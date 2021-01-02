Name dropping | Returning veterans get a welcome home
Christine Morgan started to cry when she saw the reception Rantoul residents gave her boyfriend, Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Robert Riel-Gaus, and Sgt. Justin Rix, who were returning home Thursday afternoon from an overseas deployment.
“We had a phenomenal reception,” Morgan said.
Driving a firetruck, Thomasboro fire Chief Paul Cundiff escorted the soldiers on U.S. 45 from Thomasboro to Rantoul, where Rantoul firefighters joined in.
“When we got to ... where I live, the streets were lined with people with flags and signs,” Morgan said. “There was a huge turnout. I started to cry when I saw so many people with their signs.”
Firefighters escorted Morgan and
Riel-Gaus home, then Rix.
“When we got home, one of the
Boy Scouts came and wanted to give a sign he personally made to my soldier,” Morgan said.
Riel-Gaus and Rix were deployed for nine months with the 236th Inland Cargo Transfer Company in Kuwait and Afghanistan.
Also returning was Spc. Brandon Hale of Champaign, a heavy-machine operator who spent nine months in Kuwait.
Hale probably won’t like the weather he’s returning to. It’s summer in Kuwait.
“It’s hot and dry. They’re in Texas right now. They’re getting a little bit of a taste of it,” his wife, Samantha, said of the weather.
The Hales, who met in the Reserve when they were on a mission to Poland in 2016, can certainly understand what the other one is going through when they are sent overseas.
“We make it work,” she said. “It’s part of who we are, and it’s part of what attracted us to each other. It’s kind of nice because of that mutual understanding when things come down, we don’t have to explain a lot.”
Samantha said she is in the same company as her husband but remained in the rear detachment this time. She has been on three overseas missions, and he has been on two.
For Rix’s mother, meanwhile, the nine months her son was in Kuwait were “a little stressful, but it got easier because we could FaceTime and text and send emails if we wanted to. He’s not a big talker, so he would rather text.”
Rix, who just completed his first overseas trip, is a transportation coordinator. In civilian life, he works at Walmart and is going to Parkland College, where he is studying criminal justice.
The Rixes headed from Willard to Chicago to pick up his sister, Breona, who flew in from Phoenix.
Rossville World War II veteran turning 100
The family of Frank Morse wants to make his 100th birthday extra special.
They are asking people to send him cards for his birthday.
The World War II veteran and retired Rossville-Alvin school administrator hits the century mark Jan. 10.
Morse served in the Navy aboard the USS Baxter.
He later moved to Rossville and served as principal of Rossville-Alvin High School. Prior to that, he taught in the Rossville-Alvin school district.
Morse and his late wife, Mary Ellen, have two children.
Cards can be set to Morse at 111 Henderson St., Rossville, IL 60963.
His daughter, Karel Volpert, hopes her father can get at least 100 cards.
Golfing still has its perks
Bob Plecki and son Mike of Champaign returned Tuesday night from a mini-vacation — a four-day trip to Jacksonville, Fla., where they played plenty of golf and saw their favorite team, the Chicago Bears, dismantle the host Jaguars.
The Pleckis earned the all-expenses-paid trip by winning a 32-team, two-
man best-ball golf tournament at the Urbana Country Club, owned by Shahid Khan, who also owns the Jaguars.
“The Khan family paid for our airfare, put us up in hotels, gave us meal vouchers and set us up with a real nice house in downtown Jacksonville,” Plecki said.
The coronavirus pandemic prohibited them from taking part in one aspect of the trip to TIAA Bank Field — field passes and a tour of the stadium.
The Pleckis weren’t the only ones rooting for Chicago.
“There was a strong contingent of Bears fans,” Bob said, estimating there were between 10,000 and 12,000 fans total. “The Bears fans were more vocal.
“It was a little weird, quite frankly, being in a professional (venue) and having only 10,000 or 12,000 fans there.”
The Pleckis played golf twice at one of Bob’s favorite spots — the TPC Sawgrass course. They played Monday on the stadium course, host of the PGA Tour’s Players Championship and spent Tuesday on the valley course.
The flight was also enlightening.
“Probably the most interesting thing was our plane rides,” Bob said. “We had connecting flights both directions. Every seat was occupied. Everybody was masked the whole time.”
Natural tree recycling
Fisher residents wondering how to get rid of their Christmas trees might want to consider giving them to Susan and Kevin Lawrence.
For their five Oberhasli goats, the trees are their presents.
“They say pine trees are a natural wormer. It kills parasites,” Susan said. “They like them.”
Kevin put four fresh trees out for the critters to munch on at their rural Fisher home Tuesday, and the goats chowed down.
“They’re working on them,” Susan said.
The Lawrences, who have owned the animals for two years, bought the goats for their son, Cole, to show at the Fisher Fair, but the pandemic canceled fair events this year. Maybe next year.
Susan said the goats “are mostly for pets,” although they could milk them if they wanted.
Franklin students do a bit of virtual exploring
Students at Champaign’s Franklin STEAM Academy got to virtually explore some possibilities on the last day before winter break, Dec. 22.
The school held a Steam Exploratories Day where teachers and administrators gave presentations on some of their interests. Students rotated through the presentations via Zoom.
