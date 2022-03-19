Name Dropping | Salem Baptist pastor calls it a career at age 90
When a midwife helped to deliver Claude Shelby, she predicted he “would be in the ministry.”
Turns out she knew what she was talking about. And then some.
At 90 years of age — 25 years after many people retire — the Rev. Claude Shelby was honored upon his retirement earlier this month from Salem Baptist Church in Champaign, where he served more than 40 years.
The next stage in his life awaits.
“I often wondered if I wasn’t pastoring what I was going to do with myself,” Shelby said. “The Lord blessed me with health and strength, so I will just use it for His glory.”
World War II was raging when he was in school. The native of Brooklyn, Ill., just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, volunteered for the Army.
“That’s what many of my school classmates were doing,” Shelby said.
He served in the Army for a year and a half in the 159th Field Artillery in the army of occupation in Japan after the war.
Shelby was also a drummer in the Army band and a dance band.
As an 18-year-old, Shelby did something he counsels against now — get married. Not because it didn’t work out but because so many marriages at that age don’t. He and his wife, Montrula, have been married for 73 years.
“I always put a footnote when I tell people how long I’ve been married,” Shelby said. “That is, I don’t recommend you get married as teenagers. By the grace of God, we made it.”
Ordained a pastor in 1960, following in the footsteps of his father, Shelby served in several churches before being called to Salem Baptist Church in August 1981. He never left.
Said Shelby: “I had no idea that I would be serving that long. I thought I’d be retired long before now. However, I have the health and the strength, so I just decided I would keep doing what I was doing as long as the church and I were doing the ministry and advancing the kingdom of God.”
Shelby tried other jobs before going into the ministry, “but nothing else would satisfy.” He said he was called by God to become a pastor.
He has “always tried to give my best to the congregation,” he said.
“My church has always recognized the innovation I brought forth, like the extra training programs. We were advanced in our training to enhance our youth. We also had educational programs called Operation Excellence to help people excel in their academic career.”
Shelby served as president when a Dr. Martin Luther King Advocacy for Justice Committee was formed in 1986 that holds annual celebrations.
The committee has awarded more than 350 scholarships to graduating seniors who “are interested in carrying out the dream of Dr. King.”
Former Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb was in the first scholarship class.
For several years, Shelby led annual crusades to Trinidad and Tobago.
“We would have at least a dozen ministers we’d recruit to go on a crusade,” he said. “We would have at least 100 people saved and baptized during those crusades. I used to baptize in the sea.”
Salem Baptist Church was organized in 1866. The current building was constructed in the early 1900s and was added onto in the ‘50s. Under Shelby’s leadership, another addition was built.
“We dedicated a new sanctuary in 1993,” he said. “Our facilities weren’t what we needed for these modern times. The new building has classrooms, a chapel, conference room and a nursery.”
Shelby said he has enjoyed serving as pastor at Salem.
“We were able to accomplish many things while we were there and help the congregation to advance in knowledge by the training classes we conducted and by also giving guidance and encouragement and actually really showing love for my congregation.
“One thing they say about me is I was patient with them and could love them in spite of a disagreement.”
GCMS grad named principal of the yearStacey Gramley Day (Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Class of 1998) has been named Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association’s Blackhawk Region.
She has been principal at Mercer County High School for eight years. Previously, she served there as a math teacher.
Gramley Day is now heading to a new position — superintendent of the West Central school district in Biggsville.
Jaycees recognize Gale
Danville resident Alexandra Gale has been selected by the Illinois Jaycees as honoree of its Outstanding Young Persons of Illinois awards program.
The program annually recognizes young people throughout Illinois who excel in their chosen fields and endeavors and show a great commitment to their communities.
Gale, 29, is being recognized in the category of Personal Improvement and/or Accomplishment. She was hired in January 2021 as the Vermilion Regional Airport manager and is responsible for ensuring the airport is maintained efficiently and effectively, bringing in events and creating public interest in the airport.
Gale has ensured airport leases were in order, overseen new facility projects and renovations. She hosted a drive-thru vaccine clinic in March 2021 at the airport with the Health Department and National Guard, at which more than 1,200 people were vaccinated. She also has created new events such as Trunk or Treat, at which 2,000 people attended.
Gale is a member of the Rotary, Vermilion Advantage and the Young Professionals Network.
She will be among those to be honored at an Illinois Jaycees awards banquet April 30 at the Wyndham Springfield-City Centre.
Warner-Dykes retiring from Vermilion Advantage postMachelle Warner-Dykes is retiring as the Chamber director from Vermilion Advantage.
She has spent more than 20 years with first the Danville Economic Development Commission and then Vermilion Advantage, which was formed in 2002 by the merger of the Danville Chamber of Commerce and the development commission.
She is being replaced as the chamber director by Vermilion Advantage’s Nicole Van Hyfte, whom Warner-Dykes recommended to join Vermilion Advantage several years ago.
One of Warner-Dykes’ dreams was realized Thursday when the Illinois Gaming Board gave preliminary approval for the Golden Nugget Casino to be developed in east Danville.
Sipes named director of The Green House HomesAmy Sipes recently joined ClarkLindsey as director of The Green House Homes, which offers senior care.
In that capacity, she coaches, directs and monitors the quality of care and quality of life of residents in the homes.
Sipes came to the position with a great deal of experience in health administration, having served as an administrator of another assisted-living community, and most recently as a mental-health supervisor at a rehabilitation facility.
She entered the health care field in marketing and is completing a degree in health care administration with a concentration in leadership and performance development.
She has a particular passion for conducting research on quality senior care and aging with happiness.
“I find my happiness comes from helping others, leading others and being that positive motivational push that we all need at times,” Sipes said.
Outside of work, she spends time mentoring teen girls who are struggling with mental or behavioral disorders. She seeks to empower them to learn their potential, have self-love and the confidence to reach and achieve any goal they set.
Her hobbies include shopping, listening to saxophone music and meditation.
Mahomet-Seymour students in the spotlightMahomet-Seymour Junior High students of the month for January and February have been named.
January: Ty Avery, Kiersten Williamson, Autumn Booth, Eli Welch, Keagen Pagel and Kayleigh Holt.
February: Braeden Szymkoviak, Camryn Nelson, Kalista Grnadino, Austo Li, Levi Avery and Emmie Floress
.
DACC honor society inducts new membersPi Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted new members March 3 during its spring induction ceremony at Danville Area Community College.
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, was the keynote speaker.
Also recognized were Rachel Cyphers, recipient of the PTK Officers Membership Scholarship, and Levi Heaton and Hoang Nguyen, members of the All Academic Team.
PTK is not a social fraternity or sorority. It focuses on community serevice and volunteerism and academic achievement.
Inductees include Danville residents Caroline Bogan, Brycie Carnahan, Ella Dixon, Makenna Fletcher-Champion, DeJuante Forman, Montana Reitsma, Jeremy Roberts, Linda Trammell, Sheryl Walsh and Madison Watson.
Other inductees are Jenna Bryant, Tyler Danzl, Brynlee Keeran, Kylee Pate and Rebecca Rogers, all of Catlin; Rachel Cyphers and Jarron Fleming, both of Oakwood; Olivia Fritz of Fairmount; Thomas Geno of Cairo, N.Y.; Megan Gross of Terre Haute, Ind.; Gage Hopkins of Hoopeston; Olivia Logue of Armstrong; Mason McMasters of Potomac; Jasmyn Meeker, Emma Myers, Mea Sparling and Madison Wilson, all of Westville; Tongalene Miller of Grand Rapids, Mich.; and Samuel Pollard of Tilton.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.