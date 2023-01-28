Name Dropping | Parkland student showing his leadership abilities at young age
Rene Juarez-Cuvas is mature beyond his years.
At an age (19) when many young people are focused on getting their college work done and hanging out with friends, the 2021 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond graduate is also looking out for his peers.
As vice president of Parkland College’s student advisory board and a member of the student advisory committee and the sole student member of the Illinois Community College Board, Juarez-Cuevas hears students’ concerns and tries to do something about them.
And it appears he cares.
“The goal of the SAC is to advocate for the issues that matter most to students, which we decided were mental-health issues,” Juarez-Cuevas said. “Our goal is to advocate funding” to work toward getting help for students needing it.
The Mental Health Early Action on Campus Act was adopted last year. The act is intended to address gaps in mental-health services on college campuses across Illinois, including both two- and four-year institutions, through training, peer support and community-campus partnerships.
The state community college board, however, hasn’t been able to provide funding for those services. At Parkland and many other schools, it’s been up to the college to provide that help.
“I’ve talked to some administration at Parkland,” Juarez-Cuvas said. “They’ve mentioned our mental-health services and counseling services are fully booked and overwhelmed. That’s why the student advisory committee is advocating getting more state funding.”
Juarez-Cuvas looks forward to the day later this year when he and other student advocates are able to speak to state legislators in Springfield about mental health care. He will also attend the Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., to speak about those issues at the national level.
“We’ll be the voice of the students and express how important it is to have these services available,” Juarez-Cuvas said.
He said the need for mental-health services has escalated in recent years.
Juarez-Cuevas points to COVID-19 lockdowns and social media, which is damaging the self-esteem and social skills of many young people.
“It’s horrible to see,” he said. “Some people see what’s going on and are more aware and careful.”
Mental health is only one issue facing college students. Juarez-Cuevas hears from students about many others, including college affordability. A goal of the student advisory committee is to make the Illinois Community College System affordable and accessible.
“I get my input in a few different levels,” he said. “I’m a student day to day. Everybody at Parkland knows I’m the ICCB rep and also the vice president of the student government association, and at those meetings, I will discuss the big-picture issues.”
He is grateful for the chance to make a difference.
Juarez-Cuevas appears to be a well-rounded individual who is focused on his future while also caring about others.
“I’m a big in-person kind of guy,” he said. “Whenever a professor has office hours at Parkland, I like to introduce myself and get help whenever I need it.
“When I got to Parkland, I knew I needed to focus in. I knew I wanted to transfer to a four-year institution. I really felt I wanted to be the best version of myself ... and be as successful as I could. All of these leadership roles have been a reflection of that.”
Juarez-Cuevas is majoring in business administration. He hopes to major in business at a four-year university with a concentration in finance.
He ran for president of the student government association and lost to friend Zachary Hijab, whom he met through the college student organization Cobra Investment Society.
Juarez-Cuevas’ leadership abilities did not go unnoticed. Evila “Evie” Newman, former director of student life at Parkland, took notice and nominated him to be the student member of the ICCB, and the student advisory committee later voted to give him the position.
Active in high school at ALAH, where he played three sports, he also played alto sax in marching band, concert band and pep band. He was a member of student council his freshmen and sophomore years.
The COVID-19 pandemic robbed Juarez-Cuevas and many others of much of their experience as high school students during his junior and senior years.
Tough times mold people in different ways. Maybe the pandemic, in some ways, forced Juarez-Cuevas to focus just a little bit more.
Honor Roll
On Saturdays, we tip our hats to academic award-winners from our area. Submit information at dhinton@news-gazette.com.
President’s list
Siena College (Loudonville, N.Y.) — Rithika Patnam, Savoy.
Deans list
Coe College (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) — Mary Russell, Monticello
University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) — Madeline DeCoste, Farmer City; Lily Geerdes, Roberts; John Henderson and Abigayle Leibach, Champaign; Jarret Lents, Cerro Gordo; Nicholas Morrow, Mahomet; Kaitlin Shoviak, St. Joseph; Isabella Warner, Tolono.
Greenville University (Greenville) — Min deJesus, Champaign; Ashley Smith, Fisher; Gage Kenner, Mahomet; Evan McCarty, Potomac.
St. Mary’s College (Notre Dame, Ind.) — Cecelia Damilano, Westville.
Palmer College of Chiropractic (Davenport, Iowa) — Sydney Longfellow, Mahomet.
University of Louisville (Louisville, Ky.) — Dillon Rutledge, Tolono.
Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) — Chris Cross, Rachel Gatewood and Alyssa Pankau, Urbana; Trinity Stroisch, Bement; Kylee Watkins, Bismarck; Kacy Clarkston and Ashton Sawyer Sr., Catlin; Aaliyah Ballard, Cerro Gordo; Jessica Cristobal, Gabriel Haynes, Olivia Proctor and Gonzalez Sanchez, Champaign; Morgan Klover, Cisco; Andrew Barnes, Tony Barnes, Grace Hance, Sajeev Sivanesan, Lucio Torres, Emma Bogen, Aidin Stuhr and Michael Wall, Danville; Abby Bolen and Wyatt Cole, Farmer City; Logan Briggs and Bryston Pacunas, Fisher; Fiona Ely, Homer; Olivia Bunting, Oleksandr Jockusch, Britta Slupski and Nicholas Uken, Mahomet; Garrett Dixon, Tristan Fox, Garrett Kepley, Nicholas Mittelbrun, Owen Nowak and Molly Stringer, Monticello; Mady Moore and Aubrey Wells, Oakwood; Joe Thompson and Will Thompson, Philo; Joei Younker, Potomac; Hannah Combs, Ryan Grieser and Ashley Rasor, Rantoul; Braden Clampitt, St. Joseph; Conner Branch, Savoy; Phillip Hartke, Sidney; Liam Alt IV, Hailey Flesch and Abby Goad, Tolono; Cara Johnson, Weldon; Tommy Clifton, White Heath; Sarah Rafferty, Arthur; Shalie Taylor, Atwood; Gavin Melton, LeRoy; Madalynne Chochola, Rossville; Christopher Catron, Michelle Hernandez-Gaytan and Samuel Hudson, Hoopeston; Madison Eberle and Taylor Marcum, Gibson City.
Mount Mercy University (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) — Taylor Wells, Ogden.
Purdue University (West Lafayette, Ind.) — Grace Church, Catlin.
Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) — Nick Timmons, Monticello; Kaitlyn Stafford, Mahomet; Hadrian Pajer, Lovington; Josie Carmien, Philo; Parker Denby, Mahomet; Elisa Bossenbroek, Champaign; Elizabeth Sims, Mahomet; Drew Barringer, Savoy; Ashley Underwood, Champaign.
Monmouth College (Monmouth) — Devin Graham, Monticello; Allie Hoy, Woodland, Kady Patelski, Clinton; Noah Shields, Rantoul.
University of Vermont (Burlington, Vt.) — Anna Wachter, Champaign.
Muhlenberg College (Allentown, Pa.) — Isabelle Peters, Danville.
Local author's 'Catfish' tale released
“Eddie the Catfish,” a work that Champaign’s Sal Nudo wrote as a child in the 1980s, is now available on Amazon.
“Eddie” shows the innocence of boyhood alongside vengeful mayhem in an aquarium.
It begins when Tyler Matheson and his dad purchase fish in The Pet Place, Milwaukee. One of them, Eddie the catfish, does not play nice in the tank and is soon loathed by the other fish.
Conniving ensues when Tyler and his father get a companion catfish to settle Eddie down. Little do they know, the other fish have a plan to get back at Eddie for all his bullying.
Nudo, a 2019 National Novel Writing Month winner, was the third-place recipient in 2015 of the Marian and Barney Brody Creative Feature Article Writing Award in Journalism from the College of Media at the University of Illinois He earned a master’s degree in journalism in 2016 from the same college.
His novella, “The Newspaperman,” was selected as a Book Excellence Award finalist by Literacy Excellence Inc. and received the October 2018 Literary Titan Book Award.
Scouts set for annual winter challenge
Scout patrols from more than 40 troops from Illinois and Indiana today will converge on Camp Robert Drake, located on the Salt Fork River, near Oakwood.
A western theme will be used by the Prairielands Council Boy Scouts of America for the annual winter challenge event.
Just like the arctic conditions of Alaska, Scouts BSA members will travel via snow sleds with their survival gear attached for a series of cold-weather challenges.
The Klondike Derby competition is the ultimate winter sporting event including contests of strength, speed and outdoor techniques. Scout patrols will be tested on survival shelter making, lashing rescue gear and fire building in freezing conditions. As a bonus, cowboy action will be experienced with barrel racing and calf roping simulations. The Klondike Derby is a team-building experience for young men and women in grades six to 12.
Several of the troops will have camped overnight in tents in the winter weather. Following the opening flag ceremony at 9 a.m., each group of six to eight scouts (a patrol) will traverse the ice and snow across the frosty terrain to contests of skill throughout the camp. The skill competitions judge each patrol on teamwork, Scout spirit, and skill level. Twelve contests are spread across the 410-acre camp, involving this year’s western theme.
The grand finale, following the skills competition, is the championship sled race. At day’s end, all the patrols and their sleds are lined up on the large plateau field.
The scouts will serve as the team of horses and pull their wagon throughout the woods. Upon the signal, scouts race their sleds like a speeding wagon train, sliding across the field as fast as possible. The Yukon Jack trophy is presented to the winning patrol sled at the Klondike Derby.
Unity music boosters set to take stage
All Out A Cappella, Unity Music Boosters’ biggest fundraiser of the year, will be held Feb. 10 in the auditorium at Unity High School. Performers will include UHS Surreal Sound, ISU Secondary Dominance, The Toast of Champaign, U of I Rip Chords, U of I No Comment and U of I Extension Chords. Tickets are available in advance.
Spotlight shines on GCMS legends
Between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games Friday night at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, a couple of legends were introduced: people who taught 25-plus years at Melvin-Sibley or Gibson City or Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley districts: Mary Fairfield and Cindy Peterson.
And then at halftime of the varsity game, GCMS’ two newest distinguished alumni, Doug Hager and Sara Groom Boucek, were introduced.
Hager and his brother owned Hager Lumber for many years.
Groom Boucek is a partner in Kriha-Boucek, one of the premier law firms in Illinois specializing in education law. She is recognized statewide as a staunch supporter of education and a champion for mental health services.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s “Our County” section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.