“Students had a fabulous time exploring their unique interests and talents,” magnet site coordinator Zanne Newman said.
A few of the 32 subjects included “Are you Smarter than an FSA Administrator,” “Snake Pet Care,” “Zumba,” “Whodonuit Murder Mystery,” “Mindfulness,” “How to Write a Movie,” “Holiday Escape Room,” “Dungeons and Dragons” and “Drawing Anime.”
Tracey Jones, chair of the student learning and engagement committee that came up with the idea, said about “40-ish” teachers and administrators participated, and while it was a lot of work, “it actually ended up being a lot easier than I thought it would be.”
Champaign school district students have been learning virtually since March due to the pandemic. Jones said the presentations were a way to brighten things up as “teachers and the kids were getting kind of burned out.”
Presenters picked a subject about which they are passionate. Each student got to list eight choices they would be interested in, and then were assigned four of them.
In “Are you Smarter than an FSA Administrator,” students competed against administrators.
“A lot of the math, the administrators did not remember because it was so long ago,” Jones said.
The school hopes to do the activities again. Staff members were surveyed, and 98 percent said they thought it was a worthwhile project.
Jones credited the teachers.
“It was the last day before winter break,” she said. “They had to come up with their own creative idea and do it through Zoom.”
Champaign pastor now an author, too
He’s a pastor, former football coach and involved with the Champaign Fire and Police Commission. Now add author to his list of accomplishments.
Lekevie Johnson said writing his new book, “Looking Within: Why We Don’t Say No But Should,” has been therapeutic.
“My goal is to inspire others by sharing details about my life’s journey,” Johnson said. “The biggest challenge I faced was to make a decision how I was going to learn from my life experiences and journey and become a better person.”
He said that started with him looking within himself and not blaming his abusive father, who abandoned his family.
“I utilized the story of Adam and Eve throughout the book to highlight valuable principles on the journey to self-improve,” he said.
He said the anger of his childhood threatened to destroy his relationship with God until he did a self-examination and realized his choices and consequences started with him.
Johnson’s book lays out nine critical steps “to help you stay the course to your destiny despite adverse challenges working to pull you off course.”Johnson, pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign, is former head football coach at Champaign Centennial High School. The husband and father also serves as vice chairman of the Champaign Fire and Police commission.
New Allerton book
Robert Allerton, the man who donated the land that became Allerton Park in rural Monticello, is the subject of Champaign author Maureen Holtz’s forthcoming book, “Robert Allerton: His Parks and Legacies.”
Piatt County Journal-Republican Editor Steve Hoffman’s story about the photo-heavy book said it answers questions that “invariably cross the minds of those who visit” the park, “dubbed in 2017 as one of the Seven Wonders of Illinois.”
“Everyone who goes there always seems to wonder: Why is it here? Who was this man? Why are these statues here? And how did this all transpire? What did it look like originally?” Holtz told Hoffman.
Holtz said Allerton had visions of what he could create, both in central Illinois as well as the shores of the Pacific Ocean.
Holtz turned 1,500 acres of his land west of Monticello into “the public wonderland it is today,” the story said.
The park and retreat center includes a mansion with hotel and event rooms to rent, nature trails, formal gardens and statues throughout the grounds.
In 2009, Holtz and Martha Burgin, together with The News-Gazette, published a well-received biography of Allerton, a local artist and philanthropist. It is no longer in print, and that prompted Holtz to team with Arcadia Publishing to create another book on Allerton, who died in 1964.
“I did not want there to not be a book out there about Allerton and the parks,” Holtz said.
The book is set to be released Feb. 8. It is available for preorder at Hartfield Book Co. in Monticello, whose website is hartfieldbookco.com, and on Amazon.
‘Art on the Fly’ takes off at Willard
SAVOY — The work of two local artists is on display at Willard Airport through a program called “Art on the Fly” in a new collaboration between 40 North and the University of Illinois-owned airport.
The artists’ work is reproduced on vinyl and adhered to two large walls adjacent to the security checkpoint at Willard.
Kelly White, executive director of 40 North, said “Art on the Fly” is designed to reflect the uniqueness of the community and welcome and inspire travelers.
The first two pieces were selected from more than 60 submissions. They are “Road to Nowhere,” a graphite and digital painting by EKAH, and “Persisting Red,” an acrylic on canvas by Hua Nian.
EKAH said the illustration was created as part of an animated lenticular triptych that depicts a person’s life from childhood to adult “as one moves through one’s life dreaming about traveling to faraway places.”
“Even when one has traveled many miles, the dreams and the destination remain the same,” she said, adding that the image was drawn in graphite, then scanned and digitally painted to add color.
Of “Persisting Red,” Nian said the piece was painted as part of an abstract series called “Game of Colors.”
“Even though there is a big oval shape in the foreground, my main idea relates to the small areas of red: They are a celebration of the small yet persistent forces within us which can conquer all of our obstacles,” Nian said.
Ashley Hipsher, Willard’s assistant director of marketing and communications, said the quality of artwork submitted “far exceeded our expectations and made the choice very difficult.”
DAVE HINTON