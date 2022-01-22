Name Dropping | Sabatos bring their special abilities to Mansfield golf cart business
When Leonard “Len” and Sandy Sabato bought a commercial lot on U.S. 150 in Mansfield, the original plan was to build a place to house Len’s vintage cars.
“Then we got the golf cart idea and built a 4,000-square-foot building” for a business that makes custom-built golf carts — or golf cars as they call them.
Central Golf Cars is highlighted in a five-page feature story of the January edition of Golf Car Options Magazine.
Golf carts, often carrying four or five people, buzz around Mansfield regularly as they do in many area communities.
“We decided we’d build a shop focusing on personal golf carts for courses or driving around town or being used for hunting or fishing,” Len said. “Nobody does the super custom carts like we do. We pay a lot of attention to detail.”
The Sabatos grew up miles apart — Len in New York and Sandy in Mansfield. Now living in Mahomet, they met while working at Horizon Hobby in Champaign. Len moved to this area in 1993.
They later started their own hobby company but ended that when the radio-controlled hobby industry suffered a significant decline.
“We weren’t comfortable reinvesting in the hobby industry, so we determined a good opportunity was to open a golf cart shop,” he said.
All of the carts are pre-owned. They buy a fleet of carts, disassemble and refurbish them. They do all custom paint work “so it looks like it came from the factory,” Len said.
A choice of electric or gas-powered types are available, with electric being the preferred choice these days because they are quieter, there’s no smell and they’re easier to maintain.
The Sabatos are fussy when it comes to hiring — the company employs an average of five people besides the owners. All of the employees are former RC modelers. Sabato said they like them because they have a “much lighter touch when it comes to building things.”
They like their work ethic.
“They’re great employees because they’re typically good workers who are reliable and show up on time,” Sabato said.
Sabato is a stickler for detail and does all the finish work, whether it’s on a $5,000 cart or a $25,000 one.
They only build a certain number of carts a year.
“We just decided this is somewhat of a downsizing for my wife and I,” he said. “We’re getting older. We don’t have to conquer the world. We just want to live in it.”
The golf cart industry is extremely seasonal because of the weather. They do many of their larger custom-builds such as fiber glass bodies during the cold-weather months.
“We build display models in the store, gas or electric mode, street-legal mode, so customers can come in and see what they’ll look like, and most customers will do their own order” — picking from a variety of options ranging from color to seating to stereo to covers and wheels.
Build time generally ranges from two to three weeks.
The Sabatos have built carts for people ranging from California to Florida, but the majority live within a two-hour radius. They were recently commissioned to build a Rolls Royce cart, a miniature version of the buyer’s full-size Rolls Royce.
They have built a variety of vintage models, including a ‘57 Chevy, a Bronco replica and a fire truck model.
Len said there are benefits to their location. Central is located on the main drag through Mansfield, it’s easy to get to, and Piatt County has a lower sales tax than neighboring Champaign County.
Sandy said she enjoys most working with walkin-in customers “because they’re happy.”
“In the hobby business, that was totally different,” she said because they found in their previous experience as an online merchant that some customers were less friendly when corresponding with an email exchange or speaking by phone.
The shop has a lot of walk-in traffic.
“We prefer people to come in because there’s choices, many they don’t even think about. Do you want a back seat on that? What color do you want? What steering wheel do you want? USB ports and things like that, that many people might not even think about. Nine times out of 10 Len will put bigger speakers in them.”
Daily Bread volunteer honored
With fellow volunteers gathered around, Sir Slice-A-Lot (John Januzsko), wearing a paper crown, was honored Thursday after 13 years of volunteer work at Champaign’s Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Januzsko was a lark on the kitchen’s Thursday crew, arriving before everyone else to get things ready for the lunch crowd.
“I come in at 6:30 in the morning,” Thursday crew chief Yvette Whiteley said. “No matter what time I got there, John was always there.”
Whenever Whiteley asked Januzsko what time he arrived that morning, it’s always a variation of, “Why do you need to know?” she said with a laugh.
Januzsko said at 78 years of age, it was time to hang it up.
