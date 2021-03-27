Name Dropping | Tolono sixth-grader wants visitors to feel welcome
Grace Wherley is an idea person. An idea person who gets things done.
Alongside the Sadorus All Star 4-H Club, which includes youngsters from surrounding towns, the 12-year-old student at Unity Junior High in Tolono is getting the village two new signs to welcome visitors who enter from the north or south on U.S. 45.
“When I was young, I always thought it would be good to do two signs to welcome people to Tolono,” Grace said.
Grace and 4-H Club President Malia Fairbanks gave a presentation about the sign project at a February meeting of the Tolono Village Board and got its blessing.
It will cost about $3,775 total for both signs, which will include brick pillars, iron fencing, flowers and lights. Enough money has been raised so far to erect one of the signs.
Grace said she was recently notified that Farm Credit would provide a $500 grant toward the project.
Her mother, Jennifer Wherley, said the project will be a learning experience.
“The kids plan to partner with the village and these area businesses and learn to as well as help build these signs and landscaping in the community,” she said. “Grace has some designs of landscaping that village residents and club members will be able to voice their opinion on which design they like best.”
Mayor Rob Murphy said he and other trustees were delighted with the sign proposal.
“I love it when kids do programs like that,” Murphy said. “I think it’s a great idea. I was really impressed. I think they did a really good job.”
The presentation included examples of what the signs will look like and a cost estimate for each item, including $3,500 for the two signs with bricks and fencing, $100 for solar lighting and $175 for perennial plants.
Local businesses will be approached to contribute, and the board said the village would make up the difference of what needs to be raised.
Simon Anderson of Play On Woods in Savoy will build the signs.
“I’m very excited to start working on the project,” Grace said. “I didn’t think the project would grow so much. So many people really, really want to help me out.”
Malia credited her, calling it “primarily Grace’s project.”
She said the club has made flyers to present to business owners for consideration of donations, and club members will donate their time to plant flowers.
Grace has also built and painted signs for the town’s West Side Park and Shipley Park; she also did landscaping and painting there and planted trees and picnic tables for East Side Park.
Festival of Trees to join Balloons Over Vermilion
After 23 years, the Festival of Trees annual holiday celebration in Danville will corroboratively transition to Balloons Over Vermilion, a local nonprofit, volunteer-led organization responsible for the presentation of the area’s hot-air balloon festival.
Organizers and many volunteers for Balloons Over Vermilion have been involved with Festival of Trees since its inception.
“Having been associated with Festival of Trees for over two decades, I know the excitement of all those who circle the date on their calendars each year and look forward to sharing the festival experience with their friends and families,” said Pat O’Shaughnessy, chair of the Balloons Over Vermilion NFP board of directors.
Since 1997, Festival of Trees has raised more than $4.3 million for outreach programs and special health care initiatives benefiting patients and communities served by OSF Sacred Heart.
Proceeds of the 2021 Festival of Trees will benefit the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Middlefork Dark Sky Park sets streaming event April 7
Stargazers who frequent the Dark Sky Park at the Middlefork River Forest Preserve in rural Penfield will be able to stream a program for International Dark Sky Week.
The event is set for 5 p.m. April 7.
The program can be streamed free on the Champaign County Forest Preserve District’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Dave Leake, retired director of the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College, will give an overview of why International Dark Sky Week exists, activities you can do to celebrate it and what you can do to contribute to an international cause.
He will provide a checklist of things you can do to improve the lighting efficiency of your home and ways for all ages to enjoy the sky.
The Middlefork Dark Sky Park is one of only 11 such parks in the nation.
Call 217-586-2612 or email pcain@ccfpd.org for more information.
Rantoul pastor’s widow to be honored by church
Barb Bonacorsi, widow of the late Rev. John Bonacorsi, who pastored Rantoul’s Christian Life Church for many years, will be honored at a service April 11 at the church.
Bonacorsi, who has sold her home and plans to move out of the area to be closer to one of her daughters, will give her last message at the church that day.
There will be an open mic where people can give their memories of her.
