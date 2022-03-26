Name Dropping | Still holding court in their 90s
Ninety years of age is a time when people should be shuffling around, watching TV, maybe reading and waiting for the next meal before an early bedtime. It’s a time of reflection more than looking ahead — a look back on their lives.
Don’t tell that to Mike Claffey, 90, and Russ Dankert, 92. Both men are still going strong and are regulars on Champaign-Urbana tennis courts. So if you’re feeling old at 40, get over it. If you take care of yourself, you aren’t even middle-aged yet.
Ninety-year-old Mike Claffey of Urbana has seen and done more than most people would do in two lives. Sort of a Forrest Gump-like character in the sense that he’s been everywhere, man.
Some of the highlights:
— As a 14-year-old he batted against a future Yankees hall of famer and reached base;
— The high school dropout in New York state joined the Marines during the Korean War;
— He played three sports in college, one on scholarship;
— Claffey covered England for United Press International in the ‘60s, including the political scene and Wimbledon;
— He served as press secretary for Pierre Salinger, who, himself, had been press secretary for two presidents;
— He started his own business;
— Claffey began playing tennis in his 60s, a sport he still enjoys nearly 30 years later, and has won three Senior Gold Medals.
Having lived in New York, Chicago, London and San Francisco, Claffey said he and his wife, Betsy Hearne, found a home in Urbana.
“We love it here,” Claffey said. “We’re both retired and made our home here.”
Claffey is still sharp mentally, and he puts a lot into everything he does, especially tennis. He plays five days a week. He calls himself a “slow learner,” but he must not be too measured because he seems to excel in whatever he’s doing.
Batted against future Yankee
As a 14-year-old catcher, he was called up to play one Sunday in the Senior League against future Yankees star Whitey Ford and reached on a walk.
He told the first baseman, “Hey, that was easy,” before easily getting picked off by the left-handed Ford. Claffey’s team got the last laugh in that game, however, with a win.
Originally from Queens, N.Y., Claffey attended LaSalle Academy in Manhattan before dropping out at age 18 — another victim of mathematics. The Korean War was on, and he and a friend decided to make a major decision.
“I was playing basketball, and one of my friends said, ‘The war started, and we ought to join up.’”
His friend joined the Navy, while Claffey hooked up with the Marines because the line at the enlistment center was shorter.
Claffey was in an infantry platoon stationed at Camp Pendleton, Calif., but spent the entire time stateside.
“One day they came along and said, ‘Does anybody here know how to type?’” Claffey remembers, and he spent the remainder of his service time as a clerk/typist and later was in the reserves.
“When the Berlin Wall goes up, I’m in London. I get a naval speed letter from the Marines saying, ‘You’re still in the reserves, get ready.’”
His friend in the Navy, meanwhile, was made a corpsman and saw combat in Korea, where he was shut in the buttocks.
Time in Germany never materialized. After the Marines Claffey graduated from Adelphi College on Long Island on a basketball scholarship.
“In those days, in New York City, everybody had to have an Irish, Italian or a Jewish kid bring up the ball and throw it into the guy who was 6-2, who was the center. (Claffey is Irish.) We all played basketball all the time.”
But that wasn’t all. Claffey also played baseball and football for Adelphi. No sitting around playing video games for him.
Play hard, work hard
“Sports for working-class kids and a job delivering groceries at the meat market is what you do,” he said. “In the summer you play baseball; in the fall you play football, and basketball in the winter.”
A natural athlete, Claffey had played organized sports since he was 10 years old. But not tennis, the sport he fell in love with. That didn’t come until many years later.
He taught English for two years at Hofstra University on Long Island. He also worked for Associated Press and United Press International, the latter in the London office for about four years in the ‘60s.
“They were still sending things using the Imperial Communications System ... at a penny a word,” he said.
Claffey covered British politics for about two years and worked six days a week “because there was no union over there for us.”
“You had to do everything. The United Press was a cheapskate outfit. It was good to be energetic,” meaning UPI expected their workers to be on call all the time.
He also covered Formula 1 racing and the foremost tennis tournament in the World, Wimbledon. It was the Open era, before players were paid; they received travel expenses only.
“The endless memory of that was the wonderful smell of the strawberries,” Claffey said. “You got off The Tube, and you walked into this place and you smelled the perfume. It was a different game. And I knew nothing about tennis.”
There was an unwritten rule among British journalists. Don’t question players after a match but do it later one on one. But Claffey wasn’t British and wasn’t having any of it. He asked Cliff Richie why he had lost a match, “and he got very angry. We almost came to blows.”
Claffey also spent time in Cairo, Egypt, as a freelance journalist. He worked for a time for the New York Journal-American, a Hearst paper.
Rubbing shoulders with Salinger
Later, he became press secretary for Pierre Salinger, who was running for a U.S. Senate seat in California and had been press secretary himself for John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson.
