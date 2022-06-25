Name Dropping | Ford County Fair queen developed stage presence through music
Ford County Fair Queen Gracelyn Greenburg said being a performer in school music events helped her to keep her poise when competing for fair queen.
The 17-year-old from Paxton participated in her first pageant and came through with flying colors.
“I’m a performer, and I’m pretty used to getting up and being confident on stage,” said Greenburg, who will be a senior this fall at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Greenburg is in marching band, is a vocalist for show band and was formerly in the school chorus and show choir.
Preparations for the event included learning how to walk properly and the contestants working on their speeches.
Pageant directors Alaina Kief and Kirsten Wyatt, along with 2021 Queen Jolee Hastings, helped the young women with their clothing “and critiqued us to get us to be the best we were capable of,” Greenburg said.
The hardest part to learn?
“Remembering all of the interesting things about our county,” she said. “We had a list of questions we could possibly be asked at the pageant. Things like, ‘Who’s the most influential female role model in your life?’ to ‘If you were taking me on a trip around Ford County, where would you take me, and why?’”
Other questions included the name of the fair board president, other facts about the fair, as well as info about the county and state.
Greenburg said she was surprised she was crowned queen.
“All the girls were deserving,” she said. “I was just happy that my name was said.”
She will represent the fair at a number of functions. One of the first: Roberts’ sesquicentennial celebration, set for today. In January, she will compete in the state pageant in Springfield.
Greenburg comes from a big family. She is a daughter of Kelly Reitz and Matt and Kristi Greenburg.
The oldest child in the family, she has six siblings, the youngest of whom is 3. She said she has to “help a lot” with her siblings, especially sister Brystol and brother Theo. The others are Eli, Everet, Emma and Ezra.
In exploring new things to stay sane during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Greenburg developed a love of collecting tropical houseplants. By her latest count, she has 27.
“I have plant shelves all over the house,” she said. “Over quarantine back in 2020, I started watching TikTok to keep me busy, and I started seeing a bunch of houseplant videos. I went out and bought a houseplant and then kept buying more and more.”
Perhaps her favorite is a lemon-lime philodendron.
In the past, she has grown herbs and vegetables outside.
After graduation from PBL next spring, Greenburg would like to pursue a nursing degree at Parkland College and eventually go back to school to earn a degree as a nurse practitioner.
Her dream home would be in the South — Gatlinburg, Tenn.
One major reason, she said: “It’s gorgeous down there.”
Also competing in the fair queen pageant were Kate Wilson, 16, of Paxton; Lyndi Allen, 19, of Paxton; and Ariana Coe, 16, of Loda.
Arthur Freedom Celebration announces grand marshals
The grand marshals of Saturday’s annual Freedom Celebration in Arthur: the family of the late John McGrath.
The Army veteran who served in Vietnam died March 7.
A 1965 graduate of Villa Grove High School, Mr. McGrath attended college for one year before being drafted for two years of service in the Army. He earned two Bronze Stars and a combat infantry badge.
Mr. McGrath worked as a lineman for Illinois Power for 22 years and Ameren CIPS for 21 years, retiring in May 2012.
A 12-year member of the Arthur Village Board, he also served as a Lowe Township trustee. He was a member of the Arthur VFW and American Legion, IBEW Local 51 of Springfield and Local 702 of West Frankfort.
Mahomet firefighter laid to rest
Engineer Corey Sutter of Mahomet, who died unexpectedly June 13 at home, was escorted by firefighters from the Champaign County Coroner’s Office to Sunset Funeral Home in Mahomet.
Mr. Sutter served in the Eastern Prairie Fire Protection District for 13 years and was a founding member of the Champaign County Fire Chiefs Association Explorers Post.
Assistant Fire Chief John Bell said Mr. Sutter’s death is under investigation. His death did not occur in the line of duty.
“Great dude, man,” Bell said of Mr. Sutter. “He was one of my best friends.”
Mr. Sutter worked full time at State Farm in Bloomington and dedicated a great deal of his spare time to the fire protection district, which serves unincorporated areas of Champaign and Urbana.
“He was an EMT, and his passion was teaching younger firefighters,” Bell said. “He was one of the founding members of the Champaign County Fire Chiefs Explorer Post, so a lot of the guys he trained as a fire explorer have gone on and are on career departments now.”
He is survived by his wife, Kira, and two children, Aaron and Emma.
First Fedex Cares award headed to Champaign
Carol Cope, a member of the FedEx Ground team in Champaign, will receive the first FedEx Cares award in recognition of being the top volunteer in the country among all FedEx employees in fiscal year 2022.
The award includes a $25,000 donation to the nonprofit entity of her choice — the Champaign Parks Foundation.
She said she chose the foundation because she knows the staff and organization struggled when they had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cope is an advocate for the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.
“We must help save a theater that turned 100 years old,” she said.
She has also volunteered with local nonprofits, including Salt & Light, the Mahomet Freedom Celebration, the Crossroads Blues Festival, the Mahomet Music Festival, the Mahomet Soda Festival, the Race to Remember and the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.
McDonald’s franchisees name employees of month
Don and Deanna Witzel, owners/operators of McDonald’s franchises in Vermilion County and Covington, Ind., have named their June employees of the month.
They are:
Bowman Avenue, Danville
Kias Cunningham
South Gilbert Street, Danville
Skyele Goble
North Vermilion Street, Danville
Isaiah Patton
Oakwood
Brayden Hope
Georgetown
Anna Martin
Hoopeston
Collin Young
Covington, Ind.
Ethan Dixon
They also congratulated students and athletes of the month from the following high schools:
Danville
Student:
- Corrina Webb-Duckworth
Athlete:
- Nickiya Shields
Covington
Student:
- Jayma Girdler
Athlete:
- Emily Holycross
Former Savoy man now a dentist
Ian Alexander, formerly of Savoy, graduated June 4 from the Southern Illinois University Dental School in Alton.
He will become a practicing dentist in Appleton, Wis.
12 members of UA Local 149 become journeymen
Twelve members of UA Local 149 were recently honored at a graduation ceremony recognizing their advancement from apprentices to journeyman. It was the culmination of five years of school and training.
The dozen graduated after completing 1,700 hours on the job and 240 hours in the classroom each year and will now have a greater voice in the union, improved job security and a starting compensation package of more than $70 an hour.
The Class of 2022:
Davis Houk Mechanical
- Sean Good of Clinton
- James Stone of Rankin
- Jesse Wassom of Gibson City
A&R Mechanical
- Jeff Mathis of Ogden
- Harlan Gilmore of Tuscola
Xtreme Mechanical
- Joe Medberry of Paxton
Pipeworks Inc.
- Jacob Barnes of Gibson City
Reliable Mechanical
- Tyler Hinshaw of Gibson City
- Tyler Walden of Champaign
- Scott Ettling of Bloomington
- Brennan Kelm of Mahomet
University of Illinois
- Jordan Park of Gifford
Mathis and Good applied to Local 149’s apprentice program after serving in the U.S. Army.
Gilmore, a plumber, and Mathis, a pipefitter, were selected to receive the Meislahn Award.
The award is named after Richard Meislahn, a longtime supporter of organized labor and of Local 149’s Joint Apprenticeship Training Program who spent decades leading Reliable Mechanical.
— DAVE HINTON
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.