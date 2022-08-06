Jared Yates, with his band Earth to Mars, is playing all over the country these days, but Yates is especially looking forward to the group’s Sunday gig — playing back in his hometown of Danville.
They will perform at a benefit for the historic Fischer Theatre.
Yates has performed at a number of places around Danville but not at The Fischer.
He said residents of the community have supported him, and “this is my way of kind of giving back.”
While the group gets its name as a tribute to singer Bruno Mars, Yates said they perform a wide variety of songs, from modern day to classic rock.
The band has two lead singers in Yates and Austin Ray.
“He does a lot of Bruno, and I do a lot of the other songs, too,” Yates said. “We kind of mix it up a bit depending on who our audience is. We’ll throw in like “My Girl” and Earth, Wind and Fire. We like every genre of music in every era.”
Yates, who is 36, said he was exposed to a lot of different styles of music growing up.
“When I first started singing, my grandma was influencing me with all kinds of music. She had a ton of records like The Animals and Tom Jones and things like that, and I started listening to like newer stuff.”
Yates said Bruno Mars “encompasses pretty much everything like funk to soul to rock music.”
Speaking by phone earlier this week, he said he and the group were headed to their next concert date in Omaha, Neb. It would be their 12th stop out of 21 on this tour.
“We perform a lot,” said the former “American Idol” performer who now lives in California. “We started in 2018. This year it seems like everything picked up. So far since January we have had 60 shows. We go all over the country.”
The five players in the band range in age from 21 to Yates’ age.
“They’re so experienced and incredible,” he said. “I’m really excited for people to be able to see the show. Their talent is phenomenal.”
The former Danville resident graduated from Schlarman High School. He moved to California at age 23 to expand his music career.
He also has two other bands.
Yates was well known as a performer in Danville even before he performed in 2005 on the FOX reality show “American Idol.” He was one of the final 24 performers.
It was the year Carrie Underwood won it all, and Yates said he got to know her.
“We were good friends during that whole audition process,” Yates said.
About 10,000 people auditioned for the show.
“We had breakfast together. She’s really nice, really cool and really talented.”
Yates started performing publicly at age 14, singing at La Potosina restaurant in north Danville accompanied by a boom box playing CDs.
“People started to come in, and I started getting tips and continued performing around town and did the ‘American Idol’ thing,” Yates said.
On his return from “American Idol,” hundreds of fans in Danville turned out for a parade through the city and a reception at La Potosina.
Sunday’s concert begins at 5 p.m.
FOTO
FORMER EDUCATOR PENS FIRST BOOK
Beverly Smith, a former teacher and school administrator in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, has spent a lot of time with books. Now she has written one of her own.
Her self-published novel is titled, “A Land No Map Can Find.”
The book is a story of a Midwestern family torn apart by consequences of a catastrophic flood that destroys their farm. Their struggles are compounded by a desperate mother’s bad decision and a father’s actions that lead to tragedy and a fateful cover-up.
Smith, who lives in Prophetstown with her husband, also spends time at their home in Cissna Park.
She grew up on a dairy farm in central Illinois and received a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and a doctorate from the University of Minnesota.
She finished her career as an assistant professor at Illinois State University. She now devotes her time to writing and farming with her husband.
FOTOS OF EACH — 11 COUNT ‘EM
LARGE FIELD SEEKS GEORGETOWN FAIR CROWN
Eleven young women will seek the title of Miss Georgetown Fair on Monday.
The contestants:
Olivia Hutchins, Westville, daughter of Trisha Nickle and Todd Hutchins
Madelyn Miller, Oakwood, daughter of John and Marcie Miller
Savannah Buckellew, Georgetown, daughter of Toshamarie Andrews
Bryn Wyant, Allerton, daughter of Christine Wyant
Paili Davis, Bismarck, daughter of the late Angela Davis andLauri Soderstrom-Davis and Jeff Davis
Brylie Smith, Catlin, daughter of Korry and Lainey Smith
Shirley Pruitt, Georgetown, daughter of Nathan Loop
Mea Sparling, Westville, Ryan and Nina Sparling
Katelyn Callahan, Westville, daughter of Scott and Sharilyn Callahan
Izabella Willis, Georgetown, daughter of David and Danelle Willis
Madison Wells, Oakwood, daughter of Rick Wells and Deborah Wells
The fair runs Aug. 6-13.
NO FOTO
BOOKS FOR KIDS EVENT SET
The Illini Reading Council and Vermilion Valley Reading Council will present Some New and Fantastic Books for Kids of All Ages at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, Champaign.
A specialist in children’s books and a specialist in graphic novels and mangas will give presentations. Attendees will also be invited to tell of their own favorite new books.
Cookies will be available. A free beverage voucher will be available for those who register by Aug. 7.
The reading councils sponsoring the event are local chapters of the Illinois Reading Association. Their general mission is to provide support and leadership to all who promote and teach lifelong literacy.
CUTLINE ONLY
At a recent meeting of the Danville school board, NAACP President Edward J. Butler awarded two $500 scholarships to Izabel Juarez, who applied for the 2022 NAACP scholarship and the Delores “Pat” Sapp scholarship. Juarez will attend Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in the fall.
FOTO
COUPLE ENDOWS DACC SCHOLARSHIP
Bruce and Patricia Rape have endowed the Walter E. and Owen D. Automotive/Welding Scholarship to support student scholarships at Danville Area Community College.
Bruce Rape retired in June 2018 as the dean of business and technology.
Four years ago, the college planted a rose bud tree in honor of Rape for his 40 years of service at DACC.
MUG SHOT
HOWARD NAMED NEW DIRECTOR
Chad Howard has been named the new director of finance for First-Light USA in Seymour.
Howard brings more than 10 years of experience as a commercial loan officer and credit analyst to the position and will move into the role previously held by David O’Malley, who was recently named company CEO.
Howard will be responsible for managing all accounting functions for First-Light USA.
Originally from Mt. Zion, Howard is a graduate of Millikin University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting. In addition to his banking experience, Howard has professional experience in accounting, management and operating a small photo and video business.
Foto
URBANA TEAM EARNS NATIONAL AWARDS
Urbana Project Ignition teen safe driving team earned three national awards at the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association National Conference in Vancouver, Wash.
The team was represented by student leaders Isaiah Menard, Park Mitchell and Elena Poulosky.
The awards were Gold Level National Safety School of the Year, Gold Level National Community Safety Award and 2022 Best in T-Shirt Design by Avalon Ogolsky.
Earlier this year, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin gave the team a proclamation for its Bike and Roll to School Day.
The team also received state recognition from Sen. Scott Bennett for Illinois Safety School of the Year and Mitchell for Outstanding Safety Student of the Year.
NO FOTO
LINDSEY NAMED TO EIU BOARD
Todd Lindsey of Urbana has been named to the Eastern Illinois University Alumni Association board of directors.
A 1987 EIU graduate who earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing, Lindsey is employed by Heartland Bank & Trust Co.
“After many years of helping other organizations advance their missions, I really welcome the opportunity to help do the same for my alma mater,” Lindsey said. “My professional career path began at Eastern, and I’m excited to work with the board to help give others the chance at a successful path as well.”