For nearly half a century, a familiar face has been at the scorer’s table for Tuscola High School boys’ basketball games.
Richard Kidwell hopes to go past the 50-year mark and beyond in that role. The 77-year-old former math teacher at Tuscola is in the same boat as the players, having missed the 2020-21 season.
He said not to feel sorry for him. Feel sorry for the players.
“I felt worse for the kids than I did for myself,” Kidwell said of the pandemic-canceled season. “Sports is a big deal for the kids.”
A native of Bethany, Kidwell taught geometry, precalculus and calculus for 38 years at Tuscola before retiring. But he hasn’t given up his role as scorekeeper and announcer and doesn’t have any immediate plans to do so.
“He’s the eternal professional,” Tuscola High athletic director Ryan Hornaday said. “He’s very old-school in his approach. He represents Tuscola High School with class, whether it’s us hosting a regional or sectional or a regular season game or conference championship.”
When Kidwell agreed to help during games, he originally served as scorekeeper only. The announcer quit two years later, so Kidwell also took over those duties — introducing players, announcing who a foul was on and the like. He said he has no problems doing both.
Kidwell doesn’t remember his first scorekeeping or announcing games.
He’s been at hundreds of games and has seen some significant changes. Long gone are the days when the scorer’s table had a pole indicating how many fouls a player had. Scoreboards now list fouls. Kidwell announces them as well.
He has also seen the introduction of the three-point line and the double bonus that awards a player two free throws when the opposing team reaches 10 fouls in a half.
The three-point line, he said, “has made a huge difference.”
A point guard, Kidwell was on his high school basketball team for four seasons, two as a starter. He loves seeing good basketball, and he appreciates the modern athletes: “The quickness of the players, the strength of the players.”
“They are so much stronger than when I was in high school. I think they’re quicker, too, because of the agility drills and the strength training. We had nothing when I was in high school.”
Kidwell said his favorite Tuscola player was Jon Surma, who is now retired and lives just a quarter of a mile from him.
“He was just smooth. Everything he did was smooth. I never saw him get riled about anything. He was so calm all the time.”
He has also seen his share of topnotch players on other teams.
“A lot of players, the spectators like to hate. ... They wish they were on Tuscola’s team,” he said.
One went on to play at Purdue and in the NBA — Unity’s Brian Cardinal.
Kidwell’s service to the game has not gone unnoticed. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a Friend of Basketball in 2017.
He plans to keep on with his scorebook-announcing duties “as long as I can see and hear.”
Why would he change?
“It’s the best seat in the house,” he said.
Illini part of virtual halftime show
About 20 members of the Marching Illini will be part of a much-larger group performing at halftime of Monday’s college football national championship game between Ohio State and Alabama in Miami. But they won’t be there in person.
In this prolonged period of distancing due to the pandemic, they will be there virtually.
Barry Houser, director of the Marching Illini and chair of the College Band Directors National Association athletic band committee, said putting the virtual performance together has been a massive amount of work.
“It’s been an exciting but busy endeavor to coordinate about 1,500 people from around the country ... and to work with the folks at the college football playoffs,” Houser said.
No bands will be traveling to Miami to perform. Instead, clips from each of the bands’ entries will be part of a three-minute performance of the song “End of Time” song that will be available on social media, YouTube and on the Jumbotron at the game.
Houser said the Illini “probably have more (members performing) than the majority of the programs; with our guard and the dance team, we did a video with multiple people rather than an individual video with each person.”
One of those members featured — Enddy Almonord, one of three drum majors included — is excited to see how the presentation turns out. The UI junior and Champaign Central graduate said her roommate is one of the other drum majors, and they were able to perform their routine together.
Houser said the performance helps to bring together members from every school, every conference, every division of the NCAA.
“It was really a great endeavor to show the unity of college bands around the country,” Houser said.
A company contracted to create the video has been at work and is nearly finished. Houser said he has seen a nearly completed version.
Almonord said being able to take part in marching band virtually has been helpful for her and other members.
“The community that we build in the band is really important,” she said, “to be able to see each other every week in spite (of what’s going on) is really, really important.”
While the Marching Illini aren’t able to be in Miami for the championship game, Almonord is hoping the marching band is able to visit a more exotic locale — Ireland. The Illini football team is slated to play Nebraska there to open the season this fall.
To view next week’s virtual performance on youtube, use this link.
M-S students explore innovative growing program
Matt Damon could have used some of these to grow food on Mars.
The ag department at Mahomet-Seymour High School has received a gift of five crop crates for ag science projects. The crop crates are like mini greenhouses.
Ag teacher Jennifer Wherley said the crop crates are set up with sensors with their own adjustments for water, different rays of light and pumps.
“Students have the opportunity to set up their own agri-science project and analyze different ways plants are produced,” Wherley said.
Mark and Raquel Nelson, who work with Context Global Development, donated the crop crates.
In “The Martian,” Damon’s character is left behind on Mars but stays alive by growing potatoes in the Martian soil. It’s not too far-fetched to say that something like a crop crate could be used in space or in third world countries where good land is difficult to find, Wherley said.
“You could go to Ethiopia with a cubic foot of land but produce an amount of food, but with the same cubic foot of crop crates in Ethiopia produce more food” she said.
Researchers are also “looking at ways to grow things in different ways, whether in a warehouse or whether on Mars. It sounds kinda crazy,” Wherley said, but it is feasible. “At NASA, they’re looking at the same kind of approach that we are.”
Five student groups at Mahomet-Seymour are using experimental practices in working with the crop crates. Using different variables of water, light and temperature, they examine the data and compare scenarios and case studies.
M-S students have returned to in-class learning four days a week, but the crop crate program was also used during the school’s fall semester hybrid learning set up when students were in class just two days a week. They were able to access the crop crate functions virtually.
On the innovative nature of the crop crate program, Wherley said, “I think students excel when they’re placed in a situation, in a hands-on experience to explore and innovate. Sometimes our class days are so structured that they don’t get that flexibility to imagine their own ingenuity.”
Wilson honored as Researcher of the Year
Dr. Rebekah Wilson, offering some advice, urged people to never stop being innovative in their lives.
“Don’t take a ‘no’ as a stopping point, but the freedom to find a more creative solution. Do not be afraid to ask for what you need. Do not be afraid of being too innovative or too crazy,” she said.
Wilson is living testimony of that approach. A chemist with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Construction Engineer Research Laboratory in Champaign, she has been named researcher of the year for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
She heads the USACE’s Paint Technology Center of Enterprise.
“It means the world to me to be recognized now for my passion in my career,” she said.
Wilson said she found direction in her high school years when physical science and chemistry became her passions. She was able to find logical answers to seemingly difficult problems using math to predict reactions and create products.
Joining the ERDC-CERL team as a basic chemist in 2008, she was given the opportunity to lead the CRL Paint Technology Center research and development program six years later.
She said she spent hours in the program developing new ideas, networking the team’s talents and searching for funding to help the team solve difficult challenges.
“I spent every free moment in my schedule traveling and searching out collaborations to strengthen our program,” she said. “This snowballed in a positive way, resulting in an increase in the average (research and development) yearly budget, from $300,000 to $4 million in two years. And next year we are projecting $15 million. This has allowed the ability to create a diverse portfolio addressing energy efficiency, corrosion mitigation, concealment and structural strength.”