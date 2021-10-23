Name Dropping | Mahomet woman takes reins of Executive Club of Champaign County
Leadership takes many forms. Not every leader is the highly vocal, up-front person who rallies the troops.
Allison Winter leads, but does so in a different way.
“I would say I was a quiet leader, a lead-by-example type of leader,” she said. “Some people think that leadership is being in charge and making the decision.”
Winter said she’s always been an independent person who has worked hard to get the job done.
If it was playing basketball, she might not be a starter but would contribute off the bench. If it was softball, she might not be the strike-out pitcher but contribute by throwing a pitch to put the ball in play knowing she could count on the team to record an out.
Her co-members of the Executive Club of Champaign County must have taken notice. They voted Winter their president for the 2021-22 year.
The club is a professional organization for executive women. It is designed to provide opportunities for growth, education and networking.
The Mahomet native said the club name sounds a little intimidating.
“Really it’s for women who are leaders of and within their organization,” Winter said. “Maybe they don’t have the title of ‘executive’ or even sit at the top rung of their organization. Maybe the company uses ‘coordinator’ or ‘manager.’”
Regardless of the title, leadership is a common denominator.
A member since 2013, Winter attended the University of Illinois originally intending to become a veterinarian. She decided to go in a different direction and pursued a masters degree in human resources and labor relations “because it encouraged me to grow and expand my knowledge base.”
She now works for the College of ACES at the university, where she serves as director of development.
Her job involves heading efforts to secure private support for the departments of Animal Science, Human Development and Family Studies, and Agricultural and Biological Engineering. She served earlier with The Grainger College of Engineering as associate director of advancement for electrical and computer engineering and assistant director of advancement for the Department of Materials Science and Engineering.
“I advocate for my team around me,” she said. “A tenacious team player” is how she would describe herself. “I’m happy to do whatever I can for those around me.”
Her favorite classes dealt with motivation and performance. She has studied leadership and participated in an advancement program called Leading Forward.
She worked in the private sector for 10 years in external sales.
Winter, who turned 40 this year, said the Executive Club is about the same age as her.
“Evidently I was meant to be a part of this group,” she said with a laugh.
The club will celebrate four decades next year, and Winter will be actively involved in plans to celebrate the milestone.
“We’ve been doing a lot of brainstorming and planning for how to celebrate (the club’s) 40th birthday, and to acknowledge the past, present and future female leaders of our community,” Winter said.
She said she enjoys her involvement with the club, which has about 200 members, including meeting like-minded women.
“It’s an incredible resource,” Winter said, noting the members have an array of talents.
The club meets the third Thursday of the month. Meetings generally include a small luncheon. Many members who are unable to attend take part on Zoom or view the recorded meetings later.
Winter and her husband, Matt Crapse, live in Mahomet. They have a daughter, Clarke, who was born this year.
They enjoy spending time with their border collies, Happy and HoneyPot. Winter said she loves to eat and enjoys cooking, especially with local farm-to-table ingredients. She also likes to stay active with cycling, pilates, swimming, weightlifting, kayaking and paddle boarding.
Club plants goodwill
Members of the Mahomet-Seymour Interact Club — the student arm of Mahomet Rotary — recently planted 44 trees along Mahomet’s Buffalo Trace Trail.
Jeanne Campion, Rotary Interact sponsor, said about 20 students participated.
“The high school kids stepped up,” Campion said.
Buffalo Trace Trail is located in northwest Mahomet, maintained by Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
Campion said the volunteer effort for the students teaches how to give back, and they learn something — in this case how to properly plant trees.
“The key is to not plant too deep and not too shallow,” she said. “You dig your hole, put your tree in, and we usually take a shovel and put it down so the top of the roots should be level” with the top of the hole. The hole is filled with dirt and topped with mulch.
Rhonda Starkey serves as the high school Interact sponsor.
