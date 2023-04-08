Max Armstrong is a Princeton man — Princeton, Ind. That southern Indiana area is where he grew up on a farm and lived a way of life that he said greatly shaped him.
It was a far cry from the bright lights of Chicago, where he was known by farmers for years as the co-host of WGN radio’s ag broadcasts with Orion Samuelson. He continues his ag broadcasts on several platforms and has enjoyed numerous accolades.
“I really really enjoyed the harvest season,” said Armstrong, who was in Urbana on Monday to attend The News-Gazette farm leader banquet that honored Russell Buhr. “Back in those days it would run much longer into the fall. It was a special time to be out there helping dad.
“Planting and cultivating seemed to go on forever. There were a lot of long days, especially in the Wabash bottoms by the power plant. You could work there all day and never see another living, breathing human being.”
Like many farm kids of that era, Armstrong grew up walking beans, which he hated, and baling hay.
By late summer, after the crops were cultivated, he would help a neighbor, who didn’t have any sons, pick watermelons.
Armstrong said he is thankful for the community he grew up in, where everyone looked out for one another, and “neighbor” was more of a verb than a noun.
He will be back in the area this summer for the biennial Half Century of Progress farm show in Rantoul that is expected to draw up to 150,000 people. Armstrong may be responsible for more people attending the show than anyone as he touts it on his nationwide broadcasts.
“For the 2017 show, I got a note from a guy in Kentucky,” Armstrong remembers. “He said, ‘I don’t have long to live. (Attending the show) is a bucket list thing for me.’ He (lived) at least 300 miles away from Rantoul.”
Organizers made sure the man was specially taken care of at the show. When he got to the show site, a golf cart was ready for him and his wife to tour the grounds.
“He passed about three weeks after he’d been there,” Armstrong said. “I got the nicest note from his widow. It was something he wanted to see and experience.”
Armstrong said the show is a bucket list item for a number of farmers. It’s a way of bringing back some of their youth, of special memories because it features farming of the past before everything got so big and technical. The show, on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base airport, features numerous demonstrations of old-time farm equipment, a parade of farm equipment, black smith shop, tractor pull and other activities.
Armstrong’s role in the show: “I feel a little bit guilty. I’ve helped bring tens of thousands of people there through my television show ‘This Week in Agribusiness,’ which is now in its 18th year. I don’t do any work (at the show). I don’t do any heavy lifting. It’s (the organizers and volunteers) who work so well together.”
Armstrong does lead the tractor ride and announces the parade, and people flock to speak with him. He said he met people from 23 states at the 2021 show, including some from overseas.
A childhood buddy of Armstrong said of the farm show site, “This has to be the happiest place on earth.”
Armstrong was especially close to the late Darius Harms, who helped to found the show, which is held the weekend before the Farm Progress Show in Decatur — Armstrong saying “there aren’t enough words to describe the effect he had on people.”
A photo of Harms standing in his shed hangs in Armstrong’s office in Batavia.
“I was closer to Darius than I was my own brother,” Armstrong said.
For the last nine years, Armstrong has lived in North Carolina with his wife, Linda, to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren. He has a lot of frequent-flyer miles as he makes a weekly flight to Chicago to fulfill his broadcasting duties. His record for most flights in a year: 113.
A Purdue graduate, Armstrong’s first job out of college was as a broadcast editor for Illinois Farm Bureau. He and Samuelson have partnered for 45 years, first on WGN radio and later on the TV show “U.S. Farm Report” before they co-founded the show “This Week in Agribusiness.” Their WGN days ended in 2021.
He has been director of broadcasting for Farm Progress since 2009, and hosts a three-minute feature, “Farming America,” on the Tribune Radio Network.
Armstrong was named Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting in 2001 and was elected NAFB president. Armstrong earned a plaque on the WGN Radio Walk of Fame in Chicago in 2016. The bronze plaque is in the sidewalk outside the Tribune Tower studios on Michigan Avenue.
