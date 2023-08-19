Brett Fogerson had never rolled nine strikes in a row until that day in 2006.
His team was in a tight game with a rival squad and needed to finish strong for the win.
The pressure was on.
“I got in the 10th frame, and ... the game was really close,” Fogerson remembers. “I needed the first strike. I threw a good ball,” and all 10 pins went down.
Fogerson said then he knew he could “get greedy” and go for the perfect game — a 300. The next one he threw was “a terrible ball.”
The ball crossed over the head pin on the opposite side, but he still got the strike.
“I was grinning ear to ear, and I knew it was a bad shot and I got a huge break.”
He needed only one more strike, and he got it on a good ball.
“The last one was perfect. I could feel it was a strike,” Fogerson said of his first 300 — a feat few bowlers achieve. The odds are 11,500 to 1 for the average bowler.
Fogerson, however, is no average bowler, and he let everyone in the place know he had thrown his first 300.
“I was jumping up and down, and I was screaming,” he said. “The pressure was off. I finally got my first 300. It was something I always wanted.”
The Philo resident was just getting started. Since then he has rolled 29 more 300 games that had the proper documentation (paperwork) and another 30 or so that weren’t documented.
Fogerson is one of three bowlers who will be inducted into the 2023 Champaign Area USBC Hall of Fame on Sept. 10.
A bowler since age 5, the 41-year-old Fogerson said he got a great deal of bowling advice from the head of the household. His father was a good bowler and would give him tips when the family went out to bowl.
“There’s a lot of timing that goes into bowling,” Fogerson said. “If you don’t have the right follow-through, the ball isn’t at the foul line at the right time or your feet get out of whack, all of that can make the ball a couple of boards off line.”
Fogerson said bowlers need repetition, using the same routine every time — their feet, their shoulders are in the same place for every ball.
It’s not the twice-a-week bowlers who generally throw 300s — more like the three to four times a week bowlers, Fogerson said.
One year when in college, Fogerson bowled in five leagues over four nights — two leagues were on the same night.
He bowls twice a week now. With two children who have activities of their own, he has cut back on his bowling nights at Old Orchard Lanes in Savoy, his venue of choice.
A lefty, Fogerson has a hook on his shot and said developing it has improved his game.
“When I was younger I didn’t really hook the ball much,” he said. “It was more about accuracy and timing. As I got older, I started to hook the ball, and it’s easier to score well.”
Fogerson said it’s gotten easier for people to bowl a 300 as the game has grown and the quality of the balls have improved, which he said “makes a huge difference.”
Balls now have a reactive resin exterior, which allows them to grab the lane and hook more. The core of the balls are also better.
Like many sports, bowling numbers have declined in the last 20 years in terms of league participation, Fogerson said.
“There’s just more now for people to do,” he said. “When I bowled youth league in the ‘80s and ‘90s, we had a couple different leagues, and they were always full. I can tell the youth participation is down.”
Fogerson said, however, he believes open bowling is still popular.
In addition to his 30 recorded 300 games, Fogerson has bowled 26 800 series. He has had a 200-plus average over 16 years.
Employed in the patient financial services department for Carle Foundation Hospital, Fogerson handles credit balances, hands out refund checks and contacts insurance companies.
Fogerson and his wife, Amanda, married two years ago. Her son from a previous marriage, Brody, is a sophomore at Unity, and they have a 5-year-old daughter together, Avery. He said both children like to bowl.
Also to be inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame are Jim Fehlberg and Kim Oehmke.
Fehlberg has bowled 44 300 games with 23 800 series. He has a 200-plus average over 17 years.
Oehmke has a 175-plus average over 16 years, and a 190-plus average over five years.
VA, DACC laud first partnership grads
Staff from VA Illiana and Danville Area Community College honored the first graduates of the VA-DACC Nursing Assistant Partnership
The initiative launched earlier this year to extend 100 percent-funded training guaranteed employment as a nursing assistant for candidates with little or no previous experience in health care.
Honored were Ja’Laya Amaraegbu, Alchameise Denson, Kyla Richards and Jakob Zarn.
The four graduates successfully undertook an accelerated four-week course of instruction at DACC comprising both lecture and hands-on clinical components.
The students were paid to learn as VA student trainees. Having graduated from the program, the four graduates will now transition to full-time nursing assistant positions caring for America’s veterans in one of VA Illiana’s long-term care units.
