Name Dropping | Hall of Famer Hammack prefers life in the fast (pitch) lane
Chris Hammack must figure he was born at just the right time. Fast-pitch softball was big in this area when he was growing up, and he took full advantage.
The 55-year-old Mahomet resident couldn’t get enough of the sport and was one of the top area players. An outfielder with a career batting average of .330 for a number of teams for nearly 30 years and an All American three times, Hammack will be inducted into the Illinois Softball Hall of Fame today.
Employed as golf course superintendent at Farmer City’s Woodlawn Country Club, Hammack still plays fast-pitch ball at the Masters level for teams based in Iowa and Michigan and a slow-pitch team in Mahomet.
“I first started playing with Sibley when I was a sophomore in high school,” Hammack said. “You didn’t have to leave (Illinois Route) 47, and you could play 30 teams ... for a month and a half. We played 100 to 110 games a year and faced extremely good competition.”
“When I first started it was kind of the hey-day of fast-pitch.”
Hammack, who played high school baseball as well as college ball at Parkland and E.I. League for Gifford-Flatville and Thomasboro, said playing fast-pitch helped his hitting ability in baseball “tremendously.”
“After I played at the higher level of fast-pitch, hitting a baseball became so much easier. At the top level of fast-pitch they’re throwing from 46 feet (as opposed to 60 feet, 6 inches in baseball). By the time they release, they’re 39 feet away and throwing 84-85 mph, which is equivalent of 110 in baseball,” Hammack said. “After seeing that I wasn’t too worried about fastballs.”
A center fielder with speed, Hammack said he tracked down many balls hit in the gap.
In years past, there was a lot of bunting and slapping to get on base. He said hitting is easier these days with the new balls and composite bats. A ball hit squarely will usually reach the gap or scoot past the fielders if it’s not hit right at them.
“The pitchers supply the power,” he said. “All you’ve got to do is meet it.”
Fast-pitch, he said, is still more about pitching and fielding than about hitting.
“It’s baseball, just on a smaller field and at a much quicker pace,” he said.
Fast-pitch softball teams have grown scarce in recent years. Hammack said more youngsters are focusing on baseball only.
“We ran out of pitching,” Hammack said. “The last 10 years I played for a team out of Bloomington or a team based out of the Quad Cities. We had primarily foreign players — New Zealand, Venezuela, Australia and Canada. It’s actually growing in some of those countries because they don’t grow up playing baseball like a lot of our kids.”
He’s played in about every state of the union and every province of Canada — in the last 10 years playing more in the country up north than he has in Illinois.
“Ontario is a hot bed,” he said, “and Saskatoon and British Columbia.”
Hammack said he had a chance to play in New Zealand, but his wife, Lesley, wasn’t too keen on that.
Hammack played for Sibley, Champaign Merchants, Springfield Chaos, Brandts, Bloomington Stix, Quad City Bandits, Vandalia and Central Illinois Knights.
Many older players continue to play fast-pitch. Hammack plays in a Masters league out of Champaign featuring 50-and-older players. There are also 60-and-older leagues.
The Hammacks have two children — Zachary and Jessica.
“Thanks to my family for putting up with me and following me around on God’s green earth.”
He also credited his frequent traveling partner who also played fast-pitch, Brett Vinson, as well as Brad Sturdy, whom he called one of the best pitchers in the country.
Toys for Tots drive underway
Members of the Danville area Toys for Tots committee have started collecting toys and funds for needy children.
Coordinator Megan Montgomery said the collection effort began Oct. 7.
“We started it last year and named it after John Zarn, a Marine who started it in the Danville area,” Montgomery said. “He brought Toys for Tots to Danville 31 years ago. It’s been going ever since. We’re here to help, but we also need donations to help the families.”
The effort helped about 1,500 children in 400 families last year.
Montgomery said toy collection boxes will be set up in every community in Vermilion County as well as a few communities in Indiana. Online donations can also be made at danville.il.toysfortots.org.