Bement High Hall of Fame welcomes new crew
Four Bement High School graduates this weekend will be inducted into the school’s hall of fame: Peggy Wright Wells, James Fendley, Stephen Rittenhouse and William Tracy.
Wright Wells, a 1978 graduate, is a daughter of Eugene “Cotton” and Margaret Wright. She was active in high school and remained active in the community, ranging from village board of appeals to American Legion Auxiliary to Bryant College and Bement First United Methodist Church.
Wright Wells is an office manager for the University of Illinois Coordinated Science Lab SINE
She is married to Bob Wells and has four children.
Fendley, class of 1956, maintained a farming operation of corn, soybeans and hogs with his wife, Wilma Hinton Fendley, as his partner. The Fendleys were recognized as leaders in innovative farming practices by Eastern Illinois Electric Cooperative.
He was active as a student as well as an alumnus and was key to the implementation of girls sports in the Bement school district, serving as coach as well as scheduling games and ordering equipment.
Fendley has been an active member of the Monticello Golf Club for more than 60 years and multiple club champion. He is a member of Bement First United Methodist Church.
He and his wife have three daughters.
Mr. Rittenhouse (class of 1963) died in 2017 at age 72. He was a son of Joe H. and Phyllis Rittenhouse.
An Air Force veteran, he served four years during the Vietnam era. Rittenhouse served 33 years with the Bement Fire Protection District, retiring as fire chief. He co-founded the Bement EMT Association in 1983, serving as coordinator until 2012.
He served on the original Piatt County 911 creation committee and was a founding member of the Piatt County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency.
Rittenhouse served as village president for 18 years and trustee for three more.
Tracy worked with the law firm of Miller, Tracy, Braun, Funk and Miller Ltd., Monticello, concentrating on estate planning, probate, real estate, general commercial and local government law. He was city/village attorney for numerous communities, including Bement, for 35 years.
He has been on a number of board of directors, ranging from Kirby Medical Center to Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation to St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Tracy enjoys golf, canoeing, fishing and reading.
He and his wife, Ellie, have three children.
Kiwanis officers elected
John Thies has been elected president of the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club for 2021-22.
He succeeds Steve Zahos, who will continue to serve on the board of directors.
Other 2021-22 officers are Rick Kesler, vice president; Greg Fink, treasurer, and Celeste Eichelberger, secretary. Beginning two-year terms as directors are Clark Breeze, Pat Drake, Darrold Kennedy and Caitlin Pouk. Completing their second year as directors will be Javaite Burton, Sara Connolly, Doug Fink and Amy Lewis.
Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis is a service club. It is marking its 100th anniversary during 2021-22.
Parkland College play set
Cast for the Parkland College play “She Kills Monsters” has been announced.
The play tells the story of Agnes Evans (played by Emma Petitt) as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly (played by Jess Schlipf). When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.
Others in the cast: Douglas Malcolm, Michael Ruby, Zoe Dunn, Kelsey Powell, Ranae Wilson, Mariah Smith, Kiah Johnson, Spencer Hazen and Solomon Robinson.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ‘90s pop culture, playwright Qui Nguyen offers an homage to the geek and warrior within everyone.
Michelle Schaumburg named Westville principal
Michelle Schaumburg has been named by the Westville school board as the new high school principal beginning next school year.
Schaumburg will succeed long-time Principal Guy Goodlove, who has helmed the school for more than 25 years.
She will step into her new role next July. Schaumburg has 25 years of teaching experience, with nine years of administrative experience, all within the Westville district. She currently serves as assistant high school principal.
Schaumburg said being an administrator “has allowed me to foster relationships with students, staff and parents that will last a lifetime.”
She had previously served as assistant principal at Judith Giacoma Elementary School. She has presented at local, state and national conferences on such topics as technology in the classroom, curriculum innovation and behavior programs.
Schaumburg said one of the best parts of being an administrator is when students return to visit her and tell of their achievements and successes. She said her door is always open for students, family, staff and visitors to stop and say hello and discuss questions and concerns.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.