Name Dropping | Regional Planning Commission director uses his past to shape others' future
When Dalitso Sulamoyo was a young man growing up in Malawi, the bathroom at his school had no roof or plumbing. It was outdoors, “and we used buckets” on a slab.
Sulamoyo knows a thing or two about poverty, despite growing up in what would be considered a middle class family in that southeast African country.
“It is one of the most economically challenged countries in the world,” Sulamoyo said. “Growing up in Malawi, there’s poverty everywhere.
“It’s a beautiful country. To this day, we still have the challenges I would see growing up.”
It is not unusual for children there to be learning in classrooms with no furniture, or sitting under a tree.
The conditions helped Sulamoyo to focus on addressing issues of social and economic injustice.
The 51-year-old Urbana resident left that country to begin his college studies in the United States in 1993 at age 22. His parents had thought they had provided enough money for his college costs, but it took a family in Springfield to help him pay the expenses that included a place to live and his tuition through his undergraduate degree and one graduate degree.
Today, Sulamoyo serves as CEO of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, which serves as a community action agency designed to combat poverty that came into being as a result of President Lyndon Johnson’s war on poverty legislation in 1964.
RPC designs anti-poverty programs locally based on community needs.
Sulamoyo was recently elected the new chair of the National Community Action Partnership, the largest anti-poverty network in the country that offers technical assistance, training and other resources to more than 1,000 community action agencies around the country as well as nonprofit and public groups funded by community services block grants.
He looks back on his days in his native country and what that life and his parents taught him. He’s glad he can give back.
Said Sulamoyo: “My dad was a civil servant and worked for the government, and my mother worked for the equivalent of the Federal Reserve Bank. Both are retired. I wouldn’t say we were wealthy (growing up), but I wouldn’t say we were in abject poverty.”
He said his parents emphasized education as the “main path to establish ourselves.”
All of his four siblings are college-educated. All but one, who is in Wisconsin, live in Malawi.
He also considers the Springfield family who helped him pay expenses in college as his second family.
“We’re still close to this day,” he said. “They consider me one of their children. They took a stranger into their home and paid for my college education. It was truly, truly a blessing.”
Sulamoyo, who was hired as CEO in June 2017, said the RPC has been at the forefront of helping people in the midst of the pandemic.
One major effort involved insuring people aren’t evicted from their homes by administering close to $10 million in rental assistance in Champaign County alone, and providing utility assistance to households that hadn’t sought assistance before.
“Our staff was able to meet face to face with the public,” Sulamoyo said. “Meeting virtually was difficult, so we put the necessary measures in place” to be able to meet with clientele in person.
RPC operates with a staff of 315 and a budget in excess of $40 million with 14 different locations in more than 15 counties.
Among its services is professional development for police officers in three counties.
Sulamoyo believes in the mission: “During these unprecedented times of the pandemic compounded with glaring issues of social and civil injustice, we need Community Action to continue being the beacon of hope for many of those who are marginalized by society and living in poverty,” he said.
He will serve a two-year term as chair of the National Community Action Partnership while maintaining his CEO duties at Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.
Brown living proof of RPC's work
The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission helped Boris Brown turn his life from no hope to looking forward to the future.
Brown, who was named the recipient of the RPC’s 2022 Families of Distinction Award, said he felt his life was over. No income, no support, little food and no hope were all part of his life.
Brown is now on the board of a national organization and doing his part to make Champaign County a better place to live. He said RPC is a major reason for the turnaround.
Brown had been living on the streets for more than a year when Lena Hoch was named his case manager after he moved into transitional housing. But there were problems with an abusive partner that caused him to move back to the streets again.
But Brown was able to find different transitional housing and became part of the No Limits program.
“When I met Boris he was hungry, recovering from serious medical issues and seemingly distrusting,” Hoch said. He said said he felt “that his life was over.”
RPC connected him several services for food and income through Champaign Township while supporting him through the social security disability insurance application program.
RPC began working with him on how to budget and pay his bills, which helped him to realize his many strengths. Brown’s self confidence grew.
He took classes to become certified as an independently contracted peer evaluator for beauty schools nationwide.
“As I began services with the RPC, I felt hopeless, but they helped me become a more stable person by giving me support and the tools to progress towards a better life,” Brown said.
Brown recently was placed on the board of directors of the National Association of Black and White Men Together and co-chair of the group responsible for revising the chapter development manual.
He will be one of 19 individuals or families honored at the upcoming Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies annual learning conference in April. It recognizes those who have overcome great personal and social obstacles in their pursuit of self-sufficiency with the assistance of a community action agency.
Area cattle show winners named
This area was represented in recent Illinois Beef Expo competition last month in Springfield.
A steer shown by Morgan Huls of St. Joseph was named in the top 10 among Steer Points Show Program winners.
Competing for Grand Champion Heifer was a champion commercial heifer exhibited by Brenna Bartlow of Monticello and a champion horned heredford heifer exhibited by Houston Stapleton of Clifton.
The IBA is a 2,000-member trade association representing every segment of the beef industry in Illinois. The points show program is funded by the Illinois Beef Checkoff.
Kesler named student of the month
Alysha Kesler of Rantoul has been named February Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.
The Rantoul Township High School senior ranks sixth in her class of 177 students with a 5.373 grade point average.
She is a daughter of Jamie and Jesse Kesler.
Her school activities have included cross country, track, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student council and marching band.
She serves as National Honor Society treasurer as a senior.
Among her honors/awards: Scholar Athlete, Tri-Sport Athlete, high honors and MVP in cross country.
Kesler has been involved in several civic and volunteer activities, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes sports camp counselor, volunteer at her church, teaching children piano and participating in a Thanksgiving drive.
She has worked as a lifeguard at both Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center in Rantoul and Sholem Aquatic Center in Champaign.
Kesler plans to major in biology in college with a goal of medical school to become a trauma doctor.
Holmes named EIEC grant winner
Valerie Holmes has been named a 2021-2022 Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative Empowering Education grant recipient for Ludlow Grade School.
A third- and fourth-grade English language arts teacher as well as an English as a second language teacher, she has been at the school since 2017.
She said she is looking forward to buying material and technology resources to help support bilingual students, which makes up about 30 percent of the student population.
She would also like to find more hands-on activities to support all learners at the school.
Nelson contributes to climate change report
Gerald Nelson, professor emeritus of agricultural and consumer economics at the University of Illinois, contributed to a recently released Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.
Nelson is lead author on chapter 5, “Food, Fibre and other Ecosystem Products.” The chapter focuses on impacts of climate change in agriculture and food security as well as adaptation options.
“Negative impacts on food production and availability are already clear, but they will become much worse as temperatures increase and weather becomes increasingly variable,” Nelson said. “Plants and animals evolved in specific locations with favorable conditions. Climate change is shifting them to different parts of the world and reducing their area.”
Increased heatwaves, droughts and floods are already exceeding plants’ and animals’ tolerance thresholds, driving mass mortalities in species such as trees and corals. Weather extremes are beginning to occur in multiple locations simultaneously, causing cascading impacts that will be increasingly difficult to manage.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reached him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.