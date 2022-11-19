Name Dropping | From Disney back to Danville, Hess' first love was libraries
Jennifer Hess said she’s the person “who usually comes up with all the hair-brained ideas” at Danville Public Library. Kind of like Walt Disney, who was said to be the man with the dreams, while his brother Roy was the nuts-and-bolts person who made them happen.
Hess, executive director of the library, uses the Disney analogy because she believes her five years working at Disney World in Florida was a building block for her role at the library.
“I learned a lot from being there,” Hess said. “Not just the jobs that I do but in being in that culture and environment of a huge company. How my managers treated me and other staff and all of the different philosophies Disney has for operations, safety, continuous improvement, giving back.”
Hess laughed when she noted how some of the things she learned there easily return. Like the time a library event was set up “where you go through this whole experience.”
“I realized, ‘Oh my goodness. For the first time since my college program I’m remembering how to queue people up.' I didn’t think I’d ever use it again. It’s like riding a bike.”
The key for the proper queue, according to Hess: Seeing how many people are in a group and ahead of them, how long the line is and how long it takes to go through the attraction.
A Danville native and Danville High School graduate, Hess earned a bachelor’s degree in English and Theatre at Eastern Illinois University after spending two years at Danville Area Community College. She then headed south for an advanced internship at Disney World, initially working in attractions in Fantasy Land, the Dumbo show, the Singing Tea Cup and Winnie the Pooh.
Hess held a variety of jobs, all behind the scenes. She spent time in event planning and was a costuming manager for a brief time. She also worked at Magic Kingdom and the Yacht and Beach Resort. She managed the software that employees used to clock in and out of their shift.
She called her experience at Disney “a blast” and looks back with fondness on the experience.
“It wasn’t for me to stay there full time, but it’s definitely a great place to first work,” she said. “I believe in the college program 100 percent. It’s a great out-in-the-world experience for anybody out of college, whether you’re a business major or a hospitality major.
“There are good people there. I’m still in contact with people I worked with.”
But the schedule was difficult, so Hess took a job with the Orange County library system, where she worked for about five years.
“My background was in English, and I’d worked at the library at DACC, and I kind of missed working in libraries,” she said. “They had an opening for assistant manager. I applied and was chosen.”
In 2012 Hess moved back closer to her family in Danville.
While working at the DACC library she studied Library Science at the University of Illinois, where she earned a master’s degree in 2018. She was hired as assistant director of Danville Public Library in 2017 and promoted to executive director two years later.
Hess, 42, said she “absolutely loves” her job at the library.
She oversees all of the library’s operations — the budget, staffing, hiring. She oversees programming, marketing.
“At any time I might have to solve a staff issue or a patron issue,” Hess said. “It’s a variety thing.”
As for her so-called “hair-brained ideas,” or “blue-sky thinking,” she credits her staff for helping to make them reality.
“My assistant director is really good at the nuts and bolts,” Hess said.
One aspect is helping patrons meet the characters they read about, something she learned at Disney. She calls it “building a bridge away from the screen and back to the books.”
“We have some nice displays,” she said. “Staff is good about putting them up.”
Some days Hess gets to dress up like a character for a library exhibit.
“That’s the theater major in me,” she said.
Hess has been involved in directing and performing in numerous shows at Danville Light Opera and Dark Horse Theatre Co. over the years, although time is limited now with her job, and she and husband Colin have a 3-year-old daughter, who Hess said is “already a singer, dancer and actor” — skills she must have inherited from Mom.
Hess’ favorite part of being in a library: The book smell. The books are the best part.
An avid reader, she enjoys reading Stephen King or older Victorian literature such as Jane Austen. Other favorites are about time travel such as the Outlander books and “all the fluffy romantic books.”
Centennial senior headed back to Macy's parade
SpongeBob will likely be there. And Olaf from “Frozen." So will Champaign’s Sunnah Kim.
The Centennial High School senior will be part of the approximately 200-member Great American Marching Band in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City. It will mark her second time marching in the parade — this time playing the piccolo. Last year she played the flute.
