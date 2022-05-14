Name Dropping | Oakwood woman to mark 20 years as a transplant survivor
Shay Anspach’s skin had become jaundiced, and her eyes were glazed. Something was obviously wrong. It turns out that something was a failing liver.
The Oakwood woman was one of the lucky ones. She had been on a waiting list only a short time before receiving a transplant. That was 20 years ago, and she’s still doing well.
“My liver had become damaged by auto-immune hepatitis,” Anspach said. “The doctors were afraid the liver had been damaged beyond repair, resulting in them placing me on the transplant list.”
Anspach plans to celebrate the two-decade anniversary in July — “something with family,” she said, “to say, ‘Hey, I’m still here after 20 years.’ ”
The then-34-year-old was living in Paxton with her husband when her health began to deteriorate.
“It was kind of a quick thing,” Anspach said. “I had gotten married in August, and I found out I wasn’t doing well in April. I was jaundiced, and they thought I was passing a stone.
“When I went in for that, they said, ‘You have some liver issues.’ ”
Her liver began to fail, and she was told she needed to decide where she wanted to have the transplant done. She chose the University of Chicago.
“The good thing about a liver is sometimes you can do a partial transplant,” Anspach said. “I could not do that. I had to have a donor transplant. I didn’t realize I was as sick as I was.”
In early June 2002, she traveled to the hospital for multiple tests and was admitted two weeks later.
“My doctors were great,” she said. “They totally harassed me. I harassed them. They were wonderful. I literally lived there from June 25 until I came home Aug.1.”
Anspach realizes how fortunate she was. She was on the transplant list for only about two weeks. She knew people who were still waiting after nine months. Some died because no suitable match could be found.
The morning of her transplant, numerous hospital staff came into her room and began running test after test. They wouldn’t tell Anspach what was going on. That’s the way it works, she said. Finally she was told it had been determined she was a match for a liver.
Anspach was able to call her family, who made it to the hospital in time before the seven-hour surgery began.
She returned home seven days later.
Anspach’s recovery went better than expected as well.
“I never had to have a biopsy,” she said. “My doctor at the University of Chicago used to call me his poster child for liver transplants because I never had an issue.”
She said doctors like to do blood work on their transplant patients every three months, but she doesn’t have insurance that will cover that.
“They’re lucky if I get one every year. I have never had a problem,” she said.
“The last couple of years I haven’t had a person-to-person (doctor) visit” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Last year I had a Zoom call. Usually it’s just blood work. I know they’d like to do things more regularly.”
Following the transplant, she went back to work before her recommended one year off was up. She didn’t feel useful not working.
During the pandemic, she stayed home for about 10 weeks before she decided it was time to get out. Transplant victims are especially susceptible to sickness due to the anti-rejection drugs they take that keeps their immune systems low.
“At some point you’ve just gotta go do you. I didn’t stay home for very long. I had a Zoom meeting with my doctors. They said, ‘Take your precautions, wear your mask and use your hand sanitizer.’”
Despite the precautions, she is pretty sure she had COVID-19 at the end of 2020 and was “pretty miserable” for a couple of weeks.
Anspach said she’s not a total anti-vaxer but decided she didn’t want to put a vaccine in her body.
She is thankful for her health.
“I have grown kids now, and life seems as normal as normal’s going to be,” she said.
She works with Dr. Kurt Beaumont, who has three area veterinary clinics. Animals are good therapy too.
Frerichs earns recognition
Marcy Frerichs, an administrative assistant in the Office of the President, was named Office Professional of the Year by the Illinois Administrative Professionals organization at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Frerichs was nominated by Mike Bass, special advisor to the president.
She was selected from a group of six nominees: Dimitria Johnson, School of Information Sciences; Jill Ouellette, Illinois International; David Perryn, Prairie Research Institute’s Illinois State Water Survey and Illinois Sustainable Technology Center; Cindy Smith, College of Law; and Teresa Spence, Office of the Provost, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.
Illinois Administrative Professionals include University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign employees in certain civil service certifications. The annual award was established in 1992 to recognize outstanding administrative professionals within its membership.
