Barry Little loved reading, and he had an interest in seeing that children loved it, too.
Whether it was reading to his own youngsters growing up or to kindergartners and first- and second-graders in Rantoul schools, Mr. Little got a kick out of passing along the printed word. It was his own version of the Little Free Library.
Mr. Little, of Ludlow, volunteered at both Northview and Broadmeadow elementary schools before the COVID-19 pandemic restricted student access. He passed away from the virus Dec. 3, 2021, at age 73 after spending a month in the hospital.
In memory of Mr. Little’s volunteerism and his love his reading, the last three years his family has contributed funds to ensure each kindergarten through second grade student at Rantoul receives two books each year.
“By the end of this school year we will have put close to 1,500 books into the hands of children,” Northview Principal Kelly Mahoney said.
The first year, 2001, a total of $9,000 was contributed to be divided equally between the four elementary schools.
The Little family continues to collect donations in honor of Mr. Little so his foundation can continue. On Jan. 6 the family donated an additional $1,200 to be shared among the schools. Present from the family were Mr. Little’s widow, Glenna Little; his son, Kevin; and daughter-in-law, Emily.
With each book given, a letter is included that explains the Barry Little Foundation along with a sticker that is placed inside the book with a QR code that takes a person to a website that tells Mr. Little’s story.
Mr. Little’s love of reading and his desire to find something to do after he retired as a truck driver led him to start reading to students in 2017.
In addition to reading aloud in the classroom, he worked one-on-one with students on reading.
“Reading was a passion of Barry’s and one of his family’s sweetest memories of him,” his family said in a statement following the presentation of foundation money to the schools two years ago. “He spent hours reading with his own children, and eventually, his grandchildren. He brought books to life and inspired imagination with difference voices and characters.”
Mr. Little held a number of jobs over the years, including working for his uncle at Little’s Men and Boys store in Rantoul, Slot & Wing Hobbies, Kmart, Domestic Linens, United Fuel, Manito Transit, JDC Logistics, G&D Integrated and Kraft Foods’ private fleet.
Mahoney earlier called Mr. Little “a very kind, soft-spoken man.”
“He worked really well with the students,” she said. “The students really liked him. He connected very well with the kids.”
Kevin Little said his siblings and their spouses — Kelley and Rick Bleigh of Rockledge, Fla., and Kale and Crissy Little of Maplewood, Minn. — worked with him and his wife to fundraise and plan to donate money to Rantoul schools.
BHRA cheerleaders tops in the county
The Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin cheer team took home first-place honors in the Vermilion County Tournament competition last Saturday at the Mary Miller Complex at Danville Area Community College.
BHRA head cheer coach Stephanie Tidwell said the competition “was full of talent this year” and said the support “of the awesome student section” was a major factor in the win.
“The atmosphere at county is such a unique time because we get to share what we do with people who may otherwise never get to see it,” Tidwell said.
Being married to the BHRA basketball coach, Gary Tidwell, she said he gets to hear all about what the squad is doing, “but county is when he and the team get to come and see it. It’s a rewarding time.”
Assistant cheer coaches are Trinity Heinrichs and Allie Dawson.
Members of the cheer team are Madeline Thorlton, Lillie Trimble, Addisyn Thomas, Bailee Coburn-Pickett, Amber-Christine Reed, Ava Robinson, Ryleigh Whitney, Maddy Vice, Ella Rangel, Ella Tutwiler, Macey Gernand, Allie Garfield, Lexie Hall, Hannah Howe and Emma Pasquale.
PVO honor roll released
Second-quarter honor roll has been released at Prairieview-Ogden Junior High.
SEVENTH GRADE
Highest honor (3.7-4.0 grade point average) — Tyler Bonny, Isabella Frerichs, Casen Goff, Gaby Gomez, George Hale, Royce Loschen, Lane McKinney, Atleigh Miller, Airin Rash, Keegan Roberts, Korinne Travis, Evelyn Valentine, Lucas Waters and Adyn Westerfield.
High honors (3.4-3.69) — Jameson Ehler, Kellyn Irwin, Connor McMahon and Leah Pruitt.
EIGHTH GRADE
Highest honors — Anna Hammond, Garrett Loschen, Avrianna Lyttle, Mason Ramm, Dennis Rineberg, Jack Wear, Kaden Wedig, Emerson Williams and Dalton York.
High honors — Alec Bowlin, Cylas Hinton and Aiden Hundley.
Honor roll (3.1-3.39) — Jonathon Couture and Shelby Warns.
Local union members take center stage
Four local union members won the right to represent East Central Illinois at an upcoming skills competition.