He published a book, “Stories from the Heartland” in 2015, and for 22 years he served as an appointed fire commissioner in the western suburbs of Chicago.
Purdue University honored him as an “Old Master” in 2005, and he was recognized as a “noted alumnus” in 2009. He was named a Sagamore of the Wabash by the governor of Indiana.
Armstrong said his most memorable stories have come from visiting farm families.
“Just to be welcomed into their homes,” he said. “I’d like to put pins in the map of all the farmers I remember visiting. In the past nine months I’ve visited Iowa, Nebraska, Delaware, Illinois and Indiana.’”
Longtime Danville business hanging it up
Jane and Michael Holtz of Danville are retiring after nearly 42 years of working together as picture framers and artists at Images Framing and Fine Art in that city.
“Ideally we would like to sell the business in its entirety and are looking for someone wanting to open a new page in their life,” Jane Holtz said.
They have tried to make it a fun experience for their clients, she said, helping them to design their own piece of art.
“It’s a love story with thousands of legacies. We hear all the time, ‘Our walls are filled with your art.’”
PBL team wins 4-H cooking competition
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School team of Madisyn Dodge, Grace Luenig and Keegym Martinek were winners of the nine-team Regional 4-H Food Challenge held March 31 at the University of Illinois.
Their winning dish was Tomato Tornado.
Other high schools competing were Donovan, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Monticello, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden, Salt Fork and Urbana. Members of those teams earned the right to compete by winning the competition at their high school.
GCMS teacher Ashley Young called it “one of the highlights of the semester.”
“They have been brainstorming and talking about it all week.”
During the competition, the teams were given five minutes of planning time followed by 45 minutes of cooking time to create a dish that included all the five food groups and three mystery ingredients — dark chocolate, honey and greens — to present to a panel of three judges.
While students were not competing, they received tours of the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition’s pilot plant and meat science lab.
Danville Kiwanis club inducts new members
Several new members were inducted into the Danville Noon Kiwanis club during a March 23 ceremony. Shown are, from left, Kiwanis Club Lt. Gov. Doug Fink, Zach Gwinn, Erika Sudlow, President Terri Davis, Dona Westfall and Sharda Pascal. Not pictured: Andy Van Hyfte and Jerry Hawker. Fink led the induction ceremony. “We are excited about our growth and leadership,” Davis said.
Gifford bank donates to United Way
Gifford State Bank has donated $10,000 to The United Way of Champaign County to support the Farmers Feeding Families initiative.
The funds came from the bank’s 2022 second annual golf outing.
The donation provided an estimated 40 percent boost in support to programs providing food to families across Champaign County.
United Way President/CEO Sue Grey said the programs “help our neighbors, including Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County (Rantoul), Peace Meal, Meals on Wheels and many more of our local food pantries.”
Shingleton honored by Rantoul Exchange Club
The Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for March is Rantoul Township High School senior Jacob Shingleton of Ludlow.
Shingleton has been a member of the football and track teams, student council and National Honor Society.
He has achieved high honors every semester at RTHS, received an award for excelling at speech class as a freshman and received awards for excelling at pre-calculus/trigonometry and AP language as a junior.
Shingleton’s civic and volunteer activities have included cooking for some of the Ludlow Fire Department events, running food stalls at various events in the community for Ludlow Township, and as a volunteer track coach at Ludlow Grade School. He also has contributed numerous volunteer hours for National Honor Society and football.
He has worked for more than two years as a meal prep cook at The BEST Meal, Champaign, making healthy prepped meals.
Shingleton plans to attend college to be a physical therapist, eventually working toward a doctorate of physical therapy.
VA receives donation for volleyball court
VA Illiana Health Care System has received a $5,000 donation from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Department of Illinois at VA Illiana’s Danville VA Medical Center.
The donation will be used to support the renovation of the center’s volleyball court, which is used by inpatient and outpatient veterans participating in recreation therapy programs.
Deborah Gard, a 53-year member of VFW Auxiliary, presented the donation. Gard has been involved in volunteer work at VA Illiana since 2014.