Arbor Day marked in Rantoul
Rantoul Garden Club observed Arbor Day on April 29 with the planting of a Canada red cherry tree in Winston Park.
Among the requirements for a community to be recognized as a Tree City USA is to hold an annual Arbor Day observance.
Rantoul was recognized in 2016 for 30 years as a Tree City USA community.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters and is administered at the state level by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Urbana and Community Forestry Program.
Thompson to compete in pageant
Fifteen-year-old Arianna Thompson of Mahomet will compete May 28-30 at Braden Auditorium, Normal, for the title of Miss Illinois Teen.
She is a daughter of Rachel Thompson.
Thompson has enjoyed giving back to local communities in central Illinois. At Christmas she donated more than 200 items to the Illinois Children’s Hospital in Peoria, and returned at Easter with 30 Easter baskets.
She has also spread the message of her platform Taking Up Space. Thompson believes women should be able to take up space in areas they traditionally might not be in.
She has also developed a national scholarship for young women who are studying in fields that are male-dominant, such as STEM, the trades and technology.
Thompson will be a sophomore next year at Mahomet-Seymour and has maintained a high honors GPA.
GCMS superintendent recognized
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Superintendent Jeremy Darnell has been named a 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Corn Belt Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
Darnell was among 21 school superintendents to receive the honor for their respective regions of the state during IASA’s eighth annual awards luncheon May 4.
The honorees were selected by the peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership. He was nominated by his peers in the Corn Belt Region, comprised of Ford, Iroquois, Livingston and McLean counties.
An educator for 24 years, Darnell has worked in the GCMS district for 13 years, the last six as superintendent.
Those nominating Darnell noted a number of successes during his tenure, including leading improvements to facilities while reducing tax rates; successfully keeping students in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic; working through a 1,000-year flood that devastated the school district community in August; and being named Gibson City Citizen of the Year in 2021.
Danville church engaging with community
Danville’s Mosaic City Church will sponsor two events — one involving doing laundry and another involving getting it “dirty” through basketball.
The church will host Meet Us At the Mat from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Starcrest Cleaners, 100 W. Fairchild St.
“We’ll try to fit as many people in as we can,” the Rev. LeStan Hoskins said. “We want to meet the practical needs of the people of our community. If they can save money and use that money to get extra gas or extra food and we can help out in some way, that’s our goal and our purpose on it.”
Earlier this year, the church hosted a gas card giveaway with about 125 people as recipients.
The church, along with It Takes A Village mentoring, is also hosting the second annual Anti-Violence Basketball Tournament June 11 at Garfield Park.
Games start at 9 a.m. Registration is free. Contact Hoskins at 217-799-4193 for more information.
Carbajal named officer of the year
Alex Carbajal has been named the Rantoul Exchange Club Officer of the Year.
He was recognized at the club’s annual banquet honoring the community’s police officers Wednesday at Linden Banquet Center.
Carbajal serves as Rantoul Township High School resource officer.
The selection committee said it was impressed by Carbajal’s level of competence in all four criteria for selection.
He became SRO in 2021, and the committee was particularly impressed by his ability to quickly fill the role formerly held by the prior SRO, Kurtis Buckley.
“Alex has proven himself to be a great asset to both the Rantoul Police Department and RTHS. He continues to work with patrol officers, facilitating the mission of the department,” the committee said in a statement.
“Alex has been called upon to translate for Spanish-speaking members of the community and never hesitates to fulfill that role, even when he is off duty. He has demonstrated a genuine interest in getting to know the staff and students in his role as SRO, thus reflecting credibly upon the reputation of the Rantoul Police Department.”
Danville High students come through
Students from Danville High School’s Future Problem Solvers attended the May 9 meeting of the Danville Noon Rotary to receive a $2,000 donation to support the group’s community-service project.
The goal of the project, according to Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis, is to offer new ways to help veterans overcome obstacles they faced during the pandemic.
“The team researched the effect of isolation and lack of peer interactions on veterans and the spike in mental health issues which occurred starting in the early days of the pandemic,” Geddis said. “The students are focusing their efforts on veterans in Danville’s American Legion post and Mercy Housing at Cannon Place.”
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.