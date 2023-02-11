Forty years ago there were no treatments for multiple sclerosis.
“Today there are 26 or 27 treatments,” Jack Murray said. “That’s what we ride for every year.”
Murray, a rural Champaign farmer, helps to coordinate, as a trail guide, an annual snowmobile ride — The MS Snow Tour — that was held in January on the grounds of Lake of the Torches Casino at Lac Du Flambeau, Wis. The event is held to raise funds to find treatments and work toward a cure of the disease that affects an estimated 1 million people in the U.S. alone.
A total of 166 riders participated this year. The tour, in its 40th year, is closing in on having raised $10 million. This year’s total reached $345,000.
Murray has a niece with MS who has been able to control the symptoms the last 20 years with diet and exercise.
Tour participants break into nine groups, each with a trail guide and a tail gunner who lead them on a ride of about 150 miles.
“We go up on a Monday, and then Tuesday through Thursday (the trail guides) ride the trails and find out which trails are best, what stops are going to be open, where to take the people every day,” Murray said.
Participants ride the trails Friday through Sunday.
After a morning of trail riding, they make a stop at a place along the way to warm up “and just have a good time.”
After lunch all the riders head out for an afternoon ride.
As a guide, it is Murray’s job to scout out the best trails available “and make sure everybody had a good time.”
Each rider provides at least $700 to participate
“There’s different ways of fundraising,” Murray said. “I use Facebook. We have a lot of people who do a golf outing, have raffles, whatever way they want to raise the $700 and become participants.”
Murray said 80 percent of the participants have family or friends with MS. This year about 30 people with MS participated. Those who are unable to ride a snowmobile are able to ride a bus that follows a ride.
“Those guys have a blast who aren’t able to ride,” Murray said.
This is Murray’s 19th year as a trail guide. He said in the 40 years the ride has been held in Wisconsin, there has been only one that hasn’t had enough snow to accommodate snowmobiles.
“This year was great,” he said.
Anyone wishing to participate may contact Murray via Facebook or call 217-202-8408.
Grose recognized by Rantoul Exchange Club
Hayden Grose of Rantoul has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for January.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School is a daughter of Miri Grose and Erin Bradbury and Chad and Amanda Grose.
At RTHS, she has been a student council member, participated in scholastic bowl, president of the Dungeon and Dragons Club, Gay Straight Alliance, National Honor Society member and chapter president of Best Buddies.
Honors or awards: National Honor Society certificate, high honor roll and Excellence in Welding.
Her civic and volunteer activities have included spending about 35 hours her junior year split between assisting elderly and disabled people.
She has worked as a pharmacy technician at Walgreens since early September 2021.
Grose would like to earn a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Illinois to work in the tech industry.
Schilb inducted into Loyola Hall of Fame
Rantoul native Blake Schilb was one of three people inducted over the weekend in the Loyola University, Chicago, Athletics Hall of Fame.
One of the most versatile players to ever wear a Loyola uniform, Schilb averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game during a playing career that stretched from 2003-07.
A three-time First Team All-Horizon League honoree, Schilb earned Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America honors in 2005-06 and was named a First Team All-District pick by the National Association of Basketball Coaches the following year.
He is the only player in Loyola history to tally more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists. He finished his career ranked fourth all-time with 1,879 points and as the program’s all-time leader with 204 three-point field goals.
He went on to a successful professional playing career in Europe. Most recently the 6-7 guard represented the Czech Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics, putting up a team-high 17 points in a pool play matchup with the United States on July 31, 2021.
Also inducted were Marcia Faustin and Declan Murray, both track and field.
Black Sacred Music concert set for Feb. 19
The 16th biennial Black Sacred Music Symposium Concert will be held Feb. 19 in Smith Memorial Hall at the University of Illinois.
The concert is the culmination of a four-day conference dedicated to the study of Black sacred music traditions.
Implemented in 1991 by University of Illinois professor of music and Black Chorus conductor Ollie Watts Davis, the symposium focuses on strengthening musicianship and acquiring individual artistry by exploring the elements of choral music by Black Americans.