“I really enjoyed the people, the volunteers. They’re all troupers,” he said. “It was nice to work with people who have the same objective, and that’s to take care of our guests who need our help.”
Januzsko, who retired at 65 from an asset management company that owned and managed hotels for third-party owners, lives in Mahomet with his wife, Marilyn. He said he got the idea to volunteer from a friend at church.
When he began, the soup kitchen rented the lower level of a local church before moving to its own building on First Street in Champaign. The pandemic has meant some shuffling. The public isn’t able to take its meals indoors any more. They pick them up and eat elsewhere. (An average of 250 are served daily — fewer on weekends.)
And no hot beverages or soup can be served.
“We serve an extraordinarily decent meal,” Januzsko said, noting they are also able to take a lunch for later.
Serving begins around 10:30 a.m. at the earliest. Even in cold weather, people start lining up outside waiting for meals around 10 a.m.
Whiteley said Januzsko’s jobs have varied over the years.
“Back when the dining room was open, he would take down the chairs, and then for a long time he was our soup maker, and then he said, ‘I’m ready for a new job,’ and he became our pot and pan washer. When we moved, ... instead of buying packaged lunch meat to put in the lunches we started doing whole deli meats and slicing them, and he would do that,” Whiteley said, noting it takes about 15 volunteers a day to run the kitchen. Different volunteers work each day of the week.
He also make the coffee.
Different entities around town also donate for the cause. Panera Bread, for instance, donates bread to the kitchen.
Januzsko said he will continue to volunteer at Carle Hospital on Fridays.
Republican women obtain organizational charter
Republican Women of Champaign County recently obtained their organizational charter from both the Illinois Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.
RWCC President Linda Yoakum said affiliation with the state and national organizations means the local group now has access to a valuable grassroots and political support.
“RWCC members will meet with state and national leaders through conventions and meetings as well as bringing in prominent speakers,” she said.
National President Ann Schockett said the club and its members are a welcome addition. Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women has more than 78,000 active members nationwide.
“We are committed to serve our local community in a variety of ways. Among them are canteen run donations, adopt-a-highway and veteran support,” RWCC Secretary Joan Dykstra said. “Local Republican women volunteer in countless ways to support our neighbors.”
Club meetings are the fourth Monday of the month. Contact Treasurer Betty Zeedyk for more information at editor@champaign.gop.
King nephew pays a visit
Derek Barber King Sr., nephew of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was a guest during the weekend at the I Hotel and Illinois Conference Center in Champaign
He was visiting the community to honor and celebrate MLK Jr. on his birthday on Monday. He spoke at the 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration Sunday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Derek King complimented the service provided by the I Hotel and Illinois Conference Center/Houlihan’s Restaurant and Bar staff.
Tuscola teacher shows off his chef skills
Tuscola High School teacher Mike Rosenbaum showed he can do more than teach math.
Rosenbaum was named the winner of the school’s staff chili cookoff. He received a trophy for his efforts.
The cookoff is held annually.
A native of Arthur, Rosenbaum resides in Champaign.
Hospital receives three women's choice awards
The Women’s Choice Award has named Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services one of America’s Best Hospitals in three different categories.
They include patient experience, orthopedics and obstetrics.
“Gibson Area Hospital is pleased to receive not one, but three Women’s Choice Awards,” hospital CEO Robert C. Schmitt II said.
“GAH continues to be a leader in the healthcare industry, both locally and nationally, as the largest critical access hospital in Illinois and among the largest in the nation.”
Hunter safety education class set
An Illinois Department of Natural Resources hunter safety education class will be held March 11 and 12 at Kennekuk Environmental Education Center, Kennekuk County Park in Vermilion County.
The course is a requirement for anyone wanting to obtain an Illinois hunting license who was born on or after Jan. 1, 1980.
The class will be instructed by IDNR-certified instructor Jack Land.
Class hours are 6 to 9:30 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 12. Attendance is require for both dates to receive certification.
Registration is limited. There is no cost to attend. To register, call Land at 217-497-1866.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.