, and I like to try and put myself in position to compete with the best,” Gouard said. “That was as a player, as a husband, as a father, as a man of God. I always want more.”
Tuesday’s game will be the 10th appearance for the 24-4 Jaguars in the national tournament and the first since 2018 when they finished eighth.
Arcola students in honor band
Five Arcola school district students were selected to the ILMEA District 5 honor band, which consisted of 200 fifth- and sixth-grade students. The honor band played March 8 at Eastern Illinois University.
Tapped from Arcola were Beau Raymond (trumpet), Maxwell Bales-Turner (clarinet), Max Lyons (percussion), Brayden Williams (baritone) and Jaxson Mccullough (percussion).
Said Arcola band director Kevin Boyle: “When this was first announced that we were going to be doing something like this, I didn’t know what to expect with it being the very first one, but overall it was a great experience and I hope more ILMEA districts push for this type of ensemble throughout the state.”
The students were split between two bands (the Illinois Band and Lincoln Band). The nomination portal opened back in October with students being selected in December.
Honor roll
On Saturdays, we tip our hats to academic award-winners from our area. Submit information at dhinton@news-gazette.com.
DEANS LIST
University of Califonia (Santa Cruz) — Rowan Trilling-Hansen, Champaign
Anderson University (Anderson, Ind.) — Ashley Wheeler, Mahomet.
Hughes presented community service award
David Hughes was presented the Community Service Award by the Governor Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution.
Hughes earned the award his dedication in developing and implementing the Mission K9 Warrior project to raise funds for training PTSD service dogs for veterans.
Hughes is a veteran and a member of Dornblaster American Legion Post 203, Georgetown.
It costs $15,000 to train each dog, Hughes said. His organization has paired 20 dogs with local veterans. Two more dogs are planned to be paired soon.
Hughes said the current suicide rate for veterans returning from war zones is 44 per day.
'Whose Line' format show coming to Rantoul
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” is coming to Rantoul. Or at least the format is.
Jessica Holmes of the Rantoul Theatre Group said a the Scriptless in Seattle Improvised Comedy group will be appear from 9 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at 112 S. Sangamon Ave. in downtown Rantoul.
“This is late, but go for the dinner at ETs (restaurant), then cross the street for the show,” Holmes said.
Half the proceeds will be donated to Rantoul Theatre Group.
The show is part of the Scriptless in Seattle spring tour.
The troupe comprises a young group of comedians who bring laughs appropriate for the whole family.
It involves an improvised comedy sketch performing group that will go on a five-state, five-day Midwest tour this month.
The Cleveland-based group performs improvised comedy with help from the audience. They perform spontaneous sketches and scenes that weren’t prepared before the performance. The group of primarily college-aged comedic actors is set to perform 14 live shows during the tour.
Resilient DACC professor honored
From high school dropout to college professor. There isn’t much greater contrast than that.
That’s the story of Danville Area Community College Professor Marcie Wright. Initially a high school dropout, Wright had what you call a life-changing turnaround. Not only did she become a professor, she became rather good at it — good enough to merit her being named to receive a distinguished alumnus award from Danville Area Community College.
She also serves as a mentor for others.
Named the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus, Wright’s name has been submitted to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association for their statewide award of the same name.
Wright dropped out of high school in the 10th grade due to life circumstances but not because she disliked school.
“I always liked school, and I was a good student,” she said.
In 1988, she returned to school through the adult education program at DACC and earned her GED.
Wright was a stay-at-home mom with three small children when she decided to take her education one step further and enrolled in the Medical Office program at DACC in 1999. She was interested in becoming a registered health information technologist, but there wasn’t a local program, and she had some other obstacles to overcome first.
“I didn’t know how to type and had no computer skills,” she said.
In a twist of fate, DACC was starting a Health Information Technology program in 2003, just as Wright was completing her Medical Office degree. One of her professors, Carolyn Jensen, helped her work with the new program director to insure she was taking the correct prerequisites to enter the program and she was one of the first to enroll in that inaugural class and was one of the program’s first graduates.
After working in the field for a couple of years, Wright began teaching part-time in the program. When the first director retired, Wright was appointed to that position, which she held for a decade while pursuing first a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree in Health Informatics.
Wright believes in paying back and paying forward. In a nod to paying back, she began teaching in the education department’s GED program — the same that had helped her — while still working as the HIT program director.
In paying it forward, Wright and her husband established a scholarship for students in General Studies in 2022 to help students like she had been find their way.
As the HIT program grew, the need for a full-time instructor prompted Wright to step back from the director’s role to continue doing what she loved: teaching and helping students achieve their educational goals.
Wright said of her teaching philosophy: “I know how life can throw unexpected hurdles in your path. I see myself in the students sitting across from me, and I have a heart for those students whose life circumstances have derailed them. I also know how an instructor can change your life by supporting your goals. I want to be that instructor for my students, in both HIT and GED.”