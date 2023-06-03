Ruthie Counter believes God sped up her plans to write a book on the Holy Spirit that she was planning as a post-retirement project.
“I had told nobody about the book, not even my husband,” Counter said. “I was sitting on the bed jotting down the concept of the book and chapter titles. It was on an iPad, and I put it away.”
That all happened in February during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Six months later, she received a text from her best friend in Denver, Colo., who asked her, “Did God lay it on your heart to write a book?”
“I just sat staring,” Counter said. “I went, ‘Uh, yeah.’”
So she said God had given her some things to tell Counter: “Go in the faith that I’ve given you and walk the path. I will light the way. Real is my love for you and my purpose for you in this. It will be scary but an opportunity for you to grow and bless others.”
The message was that Counter was to start writing the book now.
Ironically, the message that she and her friend Plashan McCune believe was delivered by the Holy Spirit is about a book on the Holy Spirit.
Titled “Upon the Face of the Waters: Sensing the Spirit’s Presence in Troubling Times,” it will launch June 13 on Amazon. An e-book version will go live via IngramSpark.
The 57-year-old native of Gary, Ind., who moved to Champaign-Urbana in 1987 and works as associate director of public relations at Parkland College said the book includes chapters on the Holy Spirit from five contributing writers, including McCune, who provides details on the Holy Spirit’s leadings during childhood trauma.
Other contributors are Parkland President Pam Lau, who writes about her mother’s reaction to a moment of intense grief; Parkland communications Professor Kendra McClure, who writes about a God-centered revelation in her journey with cancer; and Champaign school district social worker Yolanda O’Connor, who writes about survivor’s guilt and instructs on how to “be still” and wait for God.
Counter’s sister, Grace, wrote about how the Holy Spirit led her through a self-care crisis, while Counter writes about how her mother dealt with the verbal abuse heaped on her by her husband.
One time, when she witnessed the verbal abuse, “I was in the kitchen,” Counter said. “My mother was looking at a Scripture, and then she would sing or would say a small Scripture. It’s like, how did she do that?
“That was such a dark void in her life at that time. What gave her the strength to get through that? It was the Spirit, and I saw ... the end result of my mom and dad’s marriage.”
And how did that marriage turn out?
“You have to read the book to find out,” Counter said. “The Spirit knew the outcome. He knew what was going to happen in my mother’s life.”
Counter said when people go through troubling times, they think their life has met with failure, or a situation can’t possibly be overcome.
“But what we don’t realize is that the Spirit knows exactly the outcome,” Counter said, “and He’s doing things with you as you go through it if you allow him to.”
She also writes about the lives of several women of the Bible, how they encountered dark, troubling times and how each one had “a big reveal.”
Said Counter, “Sometimes the big reveal could be they save their whole community like Esther, or it could be they happen to have a son who goes on to save his country and comes back to his mother like Hannah.”
One chapter talks about children who were raised in the church but walked away.
Counter said many people tend to think of the Holy Spirit as “this thing” that causes people to speak in tongues or provides other gifts.
“This is a person, not a thing,” she said. “A person who is with us, who wants to help us, give us encouragement, wants us to acknowledge Him and wants to live in us.”
Counter said she always knew there was a Holy Spirit, but until she began to understand, she didn’t know His role and how intimate He wants to be in people’s lives.
“The Spirit grieves,” she said. “This is a person. I really believe He’s a comforter, who comforts our spirit.”
Counter said God sent plenty of help her way as she progressed through the writing process, including two editors — one of whom happened to be a member of the church she attends and another who is a certified writing coach who has written a book about when women walk alone.
Counter had planned to retire in June 2025, but she said she’s not so sure that’s what God has in mind for her “because He recently promoted me” to a new position at Parkland, pending approval from the board of trustees.
“I had prayed, ‘If it’s not Your will for me to leave, make it clear,’” Counter said. “I believe He’s made it clear. I might have to stay a little past what I had planned.”
Counter also provides weekly spiritual encouragement through her blog, "Reflections."
Legion district officers elected
Cheryl Walker of Shawna Morrison American Post 2019 in Urbana was elected commander of District 19 for 2024 at convention May 21 in Champaign.
She will succeed William Smith of Post 1492 in Savoy as district commander.
Others elected:
- George Love, senior vice commander, William Earnest Post 559, Champaign.
- Robin Vandiver, junior vice commander, Champaign Post 24.
District 19 includes more than 3,700 members in 50 posts from eight counties in East Central Illinois.
Medical issues can’t stop Rantoul student
As a teenager, Jera Sotero has faced more medical hurdles than many people face in a lifetime.
Initially diagnosed with t-cell lymphoblastic cancer at age 12, she was later diagnosed with leukemia with a treatment plan of two-and-a-half years.
Following an intense three years of treatment, including chemotherapy, Sotero is now in remission.
The Rantoul Township High School graduate hasn’t let her medical issues get her down and has refused to give up. Her teachers said when she would show up to school during her years of treatment, she would always be positive and eager to learn.
Sotero, daughter of Julius and Era Sotero, missed much of her time in high school but was still able to be active in several clubs and organizations, including madrigals, spring musical, student council, color guard, choir and jazz band.
As a result of Sotero's perseverance, the Rantoul Exchange Club named her its 2023 ACE (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) Award winner.
She plans to attend Parkland College before transferring to either the University of Illinois or Eastern Illinois University to study acting and psychology. Her goal is to help others and be able to express herself creatively through acting.
Rodriguez takes new post at DACC
Manuel “Manny” Rodriguez is the new dean of Danville Area Community College's math, science and health professions division.
He came to DACC from Parkland College, where he was a chemistry professor. During his 15 years at Parkland, he served in a number of roles, including as an assessment chair for student support, natural sciences assistant to the chair, faculty lead for the Closing the Achievement Gap program and accessibility champion.
Rodriguez said when the dean’s position at DACC came open, he knew he needed to apply.
“People I know who work at DACC have nothing but amazing things to share about the institution,” he said. “I knew that the role would allow me to continue helping students succeed in higher education, and I would be working with very creative and supportive individuals. There was no doubt that DACC is the right place for me.”
Rodriguez’s doctoral dissertation at Northern Illinois University focuses on understanding how low-income community college students experience science, technology, engineering and math education.
As part of the project, Rodriguez has been conducting interviews to gain a deeper understanding of how experiences through the first two years of community-college education influence the science identity development of low-income students in STEM.