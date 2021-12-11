Name Dropping | Former Rantoul star comes back to lend advice
Forget “The Last Dance,” the ESPN documentary of the ‘90s Chicago Bulls. Martrellian “Duck” Gibson gets to hear it from someone who was there for at least part of the run.
As a member of the Kokomo (Ind.) BobKats professional basketball team, Gibson plays for a member of that Bulls team — Cliff Levingston — who has stories and doesn’t mind telling them.
Levingston played for the Bulls in the early ‘90s when they were starting their championship stretch.
Gibson has his own stories to tell. From a youngster growing up in Rantoul to getting paid to play basketball — he’s had to earn everything he’s achieved.
From a sixth-grader who tore up his knee, to a high school basketball player who gradually earned the role of top athlete, to a professional in The Basketball League, Gibson is soaking it all in. And loving it.
He’s not getting paid NBA money, but it beats playing for free.
A Rantoul Township High School graduate, Gibson enjoys playing in basketball-crazy Indiana, where the fans serenade him with “Fly High Duck.”
Gibson has had the “Duck” nickname since he was an infant — given it by an aunt “because when I cried, my lips looked like a duck bill.”
His role as a BobKats starter wasn’t handed to him.
“It was pretty shaky at first because it was my first year as a professional, so I didn’t get much playing time,” Gibson said. “When I first started, (Levingston) said I wasn’t ready to play yet. He said, ‘You have to prove yourself in practice.’”
The BobKats finished No. 1 in their division in their first year in the TBL and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
Kokomo isn’t playing now. Its season extends through the summer. That allows Gibson plenty of time to watch his cousin, Iysean Autman, play with the J.W. Eater Junior High team in Rantoul.
Gibson was at Autman’s practice Wednesday afternoon, watching, giving the players a few tips and talking about the importance of good grades, being good teammates and listening to their coaches.
It’s something that stands out about Gibson. He’s a good guy, according to people who know him.
One of them is Jared Jordahl, who called Gibson “top notch as a friend and a competitor.”
Jordahl, like Gibson a 2017 RTHS graduate, remembers his friend suffering a knee injury in sixth grade. Gibson said his knee cap was split in half when it hit a hurdle.
“He worked his tail off then” to rehab it. “You could always tell he was a good player,” Jordahl said. “Freshman year of high school, he took off.
“His high school career was amazing. Always in the gym practicing or in pickup games, always busting it in practice. His junior year, he started taking off, and senior year he was the best player on the court.”
After high school, Gibson played at Illinois Central College in East Peoria, which was ranked ninth in the junior college ranks his sophomore year, and then Indiana University Northwest in Gary, where he majored in business administration.
When he’s not a pro basketball player, Gibson is learning to be a carpenter.
“I work out of Champaign for Marlon Mitchell in a nonprofit organization. They’re teaching me how to be a carpenter,” Gibson said.
During the TBL season, he’s building his resume as a pro basketball player and would like to keep playing for as long as he can.
“The NBA would be perfect, but I would also like to consider going overseas in a league,” Gibson said. “It’s all a work in progress.”
Gibson, who averaged 5.5 points a game his first year, said he is a two-way guard.
“My defense is always good. I’m also a threat on the offensive end. Very athletic.”
There are 12 to 15 players on the team. They live in their own building in Kokomo.
Gibson said being on the BobKats is “not hard, but you got to know how to manage your time. Practice (is) in the morning. After that you can do whatever you want. It’s up to you how good you want to be.”
He played in games from Flint, Mich., to New York to California. The coolest stop: San Diego.
“We had some personal time there. We went to the beach and everything and went out to see the town,” he said.
Gibson is paid “pretty well.”
TBL players earn from $1,500 to $6,500 a month. Team budgets run from $125,000 to $250,000 a season.
Gibson enjoys having Levingston as a coach, especially “the way he breaks down the game in each position, point guard through center, makes the game so simple.”
“He shows his players the little things that’s a part of the game that you never really think of that helps their game so much.”
