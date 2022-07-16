Name Dropping | Says fair queen: Never give up
Julia Kerkhoff learned a valuable lesson competing in queen pageants: Never give up.
Kerkhoff, who was crowned Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen, has won four titles, and it took her three times to win each one.
“I think experience is the key, and having fun is key,” the 20-year-old Tuscola resident said.
Kerkhoff, who is also the reigning Miss Tuscola (she’ll give up that title Aug. 6), also won Little Miss in 2008 and Junior Miss in 2016.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve been fortunate to get all three Miss Tuscola titles,” she said. “I’ve always been around it. This year was probably my favorite year.”
She was selected from a field of 13 young women, which makes being selected “a lot more special that they picked you out of all those wonderful girls.”
After high school, Kerkhoff earned an emergency medical technician certificate from Lake Land College and works in Mattoon. She will study at Parkland College to become a paramedic.
A daughter of Sharri and Harrell Kerkhoff, she is not sure where she’d like to work as a paramedic.
“I like working where it’s busy,” she said. “Not necessarily a bigger city. Someplace where I can keep busy.”
Among her interests is genealogy, and as a result of her research has found some “interesting” characters in her family tree.
Among them are the Doan gang, who, despite being raised as Quakers, weren’t the most upright of fellows. Loyal to the British during the Revolutionary War, the Doans stole around 200 horses and about $2 million worth of money from tax collectors and others and buried it, Kerkhoff said. The money has never been recovered.
“They were almost successful stopping America from becoming America,” Kerkhoff said. “They gave a note to a general saying Washington is crossing the Delaware. But (the general) didn’t read it in time. He was playing a card game.
“I’m sure a lot of family members disowned them.”
Kerkhoff said a documentary series has been made on the gang.
But not all the Doans were hooligans. Kerkhoff said she is also related to James Doan, the pharmacist who was famous for his backache pills; double Olympic champion Catriona Ann Le May Doan; and former National Hockey League player Shane Doan.
In addition to studying genealogy, Kerkhoff said she also likes to sew and was a high school varsity basketball and football cheerleader, a member of FFA, band and honors choir.
In competing for the Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair crown, Kerkhoff came upon the subject of her speech by accident. Literally.
She said she was sitting with friends and talking about what her speech should be about when a waitress spilled drinks all over them and their table.
They told the waitress not to worry about it. It sparked the idea of what Kerkhoff should talk about: The importance of kindness.
Pageant director Sandy Hoke said she in competing for the title, Kerkhoff was “steady all night long — in the top percentage and stayed up in the top.”
“She’s been true to herself and everybody around her. She’s never changed,” Hoke said.
Hoke, who has been directing the pageant for 29 years, said one thing that sets Kerkhoff apart is her natural smile.
First runner-up for Miss Moultrie-Douglas County Fair queen was Reggan Smith of Tuscola, while second runner-up was Atwood resident Logan Streible; and Miss Congeniality, Meadow Picazo of Tuscola.
Crowned Little Miss was Sullivan’s Whitley Fryman. Kimberly Krustinger of Arthur won Junior Miss.
Howe enjoys swimming comeback
After his college competitive days as a swimmer ended, Todd Howe took a break from the sport. A 35-year break.
The 57-year-old Monticello resident who swam competitively at Centennial High School and Valparaiso University, decided he needed to start eating right and start swimming again. He said he feels much better for it.
“About 2019 I decided I needed to get healthier, and so I joined the YMCA,” said Howe, an independent insurance agent who works in Savoy.
He went on a diet and lost 40 pounds, and upon the advice of another swimmer, joined the masters swim team at the Y, which requires a commitment of practices Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons.
In September, Howe competed in the State Senior Olympics in Springfield, swimming in four events, winning one gold medal and two silvers.
That qualified him for the National Senior Olympics in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., where more than 700 swimmers competed. Howe won bronze medals in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle and took fifth in the 100 freestyle — trimming 15 seconds off his top time in the 500 in what was only his second meet since college.