ELECTRONICS DROPOFF SET IN FORD COUNTY
The first of three electronics recycling dropoffs in Ford County is scheduled next month in Gibson City.
Sponsored by the county of Ford and the Ford County Soil & Water Conservation District, the recycling event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 115 S. Sangamon Ave.
The event is free, but donations will be accepted as recycling is not without cost.
In the event of bad weather, the event might be rescheduled. Check fordcountyswcd.tripod.com or Ford County SWCD Facebook.
Accepted items will include desktop computers, laptops, small-scale servers, computer monitors, TVs, printers, fax machines, scanners, DVD players/recorders, VCRs, video game consoles, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers, keyboards, mice and portable digital music players.
The dates of two more recycling events in the county will be determined later.
Benefit planned for Westville officer
A sarcoidosis awareness benefit for Westville police Officer Misti Smitley will be held May 1 at GAO Grotto in Danville.
Tony Redenbaugh and Olympic Hardware are sponsoring the event.
Smitley is the Westville Police Department’s newest full-time officer, having started in July.
She works the third-shift patrol and could use some help getting the disease under control and coping with the costs of treatment.
The event will include dinner, raffles, a silent auction and music by Dixie Flyers.
Smitley began experiencing chronic, unexplained fevers two years ago. In July, she began having severe joint pain to the point where she was unable to get out of bed.
A CT scan revealed a mass on her lung, which led to the diagnosis of sarcoidosis. She suffers from extreme fatigue, painful nodules under her skin, bone and joint pain, skin sores, hair loss, and extreme weight loss.
The married mother of six will continue as a police officer for the village of Westville.
ALAH to host mental-health event
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School athletics and the counseling department will host an Athletes Mental Health Matters event from 2 to 3 p.m. April 6 at the high school.
High school athletes will join their teammates to listen to a panel discussion with local collegiate athletes on their experiences with mental health and motivation in collegiate sports during the pandemic.
High school counselor Katelyn Bright will facilitate questions to the collegiate speakers based on topics high school athletes express interest in.
High school athletes will meet at the high school, while collegiate athletes will join the discussion virtually.
Contact Bright at brightk@cusd305.org for more information or to RSVP.
Paxton Community Sale set for April 3
A victim of the pandemic last year, the Paxton Community Sale will return next weekend.
The sale, sponsored by the Paxton Park District, is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 3 at Coady Park, 601 S. Fall St.
An auction of items will include tools, furniture, farm equipment, antiques, lawn and garden equipment, plants, animals, primitives, vehicles, appliances and more.
Food vendors will be on site.
Items may be dropped off between 1 and 5 p.m. April 2 and during the registration period of 6 to 9 a.m. April 3.
A $1 fee will be charged for each buyer’s number. Registration of buyers will begin at 8 a.m. on sale day inside the nearby civic center.
A 20 percent commission will be charged per tagged item as well as any buyback item.
Children’s ministry event on tap in Danville
Fair Hope Children’s Ministry, a faith-based mission that reaches out to children in need in Vermilion County, is set to host a sorting event for donated items.
Kohl’s employees will help sort the many donations of clothing Fair Hope receives Wednesday. Volunteers who arrive before 10 a.m. should go to the ministry’s location at 1225 E. Voorhees St. Those who arrive after that time should head to the building next door at 1303 N. Griffin St.
Kohl’s will also contribute $500 to the mission.
The ministry is also starting a blessing box to be filled with extra clothing that can be used by anyone who is in need.
“This is a new adventure for us and we do hope it will be well received by our community,” Fair Hope spokeswoman Paula Meece said.
History Channel show looking for local picks
The History Channel show “American Pickers” is coming to Illinois in May and is looking for leads on good places to pick — “specifically interesting characters and interesting items and lots of them,” producer Sarah Perkins said.
“The way we find people and collections for our show is through spreading the word far and wide so that people know we’re coming to town,” she said.
The pickers will be following all COVID-19 safety guidelines for safe filming.
Only private collections are featured, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything else open to the public.
To provide a tip, call 855-653-7878, email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com or head to the show’s Facebook page at facebook.com/gotapick.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.