UA Local 149, representing more than 600 plumbers, pipefitters and others recently hosted a competition among their apprentices, focusing on general knowledge, written tests and hands-on skills. Under the supervision of training director Derek Reedy, they were scored on their accuracy, technique and precision.
The winners:
• Jesse Mitsdarffer, Oakwood, fifth-year plumbing apprentice
• Ryan Brandenburg, Atwood, fifth-year pipefitting apprentice
• Garrett Jones, Rantoul, fourth-year welding apprentice
• Adam Goldstein, Wheeler, fourth-year HVAC apprentice
Each advances to the Illinois Pipe Trades Association state competition in March in Rockford.
Apprentices spend 240 hours in class and 1,700 hours on the job over five years, earning the right to graduate to become journeymen. Local 149 recently broke on a new apprentice training center that is set to open later this year.
Shoemaker elected to top post
Alan Shoemaker, general manager of Tuscola Stone Co., has been elected to serve as president of the Illinois Association of Aggregate Producers.
Shoemaker began his two-year term following a vote by the IAAP board of directors and members in December during the association’s annual convention in Springfield.
“I am honored to be asked to serve as president of the IAAP,” Shoemaker said. “This organization works hard and successfully on behalf of crushed stone, sand and gravel-mining companies in Illinois. Together we can achieve so much.”
Shoemaker began his mining career more than 45 years ago in 1976 as an underground, union coal miner in Murdock. He later managed a coal mine before moving to surface aggregate mining and further management roles in northern Illinois.
In 2007, he was hired by the Kabbes family, the quarry’s owners, to manage the mine in Tuscola.
Shoemaker has represented Tuscola Stone Co. on the IAAP board of directors since 2010.
Tuscola Stone Co. has operated as a limestone mine on U.S. 36 in Tuscola for more than 50 years and employs 25 people. The company and Shoemaker were given the IAAP Industry Leadership award in 2021.
“Alan has been a strong supporter of the association, and his contribution over the years serving on the board of directors and as a past-chair of the safety and health committee, as well as other association initiatives, could not have been more valuable to our members,” Dan Eichholz, IAAP executive director, said.
The IAAP is a trade association serving the stone, sand, gravel and non-coal industrial mining industry in Illinois.
SJ-O team qualifies for nationals
The St. Joseph-Ogden Constitution Team qualified for the We the People national finals by finishing second in the Illinois state competition at Chicago Kent Law School behind only Maine South, which boasts a much-larger enrollment.
The team will hold several fundraisers to defray costs as it prepares for nationals. They include a We the Pickle(ball) tournament and We the Pasta trivia night and silent auction.
The national finals will be held in April in Washington, D.C.
Dinner raises funds for Hedrick
Knights of Columbus Council No. 4450 in Rantoul held a chicken dinner fundraiser for Tynan Hedrick on Feb. 6 in Rantoul.
Hedrick is both a third- and fourth-degree member of Council No. 4450 and is undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma brain cancer.
A check for $7,500 was presented to him, and the winter donated their half of the 50/50 raffle ($835) that day.
Honor roll
On Saturdays, we tip our hats to academic award-winners from our area. Submit information at dhinton@news-gazette.com.
Dean's Lists
Northern Illinois University — Rebekah Gonzalez and Kate Jassman, Mahomet.
Gonzaga University (Spokane, Wash.) — Angela Roesler, Champaign; Ava Knap, St. Joseph.
Southern New Hampshire University (Manchester, N.H.) — Phoenix Crippin-Hughes, Danville.
Loyola University (Chicago) — Cody O’Connor, White Heath.
Belmont University (Nashville, Tenn.) — Robin King and Arjun Kaczor, Monticello; Brooke Rupel, Neoga; Avery McConkey, Danville; Taya Lema and Grace Croegaert, Champaign; Delaney King, Mahomet.
Iowa State University (Ames, Iowa) — Alex Martell and Clara Young, Champaign; Nathan Kallal, Gibson City; Clayton Burkhalter, Abigail Freymuth and Carlee Scott, Mahomet; Matthew Decker, Philo; Gabrielle Sawin, Savoy; Amelia Case, Tolono; Lauren Brown, Urbana.
Missouri State University (Springfield, Mo.) — Arielle Britten, Champaign; Kailyn Northrup, Mahomet; Kennedy Bateman, Mattoon; Sarah Fabris, Clinton, Kendra Johnson, Paxton; Emily Grussing, LeRoy; Lauren Rhoades, Monticello; Audrey Talbott, Danville.
Heidlberg University (Tiffin, Ohio) — Cale Horsch, Fisher.
Indiana University-Kokomo — Jonathan Latham, Mahomet.