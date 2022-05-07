Fran Wilberg’s official title at St. Matthew Catholic School in Champaign is secretary. But you could add many more titles to it: scraped-knee bandage applier, traffic controller, mood-lightener and counselor, just to name a few.
“Fran is the face of St. Matthew,” first-grade teacher Lynn Yonce said. “Everyone always walks away from Fran feeling good.”
Wilberg is an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and one of her favorite sayings is, “Let’s play two,” a phrase the late great Cubs player Ernie Banks made famous.
“She would say this when the Cubs would be winning, but she would also drop this right at the appropriate time when things would be tense or hectic, just to make light out of the situation and put things in perspective,” Yonce said.
Wilberg, 74, a Chicago native, will have more time to follow her Cubs at the end of the school year when she retires after 36 years at St. Matthew.
Yonce, who is coordinating the event, said May 17 has been designated Fran Wilberg Day at the school. Former staff and students are invited to return for the event, an all-school assembly will be held followed by a reception and a drive-by at the end of the school day where people can honk and wish her well while she sits outside the school.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long,” Wilberg said, noting that children and grandchildren of students who attended when she started there are now attending, “which is so rewarding.”
Her children and grandchildren have also been students there.
“This place is unbelievable,” she said. “We have teachers who went here and are back teaching here. It says a lot.”
Every year except for the COVID-19 pandemic-affected years, enrollment has been at 400 or above, she said. St. Matthew did not have kindergarten or preschool when she started.
“I think it speaks highly of St. Matthew that our enrollment, in light of the other choices people have, is remaining stable over the years,” she said.
In her more than three and a half decades there, the school has had six principals, and “We’ve hit the jackpot every time we’ve hired a principal.”
For the affable Wilberg, one of her greatest accomplishments is to positively influence children’s lives. On one occasion, she remembers a student who came to the office and was upset “because they had done something they shouldn’t have done.”
“They really didn’t want to have to tell their parents,” she said. “I told him that no matter what, his parents would always love him. I said, ‘We all make mistakes, and you are to learn from those mistakes you’ve made.’”
Another favorite memory was when a teacher asked students to write a paper on their hero. One of the students picked Wilberg. She still has the paper framed, a proud memento.
“You know, when you’re a school secretary, you really don’t know what kind of impact you have. I was flattered, and what he wrote in it showed me that he listened to me when I talked to him.”
Yonce remembers, “One time, when we arrived at school, (Wilberg) said, ‘You just missed it,’ and we asked ‘what?’ and she said, ‘Oh, a deer jumped through one of the classroom windows,’ like it was another morning. Never, ever frazzled, Mrs. Wilberg.”
Wilberg said she believes the school has changed for the better over the years. Among the improvements: an updated science program and “a wonderful fine arts program. That was not here when I started.
“We have art, Spanish, technology, which didn’t exist for the common people back then. The facility for the school has totally changed because we renovated this year. It’s incredibly beautiful, functional. All teachers are in the building. Before, they had a portable that housed Spanish and art.”
Wilberg and her husband, Rick, met when they were working at a Jewel store in Chicago. (He asked her on a date even though she had kept calling him George.)
“My husband is a Packers fan, but I still love him,” the Bears fan said.
“I have a wonderful family and a saint for a husband because I’ve told him numerous times, ‘I wouldn’t put up with me.’”
They’ve been married for 52 years.
The Wilbergs have three children and four grandchildren.
Wilberg, who said she still enjoys the job, is opting to retire because “I decided it was time for new blood to sit in this chair, and that I would have time to clean my house, finally.
“And we’re not even going to talk about the garage or the basement. That will be for my kids. I already know when my husband and I are gone, they’re not going to be happy with us.”
Wilberg said she and her husband are pack rats — “My husband said we’re not hoarders because we don’t have a cat.”
Tolono anglers come up bigAnglers Mark Williams and Gary Montgomery of Tolono were successful fishing on Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake last weekend.
Montgomery took first with Paralyzed Veterans Association partner Paul Juvanal on day one, and Williams took second with Art Hunt his partner.
On day two, Williams and Hunt took fourth.
The Paralyzed Veterans Association of Indiana/Kentucky sponsored the event as part of a national tournament trail for their paralyzed anglers.
Next step is in Virginia, followed by Washington, D.C.
Perry named Rantoul student of the monthLakiya Perry has been named Rantoul Exchange Club’s Student of the Month for April.
A daughter of Angela and Lee Perry of Rantoul, she ranks 13th in her class of 177 students with a grade-point average of 5.179.
Her school activities have included student council, Interact, Future Business Leaders of America, Multicultural Club and softball team.
She has been named to high honor roll and honor roll.
Perry has spent 200 hours in civic and volunteer activities, including high school tutor, Girl Scouts, bake sale and volunteer.
She has worked at Joann’s Fabric and Crafts, Elevate Trampoline Park and Mrs. Angee’s Home Family Child Care.
Her post-high school plans include college and to own her own business.
Two former DACC students to be honoredTwo former Danville Area Community College students who weren’t able to complete a degree at the college will be recognized for their contributions with honorary associate of letters degrees.
John Shane and Clifford Dupree are the two nominees that DACC’s graduation committee brought to the board of trustees for consideration. Both were confirmed unanimously to receive honorary degrees.
Shane has been a stalwart supporter of the DACC Foundation and student scholarships. He served on the foundation board twice from 1992 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2015. He was board president for two terms and vice president for three terms.
He also co-chaired multimillion-dollar scholarship campaigns in 2005 and 2010. He is a director emeritus.
Shane and his wife, Sue, maintained an endowed fund at DACC since 2005 to support student scholarships.
Dupree has historical significance for the college. He and current Danville Alderman Robert Williams were the first two Black student-athletes in college history as basketball players on the 1960-’61 Danville Junior College team.
“When I enrolled at DJC, there weren’t any Black people other than Bobby,” Dupree said. “I didn’t even know they had a basketball team. But when I started playing, the other White players accepted me and Bobby. It helped that both of us were very good athletes.”
A retiree from his own limousine business, he connects with young people through sports such as horseshoes, billiards and bowling.
“I’m usually the oldest thing out there on the lanes bowling with the kids and talking to them about life,” Dupree said. “I tell them I’ve been very lucky, and I give them tips on how to become lucky like I was. One way to do that is by working hard and staying clean.”
Voges named Mahomet parade grand marshalNavy veteran Bruce Voges has been named by Mahomet Lions Club as the grand marshal for the 2022 Lions Club honor parade and celebration.
On May 21, Voges will lead the annual parade that honors veterans, active military, firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, EMS personnel, dispatchers and health-care workers.
Voges, originally of Terre Haute, Ind., quit high school in the spring of 1944 and enlisted in the Navy. He served during World War II in the Pacific Theater, including the Battle of Iwo Jima. He was involved in the Korean Conflict and retired in 1965 after 21 years with the rank of senior chief petty officer.
After a time with Magnavox, he went into banking in 1970 as a teller at First National Bank of Ogden, rising to bank president. He retired in 1989.
In 2000-2001, he was instrumental in returning the LST 325, a World War II landing ship, back from the Greek government.