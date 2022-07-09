Name Dropping | Miss Arcola not afraid to get her hands dirty
Jade Garza already has a pretty good idea what she will be doing vocationally after graduating from Arcola High School. She’ll be employed at her family’s Three Js Transmission.
“I would like to study mechanics and take over my dad’s business,” she said. “I’ve done oil changes and help clean around there. I don’t mind getting dirty.”
Dad is Jesus Garza Sr., who also serves as Arcola mayor. The transmission business is a family affair.
Jade’s brother, Jesus Jr., is a technician at the business and Parkland student, while sisters Jessica and Jane also help out there.
If later Jade decides she doesn’t want to go full time into the family business, she said her second choice is to become an anesthesiologist
It isn’t all oil and grease for the 16-year-old Jade. She also found time to compete for the title of Miss Arcola and earned the crown.
“Yes, I was surprised,” she said of being named Miss Arcola. “I did doubt myself not winning. I definitely did cry because I was surprised.”
Dawn Ard, who directs the pageant with Stephanie Helmuth, said Garza “came across very confident.”
“Her speech was very well done. Personality-wise, she seemed very excited and interested in having the title.”
“My speech was about me volunteering and helping out my community,” Garza said.
Community involvement is a big deal for the Garzas, who try to pitch in whenever they can. Jesus Sr., being mayor, is a big believer in that.
“I help him whenever he needs it,” said Jade, who will be a junior this fall at Arcola High.
The contestants also were interviewed by the pageant judges, answered a pop question and wore evening gown and business attire.
Also crowned were Aymara Leal, junior miss; Madison Dunn, pre-teen miss; and Zamara Leal, little miss.
All four have already appeared in two parades at Tuscola and Arthur and helped with the Pop the Top car show in Arcola.
Ard said they will attend “six to seven” parades as well as participate in ribbon-cuttings, chamber of commerce events and open houses. One of the bigger events will be Arcola’s Broomcorn Festival in September.
“They are the hosts and have a lot of responsibility for that,” Ard said.
Jade is also active at school.
“I do cheer for football, and I like going out with friends, going to movies and spending time with family, my nieces and nephews,” she said.
At 5-2, she was the center for the Arcola girls basketball team and was a setter for the volleyball team.
“Arcola’s football team is pretty decent,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting. You get to meet a lot of new friends and bond with other girls.”
Kiwanis Club awards scholarships
The Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club has announced six 2022 high school graduates have received $500 Vic Shaul scholarships.
The recipients: Javier Cooper from Champaign Central, Curissma Coleman, Champaign Centennial; Misrael Rodriguez, Judah Christian; Bailey R. McMahon, St. Thomas More; Titus A. Kyles, Uni High; and Jonathan Sachez-Huanaca, Urbana.
Since 1989 the club has awarded $83,000 in scholarships honoring the late Vic Shaul, who was Champaign Unit 4 schools music director for 31 years. He served as Kiwanis club secretary for 27 years.
The scholarships were presented at each school’s honors program during the spring.
The Kiwanis 2022 Leadership Awards presented annually at Champaign Central High School went to Maddox Dempsey and Make Niekerk.
Speaking contest winners named
Four Parkland College students earned top honors among the 14 persuasive speakers who recently presented at the 19th annual D. M. Jones Persuasive Speaking Contest.
Joel Langston of Champaign earned first-place honors. His speech supported the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, earning him a $500 scholarship. The food bank will receive a $500 donation from the communication program faculty.
Delma Cobb of Rantoul came in second with her speech for the Equal Justice Initiative, earning a prize of $250. Jake Van Anrooy of Poplar Grove was third with a speech supporting jazz at Lincoln Center and won $100. Fourth-place winner Cavan Morber of Champaign will receive $50 for his speech supporting ocean cleanup.
Each year, Parkland’s communication faculty select communication professionals within the community and campus as finalist judges. This year’s final-round judges were Parkland President Tom Ramage; Peter Barrett, production manager of WCIA/WCIX TV; Grant Thompson, vice president and general manager of WDWS/WHMS; Tracy Wahlfeldt, executive director of the Parkland College Foundation; and Morgann Quilty, associate dean of Parkland’s Learning Commons.
Touch-a-truck event coming to sports complex
Rantoul Family Sports Complex will host a touch-a-truck event Saturday, July 23.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Quiet hours will be observed for those with sensitive eyes or ears from 10 to 11 a.m. The event will be in parking lot A.
Admission is free. The sports complex is located at 744 S. Murray Road.
Monticello Masons hold annual fishing derby
Thirty-one children who participated in a fishing derby sponsored by Monticello Masonic Lodge No. 58 at rural Monticello’s Lodge Park showed their mettle as anglers.
They caught 264 fish in 75 minutes.
The event started with a short talk about safety and the rules for the fishing derby. After that the children were provided with bait and converged on the pond for the time of catch-and-release fishing.
Winners of the prizes for most fish caught in the pre-k through first grade were Samuel Walker-Webb and Celestia Kunz; second- and third-grade winners were Kamdyn Waggle and Addison Blacker; fourth-grade and above winners were Christopher Kirkman and Mallory Barbee.
Addison Blacker was the winner of the largest fish caught. All the children present received a prize from the door prize drawing.
The winners of the most fish caught were awarded fishing poles, and the winner of the largest fish caught was awarded a gift certificate from Field and Stream.
After the prizes were presented, lunch was served to all the children and their parents.
Cheney named Realtor executive
Janet Cheney is the new chief executive officer of the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
She succeeds Linda Green, who retired June 30 after a four-decade career.
Cheney is a certified association executive with extensive association management experience. She previously worked with the American Oil Chemists Society, American Dairy Science Association, National Council of Teachers of English and the Federation of Animal Science Societies.
She obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and her master’s degree in education from the University of Illinois.
To ensure a smooth transition, Cheney will work closely over the next few weeks with Green, who joined the Champaign County association as membership director in 1978 before taking over the leadership role of association executive in 1983.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.