Howe said getting back in the water after more than 30 years wasn’t easy.
“It hurt. It was really painful,” he said. “I was heavier. I know how to swim, but it takes a while to build up the endurance to swim 500 yards.
“I had to get a lot of rest, and then I could swim 1,000 yards.”
One recent morning, Howe did a 2,500-yard workout. At Friday night masters, they swim 2,900 yards and on Sunday, 3,100 yards.
“I feel fantastic,” Howe said. “I’ve lost a lot of weight. Since I’ve been in my late 20s I’ve not been the weight that I am now.”
He swims four times a week — about 8,000 to 10,000 yards total.
“I still feel like I could lose another 20-30 pounds and get even faster,” Howe said. “I want to break 6 minutes in the 500.” (He clocked 6.24 in Ft. Lauderdale.)
Howe plans to compete in the State Senior Olympics again in September.
Howe credited his wife, Amber, plus fellow swimmers Van Grissom, Garret Plocher and Dorothy Debolt and Masters coach Tina Johnson for much of his success.
Couple donates to DACC
Joe and Juanita Rottmann recently endowed a scholarship at Danville Community College to support working students as well as those engaged in extracurricular activities such as intercollegiate athletics.
The scholarship is called “Ginkgo Biloba” in honor of the Rottman family’s species of tree.
The Rottmans wrote DACC a check for $5,000.
Joe Rottman’s career included more than 27 years as a senior guidance counselor at Danville High School. Juanita Rottman was an elementary school teacher for Danville schools.
Their son, Joe, and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, are DACC graduates.
Students recognized by county bar association
Isabel Juarez of Danville High School and Cade Cummins of Danville Area Community College are this year’s recipients of the Vermilion County Bar Association scholarship awards.
Each will receive $750 to assist with their college education costs.
Juarez, a 2022 Danville High graduate, is a member of the National Honor Society, Hispanic Leadership Club and participated in the AVID program, which teaches students critical thinking, college note taking, collaboration and communication skills.
She participated in varsity cheerleading and soccer at Danville High. She volunteers for the foodmobile, Toys for Tots and has worked part time for Dunkin’ Donuts.
As a high school student, she obtained 29 college credits at DACC. She has been accepted into the radiologic sciences program at Southern Illinois University.
Cummins finished his sophomore year at DACC. He will transfer this fall to Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind., to purse an undergraduate accounting degree and MBA.
He has taken full-time online classes at DACC while holding a full-time job at the Vermilion County Circuit Clerk’s office. Cummins is considering going into law after receiving his undergraduate degree. He works at Danville YMCA as a lifeguard and with different children’s programs, including summer camps.
Cummins volunteers at several community projects and has served as a presidential scholar at DACC.
Players Cup champions take center stage
Scott Davis and Andy Brunson took home $200 for winning the men’s golf division of the University of Illinois Players Cup. They shot a combined 173 in the championship flight. In the senior division, Joe Hines and Barry Young, who combined for a 178 score, took home top honors and $200.
Salen named Advisor of Distinction
The North American Interfraternity Conference has awarded Todd Salen, advisor of the Phi Kappa Psi chapter at the University of Illinois, the Advisor Award of Distinction.
For the last three decades, Salen has been instrumental IN the development of fraternity men.
Present and available in times of turmoil, when navigating risk management issues as well as assisting in accountability and supporting tough conversations, Salen’s dedication as a chapter advisor has not gone unnoticed, according to Jerry A. Davis, Interfraternity Conference scholarship committee chairman.
He does what he can to improve the experience for other organizations as well.
“From being an active mentor to staying in touch with alumni and serving as a volunteer facilitator for countless Phi Psi and University of Illinois programs, he has made a lasting impact on individuals, Phi Kappa Psi and the campus community,” Davis said.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. Reach him at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.