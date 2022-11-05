Name Dropping | Illini athletic DJ helps pump up the volume — and the wins
Much of the credit for the Illini football team’s success (7-1 heading into today’s game with Michigan State) has gone to the coaches and players.
Terrence Taylor, who goes by the name “TAT,” said he knows the real reason. It’s his presence.
Taylor might have a job for life if the Illini’s winning ways continue.
“They’ve got to credit me,” Taylor joked. “They’ve got to know that I’m the lucky charm. The wins, I’m taking credit for that.”
This is Taylor’s first year providing his DJ services at Illini games, and the play has soared. The Illini might also want to figure out how they can take him on the road.
He was also on hand for last weekend’s Illini men’s basketball exhibition game against Quincy.
Maybe it’s Taylor’s energy. Could be his positivity. The 35-year-old Decatur resident — a 20-year DJ veteran of that city’s WCZQ FM radio station since he was 15 — doesn’t appear to be slowing down any. Taylor also teaches and serves with a number of Decatur-area charities.
Joey Aliota, Illini assistant athletic director marketing and fan development, said Taylor has hit the ground running and has a positive effect on everyone he meets.
“He’s been great. We love him,” Aliota said. “Hopefully this relationship with TAT will be a long-lasting one. He’s the most likable person on the planet.
“TAT is probably the most energetic, kind human being I’ve ever met. He’s just so positive. I love that about him.”
Taylor credits his parents for his positive attitude.
“I was blessed to be raised by both parents, something that’s sadly rare in the Black and Brown community,” Taylor said. “They showed me (what) a healthy relationship looks like. Kids are sponges, so all the joy my parents showed each other rubbed off. It’s something me and my siblings carry with us — love, honesty, how to communicate.”
Taylor credits his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins.
“They allowed me to be a loud, entertaining child,” he said.
That comes in handy when you’re a DJ.
Taylor said athletic department officials wanted a better crowd experience and came up with the DJ idea.
“They said, ‘Instead of looking into Chicago or St. Louis, let’s get someone local, someone who can be present,’” Taylor said. “It’s something I enjoy doing. I like for people to have a good time. I get my joy from bringing joy, whether through my radio show or me teaching here at Richland Community College.”
At Richland, Taylor teaches the Essential Skills course — fundamental life skills; how to conduct yourself; how to face adversity; how to move into a world that is forever changing.
“Those things that people say are common, I teach because common sense isn’t common,” Taylor said. “I teach day-to-day stuff. One of my mottos is ‘To be early is to be on time. To be on time is to be late.’
“I teach how to conduct yourself on the job, how to discipline yourself, that it doesn’t come overnight. It takes practice. How to better communicate. Everybody comes with different baggage and different traumas.
“We teach how to do a resume, the fundamentals that are rarely taught in schools.”
Taylor serves on a number of boards of directors, ranging from the Ronald McDonald House to the Boys and Girls House to the YMCA. He also serves as board president of the Walk It Like We Talk It, which serves 17- to 30-year-olds.
“My whole thing is getting people actively involved in what matters most,” Taylor said. “I want people to better engage with one another, have a good time, learn from each other, celebrate one another.”
Taylor is also a husband and father. He and his wife have four children ranging in age from 2 to 20 years old and are expecting their fifth.
“I know the importance of showing up,” Taylor said. “It’s so important for me to be a young Black man in the community. I have to be seen to know it’s OK to join in. A lot of people don’t know what’s going down or how to get involved. I like to be that bridge.”
Taylor said one of his super powers is connectivity, whether it be DJing or his radio job or at home. Connection and direction are important parts of his life.
“I was a teen parent, a young Black man,” he said. “Being a teen parent out of wedlock, a youth who wouldn’t have all these opportunities. But I grew up in a household of love, communication and understanding. I was birthed and raised in a cocoon of life. I want to share this to others.”
The DJ work is just part of that. He starts Illini football pregames on the field, getting the players and staff hyped before moving to the press box to continue his DJ work.
“I’ll play the other music like the dance cam or for the advertising, marketing, players coming on the field and off the field,” Taylor said. “Just getting people hyped. When there’s a timeout, make it a party.”
