Julia Arciola doesn’t have to worry about being burned out from her intensive training as the Marching Illini’s featured baton twirler.
“I honestly think I love it more than when I first started,” said the University of Illinois senior who has been twirling since she was 5. “It was just a sport my parents put me in to give something for me to do. Now it’s just grown into so much more than it once was.”
A senior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Arciola said when she entered the UI, it turned into more fun performing at football and basketball games and has changed her perspective.
The Dean’s List student works out six days a week, sometimes seven. During football season, the workouts will extend for two hours a day, but once the “intense season” starts from January through August, she will be training four hours on a school day; otherwise, seven to eight hours.
Arciola is going for the gold. To say she’s good is an understatement. She has been selected to represent the United States in August for the fifth time at the World Championships in Liverpool, England. She will compete in the Adult Elite One Baton, Two Baton and Three Baton.
In the most recent World Championships in 2019, she earned the bronze medal in the Senior Elite Three Baton category.
The Marching Illini, of which Arciola is a member, rehearse five days a week. Arciola is one determined person. In addition to putting herself through school, she also works a part-time job.
She has taken 18 credit hours almost every semester, with the Marching Illini counting for three credit hours. She practices with them five days a week, plus a game-day rehearsal.
Arciola worked at Fannie May in Champaign in 2020-’21 and now teaches baton twirling online to fit her schedule. She is also working on registered behavior technician training through the Autism Partnership Foundation.
A resident of Boca Raton, Fla., Arciola said she was ecstatic when she learned the Illini would be playing about four hours away in Tampa, Fla., on Monday in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State.
“So was my family,” she said. “My parents have come to every single football game I’ve performed at. They do everything they can. They’re at every one.”
Her mother, Weslee, is a teacher, and her father, Michael, is an accountant. The farthest they’ve traveled to watch their daughter is Croatia in 2017. Arciola has two older brothers
Practice consists of working on each of her routines — one, two and three batons.
“What I’ll do is go through each trick and do it five times in a row,” Arciola said. “When I get that, I’ll do sections five times in a row. I’ll break it into whatever section I feel is good. Then I’ll do the whole routine five times in a row.”
Sometimes it all gets to be pretty daunting for the 21-year-old. On those days when she just doesn’t feel like practicing, she tells herself she doesn’t have to workout for a specific reason, just go for a certain amount of time, and whatever she does is going to be good enough for that day.
“Sometimes it can be overwhelming when I’m focusing on a certain trick and I’m not getting it,” she said.
Baton twirling is a workout, despite what people think.
“I think a lot of people ... who assume that since twirling is not in the Olympics that it’s not as intense as other sports,” Arciola said. “A lot of the questions I get are on performing, not on the competitive aspect. I try to let them know it’s ... just as competitive as gymnastics or figure skating. I think I put in just as (much) work as a college athlete who is getting a full ride.”
Arciola doesn’t get the perks that today’s college athletes get. No scholarships, no name, image, likeness money.
“On a piece of paper, I’m a normal student, which makes it a bit harder on me to balance everything,” she said.
People who want to donate toward Arciola’s trip to the world championships can do so on her GoFundMe page.
Arciola gets few times when she can just kick back and relax. She competes every weekend from January through August, and then from August through December, it’s all football-related.
In her younger years, she missed out on things like birthday parties and avoided activities that might potentially cause injury, such as figure skating, track-and-field days at school or paint-balling, because she showed such talent at twirling at such a young age.
Arciola wouldn’t change much if anything. She loves her baton twirling, although she feels she misses quite a bit of a normal college experience.
“I’m still thankful for the experience I get through the Marching Illini,” she said. “It gave me some of the best friends I’ve ever had.
“I hope to carry those friendships on.”
She said she doesn’t get nervous on game days because the Illini support system is “by far one of the best I’ve come in contact with.”
“Even if you do drop, everyone is screaming and yelling and supporting,” she said.
Arciola’s goal is to become an FBI agent. An aunt and uncle are former FBI agents.
“I love traveling, so if I could ever make it work, I’d like to experience the rest of the world,” she said. “When I want to start a family, I’d like to be back near my own family” in south Florida.
She received a full-ride scholarship to study in Taiwan for the intensive Mandarin language program. She will spend 90 days at the National Tsing Hua University.
She would also like to coach and judge baton.
Pacunas named student of the month
Aiden Pacunas has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for December.
A son of Andrew and Jolene Pacunas of Rantoul, he is a senior at Rantoul Township High School. His school activities have included Interact, FFA, student council, National Honor Society, cross-country and indoor/outdoor track.
He has served as student council treasurer one year and president two years, NHS parliamentarian and cross-country captain for two years.
Honors or awards: boys track highest grade-point average, Parkland College honors list, boys cross-country varsity letter every year, boys track and field varsity letter for two years, scholar athlete award, NHS recognition award, mathematics, social studies and science awards, scholar athlete award, cross-country most improved and outstanding performer.
His volunteer activities have included helping at a soup kitchen, cleaning the school grounds, serving at his local church, attending a weeklong mission trip to Iowa and 25 hours of NHS volunteer work.
Pacunas has been working at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.
He plans to attend college to become a certified registered nursing anesthetist.
Danville decorating winners namedPeople’s Choice and City’s Choice awards were announced in the Danville Christmas decorating contest.
Homes had to be entered in the contest to be eligible for an award.
First-place award winners received a $200 Meijer gift card and an engraved holiday trophy that can be displayed until next holiday season. The winner will also serve as the grand marshal of the Night of Lights parade next year.
Second-place winners received a $100 Meijer gift card, and third place a $50 Meijer gift card.
People’s Choice awards
First place: 2323 N. Vermilion
Second place: 2501 Northview
Third place: 1622 Franklin
City’s Choice Awards
First place: 1428 May
Second place: 1517 Eastview
Third place: 308 Delaware
Arthur decorating winners announcedRuben Dias, 317 S. Maple St., who won $100, was judged the first-place winner in the first Arthur Woman’s Club Christmas decorating contest.
Jean Weger, 502 N. Walnut St., won $75 as second-place winner.
Third place went to Treston and Brianne Eads, 1028 Red Bird Lane. They won $50.
Brian and Susan Dyer, 317 S. Union St., won $25 as fourth-place winners.
The club said there were several homes “that were beautifully decorated but did not enter the contest, so next year, remember to enter once you are decorated for the holidays.”
Rantoul sports complex recognizedThe Rantoul Family Sports Complex has been honored as a 2022 Distinguished Sports Facility by the American Sports Builders Association.
Awards are presented each year to facilities built by ASBA members that display construction excellence.
The Rantoul complex was cited for Best Multi-Field Facility.
The outdoor sports tourism complex includes 10 ball diamonds and eight multi-use fields for contact sports. The all-synthetic turf facility recently ended its second season and saw nearly one million visitors in 2022, hosting play for baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, football, ultimate Frisbee and numerous community events.
The 2023 season begins in late March with the Rantoul Township High School Baseball Invite and will extend into November.
Sports complex Director Ryan Reid called the award “a true honor.”
“With the leadership of Byrne & Jones, dedication from their subcontractors to see construction through during a tough 2020 and the collaboration between the different departments of the village of Rantoul, we had the best team for this project.”