In their new roles, graduates of the program will immediately become members of a veterans health care team. As VA nursing assistants, they will performing patient-centered tasks under the supervision of licensed nursing staff and will work closely with nurses, physicians and other health care providers.
As full-time VA employees, they will also enjoy a full suite of benefits including annual and parental leave, unparalleled insurance options, and access to the Federal Employees Retirement System (pension).
Kelley Sermak, VA Illiana’s associate director, patient care services called it “a major milestone for the graduates of this program, and all should be truly proud of earning their nursing assistant pin,”
“Thanks to the unmatched scholarship opportunities and potential for diverse clinical experiences, the sky is truly the limit for these students. I could not be prouder of these new VA nursing assistants and more grateful to our partners at DACC for working with us to take this program from idea to reality.”
Cheesman selected as Star of the Month
Don Cheesman is the Star of the Month at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Cheesman works in the maintenance department, where he “does a fabulous job” and “always has a smile on his face and is ready and willing to help out whenever and wherever needed,” according to his nominator.
He takes the time to speak to every resident and staff member with a friendly, “Hello, and how are you today?”
Cheesman has worked at Hawthorne Inn for the past 10 years.
Staff milestones celebrated at Rantoul schools
Sixty-one employees were recognized for hitting a longevity milestone during Rantoul City Schools’ staff kick-off event held in the gym at J.W. Eater Junior High.
Staff are recognized for hitting, three, five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35-plus years with the district.
There are nine employees who have completed more than 20 years. Joe Fullencamp tops the list, having just started his 35th year.
Employees with more than 20 years of service include Debby Wilcoxon, 26 years; Vicki Cox and Brenda Scudder, both with 24; Susan Blackwell and Michelle Hill, both with 23; Ashley Roelfs and Laura Steele, each with 22; and Rachel Palmer, 21.
AMBUCS chapter wins seven awards
Greater Champaign County Chapter of AMBUCS won seven awards at its national convention Aug. 2-5 in Louisville, Ky.
The chapter was seventh in the nation for overall score. GCC AMBUCS, under the leadership of President Larry Windingland, gave Amtyrkes (therapeutic tricycles) to children in the Champaign County area and won third in the nation for giving 60 Amtrykes away in the fiscal year.
The chapter was also third in the nation for gaining new members; fifth in the nation for 100 percent Giving Big Heart; reached the $200,000 Giving Plateau for its years of contributing to the national organization; was ranked as Ultimate Givers; and the chapter’s newsletter, The BucShot, won third place Best Newsletter.
Two of the local members, Larry and Elaine Windingland, contributed to the founder’s fund.
William L. White and two other of our members, Ray and Deb Griest, completed their giving to create a named scholarship at the national level.
Attending were Don and Darcy Dunlap, Deb and Ray Griest, Keith Jamieson and Sandy Jachino, Renae’ Strawbridge, Will Wade, Elaine and Larry Windingland and Sally Denhart.
The national organization gives scholarships to physical therapists from a common fund, and once a member’s giving reaches $10,000, a scholarship is named in their honor.
Project Success to celebrate anniversary
Project Success, Danville, will hold a 25-year anniversary celebration Aug. 30 at Harrison Park clubhouse.
The event will include a ceremony with speakers to honor 10 long-time staff members, some of whom are school-day teachers who have worked for Project Success for nearly 20 years.
Speakers will include board President Dr. Keven Forney, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., Dr. Jean Neal and Dr. Seth Miller.
Project Success offers two after-school programs: 21st Century Learning Centers and Teen REACH.
21st Century Learning Centers serve youth ages 5-18 at sites in numerous area schools.
These centers focus on increasing student academic achievement and developing positive social and behavioral skills through project-based academic assistance and enrichment programs. 21st Century Learning Center programs are funded through the Illinois State Board of Education.
Teen REACH (Responsibility, Education, Achievement, Caring, and Hope) is an-after school program that serves youth ages 8-17. Teen REACH is available at Danville High School, Salt Fork South Campus, Salt Fork North Campus, and Westville Junior High. In addition to offering homework help, tutoring, enrichment programing and service-learning opportunities, Teen REACH teaches students to make positive choices, helps reduce at-risk behaviors, and develops students’ career goals. The Teen REACH program is funded through the Illinois Department of Human Services.