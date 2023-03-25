Deanna Price is determined. Prime example: She snapped her ankle in the 2021 Olympic trials, yet still set a U.S. record of 80.31 feet in the hammer throw.
“I snapped the fibula, tore three tendons and fractured the talus,” Price said.
It was four weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, and Price was the gold favorite. She kept throwing on the injured limb, and the swelling got so bad she couldn’t put on her shoe.
The injury took a toll on her performance at Tokyo, where she finished eighth.
“When I got back, I had complete ankle-reconstruction surgery and also hip labrum repair on the same right side,” Price said.
Price’s willingness to compete while enduring so much pain is an example of her willpower to excel in a sport she initially didn’t care for. She holds the world’s record for women’s indoor weight throw, a feat she accomplished last month in Albuquerque, N.M.
She became the first human to throw more than 26 meters in the weight.
Men have thrown the weight a top distance of 25.80 meters, and the previous women’s record was 25.60 meters.
The weight throw and hammer throw are similar, the differences being the size of the weights and hammer throwing being an outdoor sport. The hammer used for the weight throw is 35 pounds for men and 20 pounds for women. The hammer throw is quite smaller, being 16 pounds for men and around 9 for women.
Throwing the weight or the hammer well takes good technique and supreme strength. The 29-year-old Price has both. Here bubbly personality also comes in handy in her role as a volunteer coach for the Illini men’s and women’s track teams.
Growing up near Moscow Mills, Mo., where farm animals were her neighbors, Price was determined to get a scholarship to play softball before she discovered her true calling. She was an all-state softball player all four years of high school and at one time held the Missouri home run record of “14 or 15 homers.” She went out for track to stay in shape.
“I remember at tryout, I was going to run the 400 to break my mom’s record. A girl came up to me and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to come with me, and you’re going to be a thrower. You’ll be really good at it.’”
She was right. The first time Price tried the discus, she threw it 68 feet. She went on to qualify for state all four years of high school.
Learning to throw the hammer took a little longer.
“I hit myself right in the head with the handle,” Price said. “I said, ‘Thank you, but I’m going to go and do softball.’”
The coach, Gary Cooper, persisted.
One reason she decided to go ahead with the hammer throw is softball was dropped from the 2016 Olympic games.
“I always wanted to be an Olympian,” Price said. “Just the passion I see from these athletes. I said, ‘I’m going to give this track thing a go.’”
Price had full-ride scholarship offers from many schools across the country in softball and track. She took a partial ride in track to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where she became the first female athlete there to be an All American all four years. She also broke the NCAA record of 73.09 meters in the hammer throw, which is an outdoor event. SIU had another draw for Price. On her first trip there, she met her future husband, James “JC” Lambert, who is now assistant throws coach for the Illini track team.
“The first time we met, I was in high school,” Price said. “One of my friends was at Southern. I was a junior. (Lambert) was a sophomore at Southern. We sat there, and we talked for three hours. On the way home, I broke up with my boyfriend because (I knew Lambert) was something pretty special.
“We were pretty smitten with each other. He was goal-driven, too. He’s kind of inspired me to do things better, be stronger, think a little bit deeper.”
Lambert gave up his Olympic dreams to coach Price, who said they fit well together.
“I have the energy, a very powerful spirit, but he is always kind of able to settle me,” she said. “He’s more organized, more focused. Me, on the other side, I have ... more of the higher spirit.”
The couple came to Champaign to coach at Illinois last August. Price said they knew on their first visit to Champaign that it was the place for them.
“I think the University of Illinois has such an untapped potential,” she said. “It just made me and J.C. so excited that night we drove to Champaign. The moment we got into town it felt like home.”
Illini head track coach Petros Kyprianou said the Illini are “lucky to have her.”
“First of all, she’s a great human being” and has the presence to help athletes “aspire to be like her, not just as world record holder and world champion, but a great leader in general. She’s gracious, kind and caring.
“She’s like a team mom. Between her and her husband, that’s a great duo there in improving the throwing program for us.”
The year 2021 was a long one for Price, who underwent complete ankle reconstructive surgery following her injury. She came back more determined than ever. She had an automatic bid for the world championships in the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Ore. She threw 73.07 feet to qualify, and then caught COVID-19 and wasn’t able to compete.