“It was extremely interesting in the sense that Pierre was very smart but very erratic,” said Claffey, who roomed with Salinger. He said Salinger would come in at 3 a.m. and get up at 5 to campaign.
Even so, “he wasn’t a very good campaigner, but he was a very honest guy. The big issue there was immigrant farm workers.”
Salinger, who had been appointed to the Senate seat by California Gov. Pat Brown, was defeated in the general election by George Murphy.
Claffey later worked for the University of Chicago, eventually being promoted to vice president for development and later served as vice president and general secretary of the board at Michael Reese Medical Center before leaving to start his own consulting firm, working with foundations, colleges, universities and botanical gardens.
He and his wife moved to Urbana in 1994, and Claffey retired in 2005 so he could “devote myself to gardening and playing tennis.” His wife, a poet-author-researcher, is retired from the UI School of Information.
Having started late in life in tennis, Claffey was able to win many matches just because of his athletic ability. But he wanted more.
Play better people to improve
“It finally dawned on me that if I wanted to get better, I had to play better people. And if I had to play better people, I had to learn how to play,” Claffey said.
Champaign Park District instructors Scott Simpson and Yuri Sohn provided a great deal of knowledge.
“In tennis, the mistake a lot of guys make, and I did for years, was to say, ‘Oh, I hit the ball back. Isn’t that great?’ You’ve got to try to end the point; do what’s right. Attack. Not crazily. It’s got to be controlled aggression, and you’ve got to solve the problem and win the point instead of being happy running around like a jackass. It took me a long time. I think of myself as kind of a slow learner. I’ve had some good wins throughout the years. In the last 10 years, it’s getting better.”
Claffey prefers to play singles over doubles, something most players give up years before they’ve reached their 90s because there’s a lot more running.
“When I play somebody, what I’m trying to do is accentuate their weaknesses,” he said. “I’m trying to strike first. If they hit a short ball, I try to do something with it. If they hit a deep shot to the corner, I’m trying to hit the ball back deeply to where they have the most difficulty doing something.”
And playing time isn’t just an occasional venture for Claffey. He hits the courts five days a week, preferably early in the morning.
He often spends the afternoons exercising, lifting weights jogging or doing yoga. And he tries to eat right.
There are two videos available dealing with his tennis — one created by Dodds Tennis Center and one by the city about “so-called legends,” he said.
Simpson, former tennis pro at Dodds Tennis Center in Champaign, called Claffey “a joy.”
“His great strength is he runs like a deer,” Simpson said. “He has a really good backhand. That’s the stroke that he always relies on. He does everything pretty well.
“It’s also a pleasure to work with somebody that’s always trying to get better.”
Claffey has won gold medals at three Senior Olympics. He said the Senior Olympics are “actually bigger than the other Olympics with close to 10,000 participants” and are held biennially in different U.S. cities.
He’s ranked No. 2 in the country in his age group — 90 to 94.
Ninety-two-year-old Russ Dankert also hits the courts regularly, playing twice a week.
“Mike Claffey is a better player than me,” Dankert said. “Mike is very specific about tennis He doesn’t like to play with people who play badly. He’s disappointed in them I would say.”
“I’ve been lucky,” Claffey said. “When we came down here we didn’t realize that it had such a great medical facility in Carle. I had seven skin cancer operations last year. That really interrupted my conditioning.”
His wife is a pancreatic cancer surgery survivor.
The Claffeys own a home in Ireland that they visit annually.
They have two sons and two daughters.
Russ Dankert: Tennis in his blood
Tennis is all in the family for Russ Dankert and his brothers.
The 92-year-old Savoy resident remains active on the Champaign-Urbana tennis circuit, playing twice a week.
You don’t see too many 90-somethings so active.
“I hear that a lot lately,” he said. “I think if you can walk and talk at my age, they’re astounded.”
Dankert’s youngest brother, William, played tennis for the Illini in the early ‘50s, and his other brother, Curtis, played the sport for Butler.
It’s been an 80-year tennis love affair for Russ. He remembers his dad buying him his first racquet from an Indianapolis drug store.
“We spent all of our time on the tennis court,” he said. “Tennis is a big thing in Indianapolis. We had so many trophies my brothers brought home.”
When they would bring home another trophy, their mom would just say, “Oh, put it over there.”
“I’m going to get it right one of these days,” he joked about the sport. “I love singles. I would play singles, but I don’t have anybody to play.”
Dankert plays with a group that averages 70 years of age.
“We have a couple of younger guys. They move a lot better. That’s the difference. No matter how skillful your shots are, you’ve got to get to the ball.”
The group he plays with features a cross-section of the community, from medical doctors to professors and other professions. One player travels from Bloomington each time play in their group.
Dankert, who operated his own architectural firm with Don Laz and Bob Edwards, said the sport is a good way to meet people.
“I got more permanent friends through tennis than anything else.”