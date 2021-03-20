Name Dropping | New hockey tenants approved at Danville's Palmer Arena
Bobcats rather than Dashers will be on the ice this fall at Danville’s David S. Palmer Arena.
The arena board voted to approve a three-year lease to Vermilion County Hockey LLC.
The board heard presentations from both the Danville Dashers, who have been using the arena for the past several years, and the Bobcats, who will play in the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Board members approved termination of the contract with the Dashers last year.
After hearing a presentation from Dashers GM Diane Short and owner Barry Soskin, the board heard a presentation from Vermilion Hockey LLC led by Ellen Tulley, who is a Danville native, and assistant GM/assistant coach Sebastian Ragno.
The arena ice is heavily used. Other groups using it include University of Illinois Hockey, Champaign Youth Hockey, Danville Youth Hockey and Illinois synchronized skating.
The Bobcats chose the Vermilion County name to reach people throughout the area.
Games will be shown on HockeyTV, and there will be a working arrangement with youth hockey.
Among the other members of the Southern Professional Hockey League are the Evansville (Ind.) Thunderbolts, the Peoria Rivermen and the Quad City Storm.
League play starts in late October.
The Palmer Arena seats 2,350 fans.
The Bobcats will have both a male and a female mascot that will make appearances at local events.
A chance to recycle electronics
The first of three electronics recycling dropoffs in Ford County is scheduled next month in Gibson City.
Sponsored by the county of Ford and the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District, the recycling event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 115 S. Sangamon Ave.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted as recycling is not without cost.
In the event of bad weather, the event might be rescheduled. Check fordcountyswcd.tripod.com or Ford County SWCD Facebook.
Accepted items will include desktop computers, laptops, small-scale servers, computer monitors, TVs, printers, fax machines, scanners, DVD players/recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, keyboards, mice and portable digital music players.
The dates of two more recycling events in the county will be determined later.
Cissna Park's Petry headed to Air Force
A Cissna Park resident is headed to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
William Petry, son of Bud and Abby Petry, accepted an appointment to the academy as a member of the class of 2025.
He will enter active service June 24 while working toward a bachelor of science degree in the four-year fully funded program.
Petry will receive professional military training as he prepares for a career as an Air Force officer following commissioning in May 2025.
Writing on behalf of cats
Danville native K.W. Randall has been concerned by the “inhumane conditions and stigma” surrounding feral cats for some time.
To help increase awareness and illustrate the joy of cat ownership, Randall has written a book “to ignite a meaningful dialogue on the welfare of feral cats.”
“The Adventures of Zaza and Zoey” tells of two feral cat friends who are ready for any adventure.
Eventually adopted, they live long and happy lives. In addition to dialogue, Randall, who now lives in Michigan, includes facts on cat nutrition and the TNR (trap, neuter and return) program that benefits feral cats worldwide.
Randall’s goal is to also highlight the importance of friendship and feeling connected.
“In a year where so many people are feeling isolated and alone, adopting a cat could spark joy and also make an impact within the feral cat community,” she said.
The book is available on Amazon.com
Randall’s art work is included in several military museums, including Patton Museum and European museums. She has also served as the art director for Armor Magazine.
Rural Paxton farmer's spirit recognized
Will Glazik, a fifth-generation farmer from rural Paxton, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Glen “GB” Brandt Prize for Ag Entrepreneurism.
The award is designed to honor an individual who exemplifies an entrepreneurial spirit and advances innovation through his or her business practices.
Glazik’s nomination highlighted those qualities as a farmer, researcher, public speaker, distillery owner and entrepreneur.
“Will is blazing a trail for a new generation of farmers in Illinois who want to be active managers and marketers for a diverse array of products,” said nominator Dr. Adam Davis, head of the Department of Crop Sciences in the UI College of ACES. “He is creative and fearless in trying out new innovations in production methods, marketing and new product creation.
“He is generous with sharing his knowledge, reaching and teaching hundreds of other growers through his work with the IDEA Farm Network.”
The award was presented at the 2021 AgTech Innovation Summit, hosted by the University of Illinois Research Park.
Danville indoor track 'set up like Indy'
Mike Pollitt enjoys giving away remote-controlled race cars.
“I have given out somewhere around 20 total,” Pollitt said. “This is a new approach to giving kids and adults something to do.”
Pollitt heads the Germantown Raceway in Danville. In the winter months, he sets up a portable carpeted race track at Illini Skateland with a 60-foot straightaway.
“It’s kind of set up like Indy,” he said.
Indoor racing will be held for only a few more weeks before the action heads outside.
In the warm-weather months, the racing happens at a larger outdoor track at his home at the corner of Collett and May streets in the Germantown neighborhood.
Racers start their “engines” at 6 p.m. Sundays.
“It’s RC cars,” Pollitt said. “We convert them over to the race cars you see at local fairgrounds — the dirt cars like modified street cars, sprint cars, and they’re 1/10th scale.”
Some racers have their own cars. Others use cars provided by Pollitt.
After every race, a drawing is held, with the winner receiving a free RC car.
“It’s not really a profitable business at this point,” he said. “It’s just paying for itself.”
Sponsors paid to help build the tracks.
Casey's tips hat to Rantoul elementary
Eastlawn Elementary, Rantoul, has been awarded a $25,000 Cash for Classrooms grant from Casey’s.
The money will be used to help the school revamp classroom libraries, parent/student libraries and a school library.
“This will have a direct impact on our students and school family as we work to increase our books in Spanish, culturally relevant texts, increase library diversity and access to socially justice-driven texts,” Assistant Principal Samie Sebestik said.
Rantoul student cashes in with scholarship
Mikayla Evans, a student at Rantoul Township High School, is the winner of a $1,000 scholarship from Helena Agri-Enterprises.
Evans will attend Illinois State University, where she will pursue a degree in nursing.
Helena spokeswoman Samantha Harper said the company is “committed to supporting the next generation of agriculture through the Helena Acre HomeGrown Scholarship. We want to help our local customers and communities grow more than crops.”
In Danville: Still a Girl Scout at heart
Seventy-seven-year-old Tacoma, Wash., native Ceceilia Padfield is still a Girl Scout at heart.
On National Girl Scout Day, residents of Danville’s Liberty Village were asked if any of them are former Girl Scouts. Padfield answered in the affirmative.
She shared her story and sash with the many badges she earned when she was a Girl Scout, starting in the Brownies as a second-grader and advancing through scouting into the eighth grade.
Back in second grade in 1954, she said, a box of Girl Scout cookies cost 35 cents.
Cookie sales, though, were not her favorite thing.
“I hated selling cookies,” she said. “They’d take us out and say, ‘Knock on doors.’ Some people would just slam the door in our face.”
Her most memorable Girl Scout adventure took place in the country. Their Girl Scout leader, whose nickname was “Petunia,” took the troop on an overnight camping trip to a farm owned by the grandfather of one of the scouts. She remembers waking up and being greeted by a cow who mooed at her.
Padfield said after her marriage to the late Bill Padfield, they later moved to Danville, where he was transferred for his job.
Grant to help Gifford classroom
Kelly Beach, technology teacher at Gifford Grade School, received a $500 Empowering Education grant from Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative.
She will use the funds for her classroom.
The grant program is designed to help fund projects that will inspire and benefit students.
Beach was able to use the funds to buy materials to assist in remote teaching as well as materials for green-screen projects her class will be working on.