Price said taking the job at Illinois has been “absolutely amazing, not only for my recovery, but also emotionally. It’s been a good change for us.”
She enjoys working with the Illini athletes.
“I get to show the kids I didn’t start as an Olympian and a world champion. I was this really tiny person. It kind of showed them through example, if you buy into the training, it comes alive.”
Price said she will likely continue to throw the hammer until retiring in 2025 when she wants to start a family.
“I can’t really be spinning heavy objects when I’m pregnant,” she said with a laugh.
She would also like to get involved with the local Boys and Girls Club, something she did at Carbondale. And she plans to get involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“People don’t realize the little tiny blessings each day. God is reminding us he’s here for us.”
Hoffman awards ceremony set for MondayThe Champaign Fire Department will host the Edward Hoffman awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday at the department’s Station 1. Members of the city council will be in attendance.
Multiple awards will be presented.
Mr. Hoffman was a Champaign firefighter who lost his life fighting a blaze at 722 S. New St. on March 4, 1960. Firefighters responded to that address of what was thought to be a routine fire. Mr. Hoffman arrived on the scene in fire engine No. 2, based out of Station 2 at Prospect and Broadmoor.
He was subsequently trapped and overcome by smoke and flames from a fire that was found to have begun in a faulty oil burner near the furnace.
In Mr. Hoffman’s efforts to control the blaze, he suffered severe burns to his upper body. He died a day later at Burnham City Hospital at age 32, having joined the department two years earlier.
Rector given top honor by Illinois JayceesThe Illinois Jaycees selected Jason P. Rector as an honoree of its Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards program.
The program annually recognizes young people throughout Illinois who excel in their chosen fields and endeavors and show a commitment to their communities.
Rector, 38, is being recognized for business, economic and/or entrepreneurial accomplishment and humanitarian and/or voluntary leadership. He is a lieutenant on the city of Champaign Fire Department and is president of Champaign Firefighters Local 1260. He also serves as the chair of the Champaign Firefighters Benevolent Fund and serves on the board of Champaign County CASA, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and monitors volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse and neglect.
Rector served on the board of United Way Emerging Community Leaders and as campaign co-chair of United Way of Champaign County.
A resident of Champaign, he is co-owner of Rector Real Estate and an owner of Rector Solar and Roofing.
The Illinois Jaycees will recognize this year’s honorees at an awards banquet May 6 at Embassy Suites in East Peoria. Rector was nominated by the Champaign Urbana Jaycees.
Team Noah continues to open new doors
Licia Lukach could scarcely have known when she started walking with her multiply impaired son Noah that it would inspire others with disabilities and their families to participate in the annual Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon.
Lukach created Team Noah in the summer of 2010, wanting to find something new to do with her son. Born with an undiagnosed neuromuscular disorder that impacted his physical and intellectual abilities, Noah required total care for all activities of daily living. He used a wheelchair to navigate the world, according to race Director Jan Seeley.
“Although Noah had many physical limitations, he exuded joy and happiness,” Seeley said. “And anyone who met Noah instantly melted from his big, bright smile and contagious laughter.”
Their summer hobby of first walking, then running soon turned into a family event that saw Noah’s father, George, and sister, Kaycee, involved. Each family member took turns pushing Noah in 5Ks all over Illinois during the last decade.
Unfortunately, Noah died from a respiratory illness in March 2020. His team has joined with the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend team to keep Noah’s memory and legacy alive by creating an event associated with the 5K — the Walk, Run & Roll with Team Noah.
People with disabilities are able to complete the Christie Clinic Illinois 5K with their caregivers and/or family and friends.
Said Licia: “Walk, Run & Roll with Team Noah allows Noah’s beautiful soul and happy smile to live on. It allows all who want to participate in the 5K to know they will have a friend with them as they finish the race.”
Spots on Team Noah remain open, though they are limited to 80 members. Those interested in joining Team Noah should visit illinoismarathon.com/races/5k/team-noah/ and click the “Apply” button to access the application form. Once accepted, individuals with disabilities and their caregivers or companions will be contacted by a member of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend Team with a code to register for the 5K free of charge. In addition to complimentary registration for the 5K, Team Noah participants receive special Team Noah shirts and other swag items.