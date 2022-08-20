Name Dropping | UI law school dean of students to retire at the end of August
When Virginia Vermillion was a law student at the University of Illinois, not many women were enrolled in the law program.
The same thing prevailed when she went into private practice.
“I’d always go into the courtroom, and they’d always label me as the court reporter,” Vermillion said. “There were times they’d try to physically move me to the court reporter’s chair.”
One time she acquiesced, and when the judge came into the courtroom, he asked Vermillion what she was doing sitting in the court reporter’s chair.
Vermillion spent 13 years in private practice with a Chicago law firm but rarely spent the entire week in the Windy City. The native of tiny Philo got to see the world.
“I did international litigation,” she said. “Doing complex international corporate litigation, I was constantly flying wherever my corporate clients needed me. I would never know what state I would be in until the week was over.”
Vermillion loved it.
For someone who was starting out in the practice of law and had never been on a commercial flight, it was a change but one to which she quickly adapted.
Before she took the position, she asked what the worst part of the job was. She was told it was the travel.
“I said, ‘I’ve died and gone to heaven.’ It was just a blast.”
Vermillion credits her professors and the atmosphere in the law program for their encouragement and developing a friendly competitive attitude with other law students.
“They were very good about showing me how to improve and how to compete with the other students,” Vermillion said. “It’s never the aggressive competing like you see on TV. We never undercut each other.”
The Philo native earned a degree in social work at Illinois and took a year off to work in the court system in Champaign County. A couple of judges continued to encourage her to enter law school.
“I wasn’t aware that law was an option. The judges pointed me to this building,” she said from the deans office at the university.
After 13 years in private practice, Vermillion decided to return to Philo to be with family in 1999. For the past 23 years, she has been with the College of Law at the UI, with more than two decades as dean of students. With her history as a former Illinois law student and her outgoing personality, she appears to be well equipped to relate to students.
“Working at the U of I was such a natural fit,” she said. “I know people across the country” from her private-practice days.
“It was like harvesting my resources. Somebody needs a job in D.C., I can call somebody there and say, ‘Hey, I have a guy who needs a job.’ ”
Vermillion said after two years back at the university she realized how difficult it was for students looking for jobs. It was then the social work part of her life began to make sense. Kind of like it was meant to be.
In her role, Vermillion takes the students from law school orientation to when they launch their careers and thereafter. It’s been a gratifying job for her.
“They stay in touch and share things with me, and when I’m working with the next student who is going through the same thing,” she finds a former student who is more than happy to help mentor that struggling pupil.
“When all of a sudden someone feels like law is lost to them, (their mentor) can help them realize they aren’t the first person to struggle with this.”
Vermillion’s days at the university are numbered. She will retire at the end of August.
Vermillion, who is 62, said she will stay active in retirement.
“I have worked far too long to not engage in the law and particularly in higher education” to not be involved in that capacity somehow, she said.
“The Gig economy (working as a private contractor), I’m a big believer in that. I don’t see myself moving too far from the law.”
First, she will take a couple of months off to “purportedly clean my house.”
“I’ve always said, ‘I’ll do it later; I’ll do it later,’ ” she said with a laugh.
“My hobbies and interests are my children and grandchildren,” and she’ll spent as much time with them as she can.
And Friday nights will be reserved for Villa Grove football games. Her husband, Dan Hennessey, is a Villa Grove assistant football coach.
Prior to law school, Vermillion was a licensed IHSA high school referee. She, no doubt, will be able to raise objections with the refs about “illegal” blocks.
Rademaker assumes leadership role
Rantoul resident Amy Rademaker has assumed the president’s role for the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health board of directors.
The program coordinator for the Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety, Urbana, Rademaker attended the society’s 2022 conference in Fort Collins, Colo., in June.
Rademaker credits the growth of her local programs to the contacts and conversations that have happened at an ISASH conference through a network of agricultural safety and health professions from around the globe.
“Networking is truly an area where ISASH shines,” she said, “and as president I will challenge members to continue the momentum by keeping the lines of communication going following the conference.
“Throughout the pandemic and worldwide shut down, it was evident that agricultural hazards certainly did not subside or take a break. Luckily, neither did our skilled and dedicated group of ISASH members, as they kept emerging ag safety and health issues at the forefront.”
Jolley joins CLA Wealth Advisors
Stacey Jolley has joined CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors as a wealth advisor and will help individuals and businesses in the Champaign and Danville areas.
Jolley has an extensive background in the financial services industry.
In her previous roles she performed extensive research on investments to develop portfolios as well as educating clients on how they can work toward reaching and maintaining their individual, long-term financial goals.
Jolley earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. She is a chartered retirement planning counselor and accredited asset management specialist from the College of Financial Planning.
Danville Rotarians hear from Coker
David Coker discussed his work educating juvenile offenders at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center at the Monday meeting of Danville Noon Rotary.
Coker is a nationally recognized scholar for his strategies for turning around the lives of young people who were convicted of serious crimes.
Paxton's Class of 1972 reunites
It’s been 50 years since the Paxton High School class of 1972 earned their diplomas. A half century later, 34 classmates attended a reunion Aug. 13 at the Arcade Pancake House and afterward took a class photo in the middle of Market Street.
Three teachers — Toni Molck, Barbara Stinnett and Don Wolf — attended. Even one of the school cooks, Marta Knox, was on hand.
In addition to a meal, The Arcade provided a Paxton Mustangs class of 1972 decorated theme cake.
Class members attending: Lee Adkins, Jeannie Alexander, Richard Arnold, Vickie Atteberry, Debbie Baker, Rick Brown, Bill Burgess, Dave Carlson, Patricia Carlson, Debra Coleman, Dianna Cottrell.
Also, Brian Hanson, David Hanson, Mike Herriott, Kent Houston, Margo Jones, Jennie Kingren, Steve Massey, Linda Masterson, Alan Maulding, Linda McGrath, Paul and Cindy Meuser, Diane Miller, Roy Parkin.
Also, Jim Peden, Jane Quinlan, Marc Ristow, Melissa Robbins, Rex Roy, Barbara Schweizer, Debra Steiner, Tony Tucker and Cindy Whitcomb.
Reunion committee members were Margo Jones, Richard Arnold, Paul and Cindy Meuser, Bill and Julie Burgess, Rick Brown, Debbie Baker, Debra Coleman, Diane Miller, Patricia Carlson, Cindy Whitcomb, Rex Roy, Rhona Stout and Judy Glazik.
New Danville church to start
A new church will begin holding services in Danville this October.
Mosaic City Church, while preparing for launch, has already been involved in the community, hosting several outreach events, including a gas card giveaway in March, two Meet Us at the Mat events, where the church paid for people’s laundry services during a three-hour period, an anti-violence basketball tournament in June, a community picnic in July and free haircuts for young men in the community in August.
The Rev. LeStan Hoskins, who will pastor the church, said one of the goals of the church is “to partner with different community agencies to positively affect the community and make our city a better place.”
Church services will be held at the Danville YMCA.
“We believe that we have a unique ministry that’s positively impacting our community, giving hope to those that are discouraged,” Hoskins said. “We would like to give others an opportunity to financially partner with us in reaching our goal to fully launch in October.”
More information on the church available on its website, mosaiccitydanville.org