Serving as DJ for a college game is not as easy as it looks, Aliota said, and it took a game or two to get the kinks ironed out. But he said Taylor is a natural fit for the job.
For basketball games, Taylor will remain in a corner of the floor before and throughout Illini men’s games.
“I’ve got the best seat in the house,” Taylor said. “I could suit up if I wanted to.”
Ludwig named to FEMA council
Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig has been appointed to the Federal Emergency Management Agency National Advisory Council.
He was one of 16 new members and three returning members named to the council on Tuesday by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.
The council advises the FEMA administrator on all aspects of emergency management, including preparedness, protection, response, recovery and mitigation for disasters and national emergencies. Council members represent a cross-section of officials, emergency managers and emergency response providers from state, local, tribal and territorial governments, the private sector and nongovernmental organizations.
Since its creation in 2006, the council has provided nearly 400 recommendations to FEMA on a variety of key emergency management topics.
National Advisory Council members are appointed to three-year terms, with approximately one-third expiring each year. Members may apply to serve a consecutive three-year term.
Shonkwiler, Funk inducted into Bement Hall of FameInducted into the Bement Hall of Fame in ceremonies Oct. 22: Jody Shonkwiler and Jeff Funk. The induction took place at the school’s 42nd annual alumni banquet.
Welcoming those present was Peggy (Wright) Wells from the class of 1978. Other speakers included Mary Vogt, Bement superintendent; Patrick Tieman, class of 1983, who gave the invocation; Doug Kepley, 2010 honorary alum and Bement principal, who introduced the inductees.
Shonkwiler, a longtime postal employee, became Bement postmaster in 1999, serving until 2014 and was the community’s last postmaster. She is a self-published children’s author, a dream she had held since a grade-schooler.
A former Bement school board member, she served as board president for two years and served on the chamber of commerce and community council. She has volunteered for several causes, ranging from Bement Township Library to room mother to Peace Meal delivery driver.
Funk is a partner and attorney with Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk and Miller of Monticello, where he has practiced since 1985.
He has been a member of the Bement school board since 1995, including three terms as president. He has also served as president of the Bement Lions Club and Bement Community Council, member of the chamber of commerce and chair of the sesquicentennial celebration in 2005.
Unity takes home FFA honors
The Unity High School FFA chapter was well represented at National FFA Convention last week.
For the second straight year, Olivia Shike was named a national champion for the FFA agriscience fair. Unity’s ag sales team, which represented Illinois, placed ninth in the nation and had the sixth- and 12th-places individually.
Rich McCabe, Unity ag teacher and FFA adviser, said Shike took top honors in the area of social science.
“What she was doing was trying to determine the meat consumption-buying preferences for Generation Z,” McCabe said. “She did a survey for respondents from seventh- through 12th-graders from Unity and the state of Illinois.”
Shike received just over 1,110 responses, which led to a 44-page research paper.
It was the second straight year Shike has been named a national champion. Last year she took top honors in animal sciences.
Two of the members of the ag sales team are now college freshmen — Cameran Hansen, who is attending the University of Illinois and is a U of I cheerleader, and Phillip Hartke, who is at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.
Hansen finished sixth and Hunter Shike, who participated in place of a Unity graduate who could not attend, finished 12th.
Also competing on the team was Olivia Shike.
McCabe said the team completed a sales activity where they planned how they would approach cattle feed supplement customers. Members met individually and as a team with judges.
Danville to host police academy
Danville Police Department will again offer a citizens police academy. The eight-week academy runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 18-March 8. It is designed to build a better understanding between citizens and the police through education and positive interaction. The academy offers classes on a variety of law enforcement topics.
Classes are held at the Public Safety Building at 2 E. South St. in Danville. They take place in a relaxed atmosphere, and no tests are given. The purpose of the classes is to inform the public about their police department. There are no costs or fees to attend the academy.
Classes are taught by members of the Danville Police Department or other criminal justice professionals.
A tour of the Vermilion County jail will be hosted by the sheriff’s department. Each adult participant will also be provided an opportunity to ride on patrol with an on-duty Danville police officer. Class participants must apply to the department. Call 217-431-2250 or email jlong@danvillepd.org.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.