Danville Rotary accepting nominations
Rotary Club of Danville is accepting nominations for people under 40 years of age for the 2022 Vocational Service Person of the Year Award.
The club presents the award annually to an individual in the community for fulfillment of the Rotary ideal of service, who has shown outstanding achievement in his/her vocation by encouraging high ethical standards and by dignifying that vocation as an opportunity to serve society. Every other year, the award is focused on a recipient under the age of 40.
Nominees are not required to be members of Rotary. Nominators are encouraged to submit previous nominees.
Nomination forms are available on request by contacting Amy Brown at resolve1@gmail.com.
Deadline for nominations is Nov. 4.
Homeschoolers visit museum
Area home-schooled children recently took a field trip to Museum of the Grand Prairie, Mahomet, to learn about life years ago on the prairie.
The children made butter, learned to quilt, dipped candles and washed clothes. They also learned about the plants and animals of the prairie.
Throughout the year, the museum offers several field trips for homeschoolers. Sign up for the programs is limited, and registration is required.
Two more home-school trips are planned this fall:
Nov. 9, 10-11:30 for homeschoolers ages 6-9. Crafters workshop: Autumn home-school edition. Sign up online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/ccfpd/activity/search/detail/1594
- Nov. 18, 11 a.m.-noon for homeschoolers ages 5-15. Homeschool America Recycles — Repair it and Re-Wear It. Sign up online at
https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/ccfpd/activity/search/detail/1602
Memorial scholarship established
Darrin Hightower and his nonprofit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 have established the Derric Hightower Memorial Scholarship at Danville Schlarman Academy in memory of his cousin.
The full tuition scholarship will be awarded annually to a kindergarten student at Schlarman.
Hightower attended Danville schools and graduated from Danville High School in 1998. He enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation.
Upon returning to Danville in 2001, Hightower enrolled at Danville Area Community College, where he earned an associate degree in early childhood education.
In 2006, he began working at Elite Learning Center in St. Joseph, where he became the executive director in 2017. He enjoyed working with children and worked to see that all children were treated equally and fairly.
Turkey dinner giveaways set
Area residents needing help providing a turkey and all the trimmings for Thanksgiving are in luck.
Urbana’s Stone Creek Church, in cooperation with the Urbana Meijer and the University of Illinois Office of Volunteer Programs, is offering a whole frozen turkey and a bag of holiday groceries this Thanksgiving season.
To receive the turkey and all the trimming, people must pre-register in of the following ways:
Online registration (preferred option): Complete the on-line registration form by visiting http://www.sccwired.com/urbanabiggive
- starting Monday.
- In-person registration: Register in person at either of the following Stone Creek food pantry dates: Monday or Nov. 7 from 4-6 p.m.
- This is the most laborious method. Call this number 765-280-6417 to register by phone starting Monday. Please do not call the church.
The meals will be distributed at 1 p.m. Nov. 19, at Stone Creek Church, 2502 S. Race St., Urbana. For more information, email at the thebiggive@stonecreekwired.com.
Car show in student’s memory
Alex Dinger, a student in the automotive program at Danville Area Community College, was en route home on Saturday when he was involved in a fatal wreck.
In memory of Mr. Dinger, the professors and students in the automotive program at DACC will hold a car show Oct. 29 at the college.
At the request of his family, proceeds from the car show competition will benefit the DACC Auto Program in Mr. Dinger’s memory. Additionally, students have started a GoFundMe account to help his family with funeral and related expenses.
Registration for the car show competition will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with awards announced at 2 p.m. Registration is $10. Awards will be given for Students’ Choice; Top 20 Anything on Wheels; Top Five Imports; and Top Five Youth. The first 50 cars to register will receive dash plaques.
In addition to the car show, there will be vendors on site, a 50/50 raffle, and a trunk or treat from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendance is free.
For more information, contact Dean Graves, automotive professor, at d.graves@dacc.edu, or call the Technology Division office at 217-443-8787.