Name Dropping | Green acres, clean air was the place for him
Bill Acton was part of that rare breed who grew up in town and ended up farming.
Farms weren’t as large back then, and there were more of them dotting the countryside.
Acton, who will have 93 candles on his birthday cake this month, grew up in Danville.
“My dad owned farm ground, and he loved to go back out to the farm,” Bill said. “He always had livestock out on the farm. We’d go out and look at the livestock. I’ve always enjoyed out in the open air.”
Acton got plenty of “air time” after he began farming in the spring of 1952. It suited him well, and it was a job he continued until he was 74. He continued to help his son, Jeff, on the farm into his mid-80s.
“I play go-fer now,” Bill said. “I go for parts and things like that.”
Jeff now farms with his son, Cole.
Bill Acton didn’t raise livestock when he began farming full time, although when he was young, “My dad bought five gilts, and he had me pay for one, and we raised some pigs for a while. I wasn’t even in my teens yet. I must have been 10-11 years old.”
Acton joined the Vermilion County Farm Bureau in 1953 and has been a member since. His contributions were recognized when he was presented the Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award for 2022.
He was active in the bureau and the community as a whole, serving as South Ross Township representative on the bureau from 1987 to 1992, including three years as treasurer.
He had an interest in local government with a number of years of service in his township. He was a long-time leader on the Farm Bureau’s legislative and local affairs committees and was “involved with many activities and letter-writing campaigns,” according to his award announcement.
“He has been a great connection between rural and urban interests, whether through media interviews or interactions with community leaders.”
Acton served as township clerk for 36 years.
He became more active in Farm Bureau in the ’80s when Bill Waggoner was the county executive director — years that he said “were a tough time for farmers,” but Acton said he was fortunate that he had a good banker.
“He guided me through it,” Acton said.
Saying that things have changed a lot on the farm since his early days in agriculture is an understatement.
“I always had to have somebody push the buttons for me or they could tell me over the telephone” what to do, he said of setting up the fancy high-tech machinery in the field.
Although he said he has resisted much of modern technology, “I do have a cellphone.”
Acton and his wife, Shirley Jean, have been married for 68 years and live in the same house they’ve lived their entire married lives, a half mile south of Henning.
They are members of St. James United Methodist Church in Danville, where they were married.
Shirley, a Potomac area native, grew up on a farm.
“Their family raised turkeys,” Bill said.
Bill’s cousin introduced them at a church camp in Bloomington.
Was it love at first sight?
“I think it was on my part,” Bill said.
Even so, it was five years before they got married.
“I was in college, and my wife went off to college” — he to Danville Junior College and the University of Illinois, and she to Denver University.
Vermilion County Farm Bureau also honored Cindy Hunter of Mary Miller Junior High School, Georgetown, as the Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, and Steve Fourez of Fairmount as the Spokesman of the Year.
Hunter is the sixth generation to live on her family’s farm. She began teaching five years ago when her youngest (twins) entered kindergarten.
She taught first grade at Pine Crest Elementary School in Georgetown for the last three years. Her lessons have always featured Ag in the Classroom, including incubating chickens and hatching ladybugs.
She now teaches sixth-grade social studies and science at the junior high and is already planning to bring Ag in the Classroom to the middle school this spring.
Fourez was recognized due to his willingness to speak out for agriculture.
Previously serving as Vermilion County Farm Bureau president, he represented the county’s farmers in local media and with elected officials. He took agriculture’s message across the state as an Illinois Farm Bureau director.
He recently completed his second eight-year term on the Vermilion County Board and spoke out on agriculture concerns in county policy.
Fourez serves on the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, where he represents local farmers’ interests promoting corn products.
One new director was elected to the Vermilion County Farm Bureau board — Michael Severs of Collison.
He succeeds Steve Huls, who reached his tenure of service on the board.
Maple Sugar Days around the bendHomer Lake Forest Preserve will be the site of Maple Sugar Days on Feb. 25.
The forest preserve has a 200-year-old sugar maple grove. Visitors can tap sugar maple trees at the grove, a practice that has been ongoing in the country for centuries.
The event is a chance to explore the science and history behind maple-sugaring. Learn how to do it yourself, and even take home a sample of syrup made from one of the trees in the preserve.
The event is open to all ages. Cost is $5 per person.
The forest preserve is located at 2573 Homer Lake Road.
Masons present checks to children’s ministryThe Masons of Olive Branch Lodge No. 38, Danville, on Dec. 27 presented checks totaling $5,500 from the lodge and the Illinois Masonic Children’s assistance program to Fair Hope Children’s Ministry to help provide winter clothing, boots and accessories to the children it serves.
Fair hope provides clothing for children, newborn to 18, who are referred to them by pastors, case workers, nurses, doctors and school social workers.
The ministry learned last year that an organization that had been a major donor of children’s winter coats for several years would no longer be able to donate. In November, Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 learned of the situation and that IMCAP, an Illinois Freemasonry Charity that partners with local lodges to serve children and young adults in their communities, had challenged all lodges in Illinois to partner with a youth organization to help provide clothing, coats, boots, food, gifts or anything else needed to make it a happy holiday season and then to apply for funding from its Youth Organization Connection micro-grant program.
The lodge voted to work with the ministry to apply for a grant. It also voted to donate $500 from its own funds.
In mid-December the lodge learned a grant of $5,000 had been approved by IMCAP’s board.
Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 is a local unit of the Fraternity of Freemasons, whose members support each other as they seek to become the best men they can be.
For more information about Freemasonry or the lodge, email the lodge at olivebranch38@gmail.com or call 217-446-7620.
Honor RollOn Saturdays, we tip our hats to academic award-winners from our area. Submit information at dhinton@news-gazette.com.
President’s list
Bob Jones University (Greenville, S.C.) — Amanda Franklin, Mahomet; Brandon Augustus, Georgetown; Jessica Augustus, Paris; Katelyn Hall, Loda.
Provost’s list
Troy University (Troy, Ala.) — Joshua Taylor-Johnson.
Dean’s list
Western Illinois University — Jane Lee, Champaign; Nicole Sprague, Penfield; Michael Combs, Savoy; Jillian Stadel, Tolono; Skyler Funk and Garrett Wright, Gibson City; Kennedy Bauer, Watseka; Corrie Ijams, Emma Lux and Haley Mckinsey, Clinton; Cole Anderson, Bismarck; Alexis Anderson, Danville.
University of Wisconsin-Madison — Jake Allen, Eliza Loechel and Brooke Sholem, Champaign; Claire Webber, Monticello; Miller Calhoun, Kai Ebata, Jada Heerakovich-Catchings and Erin Smith.
University of Sioux Falls — Tyler Uken, Mahomet.
DACC staff get in the spirit of thingsMembers of the Danville Area Community College Classified Staff Association continued a Christmas tradition dating back to 1997 when they assisted needy DACC students and their families through Operation Santa Angel Tree.
College employees, retirees and students are given the opportunity to choose a tag and shop or donate funds to support the cause.
Operation Santa provided gifts to 18 children living in the Your Family Resource Center third floor residential homeless program. The children ranged in age from 2 years to 17 years.
Gift bags were also given to 20 women, mothers of the children and other residents. The Twisted Sister Shop in Rossville provided items for the women’s bags that allowed the program to save money to donate to other organizations.
About $250 was donated to each of three local service agencies — The Salvation Army, YFRC second floor domestic violence shelter, and the men’s homeless center, which provide assistance or have been the homes of students, staff and community members.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.