The Symposium XVI concert will include spirituals, recitations, hymns, anthems, traditional and contemporary gospel songs, and feature songs written by friends of Black Chorus. A special tribute will be dedicated to Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by Memphis police officers for roughly three minutes on the evening of Jan. 7, after being stopped by the police. The stop escalated into a violent confrontation that ended with Mr. Nichols hospitalized in critical condition. Three days later, he died.
The Symposium XVI conference and concert are hosted by the University of Illinois Black Chorus with the support of the School of Music and the College of Fine and Applied Arts.
General admission concert tickets are $15 and available for purchase online at go.illinois.edu/BlackChorusTickets.
Danville's Butler to be honored
Danville’s NAACP President, Edward J. Butler, will be installed as an honorary Masonic past grand master during a ceremony at 10 a.m. today in Danville’s Masonic Temple.
Butler, who is also a co-founder of Danville’s Three Kings of Peace, is receiving the honor for having served the Masonic Order for more than 20 years.
Chicago Worshipful Grand Master Roland Simmon will preside over the installation. The ceremony is open to the public.
The 3 Kings of Peace is an alliance of more than 20 dedicated local residents who are committed to bringing peace and social justice to Danville and Vermilion County.
Munro lauded for service with 4-H
Myla Munro, University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development educator, was recognized for her outstanding service by being named an Achievement in Service Award winner.
She was recognized at the recent National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Conference in Madison, Wis. The ASA recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of staff with three to seven years of service in the association.
Munro was one of two members from Illinois recognized for the award. She has served Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties since she started her career in Extension.
Munro was also on a team selected at the state level for a Communicator Award on an educational piece entitled “Hello and Bon Appetit. The educational piece was designed by the team Munro served on for the program called “Culture, Cuisine and Conversations.”
The program was also selected at the state level for the Excellence in Global Citizenship programming.
Danville Area Community College on Feb. 7 hosted the Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science regional competition — a test of aptitudes in mathematics and science.
Students were tested in the areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, English, engineering graphics and computer science.
Eight high schools, represented by nearly 115 students, participated — Armstrong Township, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Milford, Oakwood, Shiloh and Westville.
TEAM AWARDS
Small-school division (enrollment of 300 students or less) — Milford, first; Armstrong Township, second; Georgetown-Ridge Farm, third.
Middle-size school division (301-700 enrollment) — Oakwood, first; Bismarck-Henning-Rosville-Alvin, second; Westville; third.
FIRST-PLACE INDIVIDUAL AWARDS (300 ENROLLMENT DIVISION)
Math — Cameron Langellier, Milford.
English — Landon Freeman, Armstrong.
Chemistry — Madison Demarse, Milford.
Physics Landon Freeman, Armstrong.
Biology — Kenzie Hales, Shiloh.
Engineering graphics — Levi Ash and Grant North, both of Shiloh.
Computer science — Tanner Steele, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, and Carter Borgers, Milford.
700 ENROLLMENT DIVISION
Math — Kevin Clapp, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
English — Sean Hudson, Hoopeston.
Chemistry — Amber-Christine Reed, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
Physics — Joshua Gernand, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
Biology — Ethan Richards, Westville.
Engineering graphics — Sean Hudson, Hoopeston.
Computer science — Bujar Haziri, Oakwood, and Ethan Frattick, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin.
Scholarships were awarded to the two highest-ranking seniors competing. The scholarships cover 24 credit hours at DACC. Winners were Kelsey Blackford, Armstrong, and Ethan Richards, Westville.
HONOR ROLL
DEANS LIST
University of Wisconsin-Platteville — Keith Gardner and Isabella Taylor, Champaign.
Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.) — Kathryn Cramer, St. Joseph.
Augustana College (Rock Island) — Ayradi Catron, Sidney; Daniel Caughlin, Alexandra Seten and Holden Siena, Champaign; Luke Cowan, Buckley; Mitchell Galyen, Watseka; Brennan Haake and Molly Sweeney, Urbana; Abigail Loven, Mahomet; Nathaniel Nosler, St. Joseph; Lily Smith, Savoy;