Gibson said Levingston likes to tell stories about his days playing with the Bulls.
“He tells us (about) playing with Jordan and Pippen. (They) are always entertaining because he actually lived through all of it and seen everything first hand.”
Kelley named top studentNathan Kelley has been named Rantoul Exchange Club Student of the Month for November.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School has a grade-point average of 4.812 and ranks 30th in his class of 177 students. He is a son of Curtis and Tammy Kelley of Rantoul.
Kelley’s school activities have included soccer, wrestling, choir, student council, indoor and outdoor track and cross-country.
He served as class representative as a junior and a sophomore.
His honors or awards have included scholar athlete award, three-sport athlete, foreign language award, speech award, RTHS soccer impact player award and honor roll all four years.
Kelley’s civic and volunteer activities have included eight hours of volunteer work at his church — helping to build a new church — attending a mission trip to Ohio for six days, building a greenhouse for a homeless shelter and doing trash pickup in Rantoul.
His work experience has included newspaper carrier for five years and lifeguard at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center for three years.
Kelley is in the process of joining the U.S. Army. He will leave next summer and serve four years active duty as a combat medic. Afterward, he plans to attend college, where he will study to become an athletic trainer.
LeVar Burton to appear at Danville libraryAward-winning actor, director, producer and educator LeVar Burton will appear at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Danville Public Library. Sort of.
Burton will present “An Evening with LeVar Burton” virtually. The moderated conversation will be a free, live zoom event.
Burton will tell stories from his long career in entertainment and answer audience questions.
Patrons can submit questions beforehand.
Burton is cofounder of the award-winning Skybarry App; former host and executive producer of PBS’ “Reading Rainbow”; and a lifelong children’s literacy advocate. He hosts his own podcast, “LeVar Burton Reads,” discussing the best short fiction.
He also has a new YouTube series, “This is My Story,” which highlights racism in America.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, TwitterLive hosted live-stream short-story readings presented by Burton to millions of his fans and avid readers.
Burton starred as Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed mini-series “Roots.” He also starred as Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” television series and in feature films.
The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
Teachers group installs new officers
The Champaign County Retired Teachers Association has installed new officers for 2022-23.
They include president Jan Carter Niccum, vice president for programs Nancy Seward, secretary Bonnie Whiteside, treasurer Andrea Johnston, vice president for arrangements Pat Brown and assistant treasurer Michelle Neill.
The organization meets for a noon luncheon the second Thursday of the month during the spring (April-June) and fall (September-December) at Holiday Inn, Neil Street, Champaign. Reservations are required.
Seward said the association includes retired teachers and administrators primarily from the county but also welcomes those from area counties that have no retired teachers organization.
Each meeting includes a guest speaker and entertainment. Area legislators Scott Bennett and Chapin Rose are invited to speak once a year.
Founded in 1956, the group is one of the more active retired teacher associations in the state, Seward said.
Founded in 1956, the group is one of the more active retired teacher associations in the state, Seward said.

"During the pandemic we maintained membership meetings," she said. "We had six zoom membership meetings. Before we returned to in-person, we met (during the spring) at Centennial Park. This September to December we have been able to meet in person at the Holiday Inn."
Buse
y brings in pair of executives
Busey Bank recently added two high-level executives to its regional banking and wealth management divisions — Willie Mayberry and Jeff Burgess.
Mayberry takes on the role of executive vice president and president of regional banking. He will oversee the bank’s client-facing sales teams and relationships managers, which includes commercial banking, wealth management, retail and treasury management.
He joins Busey Bank from PNC, where he served as executive vice president and director of strategy and planning for the commercial bank.
Burgess joined Busey as executive vice president and president of Busey Wealth Management.
He is responsible for the oversight and execution of the daily operations, vision and strategy for the wealth management team.
A graduate of Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tenn., Burgess most recently served as president of Commerce Brokerage Services Inc.
Previously, he was also director of business development for the east region of Commerce Trust Co. after serving as group vice president of sales operations for Fisher Investments in Woodside, Calif.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.