The band is composed of some of the finest high school musicians in the country who are selected based on audition tapes. At Centennial she is the drum major for this year’s marching band and plays flute in the school’s honors concert band.
Kim is due to arrive in New Jersey this morning. Rehearsals begin the next day — 16 hours worth for the week.
“I’m very excited,” she said, admitting she was more than a little nervous last year, not knowing anyone. But she said she need not have worried because she made a lot of friends and had a good time. She has remained in contact with several of them.
The band members will be operating on adrenaline in the run up to the parade. They get a four-hour “nap,” going to bed at 8 p.m. Wednesday before getting up about midnight on Thanksgiving Day to practice for the parade on the streets of New York City.
Said Kim, “The most amazing feeling is to have this whole show in about a week come together and to know that in a couple of hours we’ll be performing for the whole world.”
After their final rehearsal they head back for a meal before it’s show time. A banquet and dance cap the day.
Kim, who has a degenerative condition that causes pain in her joints and chronic fatigue, will spend part of the time in New York in a wheelchair so she will be rested enough to navigate the 3.1-mile parade route. Last year she didn’t bring a wheelchair and she could hardly walk afterward.
Kim raised the $2,400 needed to participate last year by writing solicitation letters. This year, with more advance notice, she went door to door and did odd jobs to raise the entire amount.
Paxton Class of 1959 still boppin'
Several members of the class of 1959 at Paxton Community High School have remained in touch and gather monthly at The Arcade restaurant in downtown Paxton for breakfast.
On hand during a recent get-together were Karla Young, Betsy Barringer, Jerry Rydell, Cliff Anderson and wife Dorthy, Ann and Jerry Bleich, Caryl Nuckols and Joyce Sage.
Young and Anderson started first grade at West Lawn School and went through all 12 years together. It is the only original school building still standing in Paxton and has been converted into a residence.
There were 59 students in the class of ‘59. The group of Baby Boomers meets at 9 a.m. the first Monday of the month.
Danville NAACP feeding the hungry
Danville’s NAACP Branch 3009 will hold its annual community food basket giveaway Monday in Danville, Georgetown and Hoopeston.
Sponsoring with the NAACP are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and the Illinois Public Health Association.
“All are welcome,” NAACP Branch 3009 President Edward J. Butler said. “We will be distributing boxes of food to people in need on a first-come, first-served basis.”
The Danville distribution site will be Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, 609 N. Bowman Ave., beginning at 1:30 p.m.
In Georgetown, food boxes will be available beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Housing Authority on South Kennedy Drive.
Hoopeston distribution will also begin at 2:30 p.m. at 206 South 1st Avenue.
For more information about the NAACP Community Food Basket, call 217-920-2825.
Rantoul Cub Scouts have holiday celebration
Rantoul Cub Scout Pack 30 held its pack meeting this week. Awards were handed out, and a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving meal of jelly beans, popcorn, pretzel sticks and buttered toast was served. They also watched the movie “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”
Students go back in time with one-room school visit
Students from Yankee Ridge School in Urbana got to see a school room of a different sort on a recent field trip.
They visited a one-room school house at Museum of the Grand Prairie, operated by Champaign County Forest Preserve District in Mahomet.
Teachers who would like their class to travel back in time to experience school life in a one-room school house are welcome to contact Katie Snyder at ksnyder@ccfpd.org or 217-377-3282 to book a field trip.
The school house is open in September/October and in April/May.
Holiday wreath class on the schedule
Vermilion County Master Gardeners will hold their annual Make a Holiday Wreath class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville.
Pat Sollars will lead the class.
Registration fills up quickly, and the group is unable to take walk-ins. Cost is $20, which includes a metal wreath ring, floral wire, pine cones, bow and a variety of fresh evergreens. Attendees can bring decorations to add their own personal style. Master Gardeners will be present to make bows. Those attending may also bring hand pruners to trim branches and garden gloves to protect their hands.
Contact the Extension Office at (217) 442-8615 with questions. Proceeds from this class fund Master Gardener programs in Vermilion County.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.