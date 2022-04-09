Name Dropping | 'It goes by in the blink of an eye': Westville principal set to retire
WESTVILLE — When Guy Goodlove was being interviewed for a teaching position at Fountain Central High School in Veedersburg, Ind., he kept getting asked, “Can you do this? Can you do that? Can you do this?”
Goodlove wanted the job, so he continued to answer in the affirmative. It made for a lot of extra work besides teaching, but he’s glad he said “yes.” It taught him a lot that he was able to use later as Westville High School principal.
His extracurricular work involved assistant coaching gigs for football, basketball and baseball as well as helping with yearbook, newspaper and the school play.
“It was great experience for when I became principal. I knew everything,” Goodlove said. “When the yearbook adviser comes to me with a problem ... I can help them.”
The 60-year-old Goodlove, who is retiring at the end of the present school year, returned in 1995 to Westville, where he had served from 1987-89 as an assistant football and basketball coach and head junior high girls’ track coach.
His first year back, Goodlove was in charge of in-school suspensions.
“We had seven-period days, and four of those were in-school suspensions, and I had three classes of freshman English. Goodlove would also serve as head football coach — a post he retains. An Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, Goodlove has a record of 151-124 as a coach.
Under Goodlove, the Tigers have two Class 2A state runner-up finishes, one final four appearance and 15 IHSA state playoff appearances.
“We’ve had some great teams,” he said.
He also served as a volunteer boys basketball assistant coach under Jeff Millis.
His second year at Westville, Goodlove became head of students. He earned an educational administrative degree and was named assistant principal. In January 2000, he became principal when the prior principal left to take another post. It’s a position Goodlove has held ever since.
“Technology is by far the biggest one,” Goodlove said of the changes in education.
There’s also been an upgrade in the facilities.
“Here at Westville High School (during the pandemic), we had a major renovation of our facilities. We’ve got a new turf football field, new all-weather track, new turf baseball and softball fields,” Goodlove said.
There’s also a new Home of the Tigers sports complex that houses a wrestling room, batting cages, locker room and weight room, and a new basketball floor has been installed.
“It’s really an impressive facility,” he said, “so there’s been a big, big change.”
Among the programs offered while Goodlove has been at Westville is the senior citizens dinner where high school seniors wine and dine seniors from the area.
“Our kids love that day, and so do the senior citizens,” Goodlove said.
Goodlove said one of the areas he is most proud of at Westville High is the retention of the industrial arts program — an offering that many high schools have dropped.
“That’s such a big part of our curriculum,” he said. “We have a lot of kids take those classes where they learn about wood, metal, electricity, how to pour concrete.”
Students can take vocational and technical education training classes at Danville Area Community College.
Also, a dual-enrollment program allows students to attend DACC and earn college credits while still in high school.
“I’ve had several students through the years get their associate degree before they graduate from high school, which is a tremendous savings for the student,” Goodlove said.
Another noteworthy program is a cooperative program for students who don’t want to take vo-tech classes or attend college. They can go straight to work while still in high school.
“Those are three programs that I think are just great opportunities for kids that have different interests,” Goodlove said. “Not everybody wants to go to college or become a welder or become a nurse. There is something for everybody.”
Goodlove said he had two interests when deciding what field he wanted to enter after high school — science and coaching. He opted for the latter because he was more passionate about it.
He’s glad he did.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” Goodlove said. “When my wife (Debra) and I moved to this community, Westville made us feel part of their family. I’ve had a great staff to work with and a great community to work in.
“If I had a chance to do it all over again, I’d do the same thing. It goes by in the blink of an eye.”
Michelle Schaumburg has been named to succeed Goodlove as principal.
The Goodloves have two daughters, Sarah and Meghan, and one son, Julian. They have 11 grandchildren.
Goodlove plans to remain as head football coach for the Tigers.
“I don’t golf, and I don’t play tennis,” he said. “I have one hobby, and that’s to coach football — and spend time with my family. This was the first year we got on the new field. I’ve got to enjoy that for a little bit.”
Eggs aplenty for Tilton egg hunt
There will be no shortage of eggs for youngsters to find today at the annual Easter egg hunt in Tilton.
“We filled around 8,000 eggs and ate some pizza and got done in three hours,” said Bob Finley, one of the organizers who got help from about 25 volunteers.
They put about 10,000 pieces of candy in the plastic eggs.
Finley, who also serves on the village board, said he is part of the group Tilton Proud, which spearheaded the project and which also includes his wife, Brenda, and Michelle Crippen.
“We kind of inherited it from the Fire Department Auxiliary,” he said.
The Easter egg hunt, to be held at Tilton Ball Park, will begin at noon with the 0-1 age group and will proceed about every 20 minutes with an older age group.
Each child will also receive a 50-50 ticket, and there will be a drawing for prizes.
Danville group sets workshop
Danville Art League will offer a Tree of Life Circle C macramé workshop at both 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Art League, 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.
Cost is $25.
Macramé has seen a recent revival. Students will make a tree of life and can choose from several sizes and colors of rope.
All supplies will be provided. Register by calling the Art League at 217-442-9264 and leave name and phone number.
Baton club welcomes Illini twirler
Rantoul SHiNE Club celebrated its one-year anniversary Thursday at Rantoul Youth Center with a special guest — Illini feature twirler Julia Arciola.
She first visited the group last year for a demo/workshop and is returning to help them mark their one-year anniversary.
“The team was so impressed with her, we just had to have her come back,” SHiNE coach Marcia Weller said. “It’s noteworthy that a representative of our Fighting Illini Marching Band also assists with our youth programs.”
The club since last year has performed three times at Wabash Park, participated in Rantoul’s Fourth of July and Christmas parades and performed with the Rantoul Eagles Marching Band.
There are 12 members, and another beginning class will start April 19.
Special guest at Danville Rotary
Demarius Blanks, regional coordinator for the organ and tissue donor program for the state of Illinois, attended a recent meeting of the Danville Noon Rotary.
Blanks heard Rotarians give personal accounts of how the donations have touched their lives.
Four of those individuals were Alex Gale, Rita Garman, Tonya Hill and Hayley Siefert.