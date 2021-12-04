Name Dropping | Urbana native remembers 'date which will live in infamy'
James Kelly was playing pool at an Urbana pool hall Dec. 7, 1941.
Amidst the clack of pool balls and the murmur of conversation among players and others, a Chicago Bears game was playing on the radio when an announcement came across about 2 p.m. that the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor. Suddenly there was dead silence in the pool hall.
“I immediately headed for home and didn’t even know where Pearl Harbor was,” said Kelly, who will turn 100 on Dec. 29. “I thought it was up north around Alaska. I found out later where it was.
“Back then you didn’t see much of the world, just local and Uncle Sam, coast to coast.”
People’s reaction upon hearing the news was shock, Kelly said.
The United States will mark the 80th anniversary of that day of infamy on Tuesday. The U.S. would declare war on Japan the next day and on Germany three days later as it entered World War II, which had already been raging for more than two years.
After returning home, Kelly remembers sitting up all night with his mother listening to the news broadcast about the attack.
Little could he realize that he would be spending a great deal of his time in the Pacific Theatre fighting the Japanese.
Kelly was one of five young men in his family who joined the military. The Pearl Harbor attack spurred a similar reaction across the country.
“We were pretty angry at the Japanese. We were very angry,” Kelly said of his family. “We had no love for them. A surprise attack after what we were doing at the time.”
But unlike the five Sullivan brothers, who all died during the war, none of the fighting Kellys even received a scratch, and all returned home safely, James Kelly said. Besides James, one brother served in the Air Force in the Philippines, two others in the Army in Europe, and the other in the Navy in the Pacific.
Unlike some veterans who never got over their hatred of the Japanese, Kelly said he has no ill will toward them. He served in the post-war occupation of Japan and said “it was a world of difference” from when the two countries were fighting. “They were no trouble whatsoever when we were in the occupation. They were very courteous and nice because the war was over with.
“I don’t feel no bitterness toward them. Their leadership was what was the worst. They were indoctrinated with the propaganda.”
Kelly has a Japanese flag that he got on Iwo Jima, the site of one of the bloodiest conflicts in the Pacific Theatre.
He was attached to the 5th Service Battalion 28th Marine Regiment of the 5th Marine Division. After serving with the commanding general’s office, he landed on Iwa Jima in the “fifth or sixth” wave and saw his first combat action.
“When I hit the beach there was more dead and wounded than you could count. You just stepped on them, it was so bad,” Kelly said. “You just kept moving as fast as you could to get to cover.”
He attributes his survival to “good luck, and I guess the good Lord was looking after me.”
His friend and fellow Urbana High School graduate Richard L. Pittman wasn’t so fortunate. He was killed at the foot of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. Kelly also lost three of his service battalion comrades on Iwo when a mortar round exploded as the four of them were delivering ammunition and supplies to the front.
Kelly said the Japanese “scattered just like we did” during fighting.
“You seen one, you took aim at him, just like they were doing to you.”
He said the Japanese had built a concrete tunnel that extended from one end of the island to the other and was equipped with a hospital. The Japanese refused to surrender, and the only way to extricate them from the tunnel was with a flame thrower.
“We never went in the tunnel,” Kelly said.
He was discharged May 10, 1946.
Kelly, who wasn’t released to serve in the military until 1943 because he worked for the railroad, got married during the war. After his service, he returned to hometown Urbana and began to work again with Peoria & Eastern railroad. He and his wife, Leila, were married for 66 years before her death 11 years ago. Kelly has a daughter and a son.
Looking back on his service, Kelly said the civilians back in the States provided a valuable service to the war effort.
“If it wasn’t for the people like Rosie the Riveter back home giving up what they done, rationing, the victory gardens and everything like that for us service people,” the war couldn’t have been won, Kelly said. “Those people, as far as I’m concerned, don’t get enough credit.”
Kelly retired from the Urbana Fire Department.
Despite being nearly a century old, Kelly said he is in “very good health.”
“I still get around, and I still drive,” he said.
A party to celebrate Kelly’s 100th birthday is planned from 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at American Legion Post 71.
Club lives to give
The C-U Eagles Motorcycle Club has been giving away turkey dinners for the last four years, and this year was no exception.
Club member Alven Allison said the club gave away more than 30 dinners, mostly to people living in the Champaign Unit 4 school district, but some as far away as Sullivan and Pesotum.
Allison said 12 members of the club helped with the good-deed project, and four of them delivered the turkeys just before Thanksgiving.
“It was a complete dinner,” Allison said. “There was turkey, dressing, potatoes, yams and green beans. All the meals were designed to feed no less than a family of four.”
Allison, who owns CBPB popcorn shop and Next Level Hair Parlor and is preparing to open Sooey Brothers rib joint, is one of the main drivers behind the giving.
“I grew up poor” and know what it’s like to do without, said Allison, who had eight people join his family for Thanksgiving.
The club is also doing a Christmas gift-buying project for needy families. Those interested in benefiting or nominating recipients should contact Allison on his Facebook page.
Community Christmas dinner in Rantoul
Members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and volunteers from other organizations at Rantoul Township High School will hold a free community Christmas dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the school.
“It will be a beautiful evening,” said teacher Trisha Freeman, who is helping to organize the event. “We will be serving baked chicken, smoked pork tenderloin, cheesy potato casserole, seasoned green beans, salad and desserts.
“It’s a free meal intended to feed anyone who walks in the door.
“The meat will be smoked outside the building. Everything else will be made.”
No tickets are required. Just show up with an appetite.
The meal will be held in the school cafetorium. Enter through the west doors.
The meal is an annual event.
Mahomet girl wears the crown
Mackenzie Bonham, an 11-year-old sixth-grader at Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School, was crowned the 2022 Young Miss of America last weekend in Atlanta.
It is the latest title for Bonham, who was crowned Little Miss Fisher Fair in 2018, Little Miss of Illinois in 2019 and Young Miss of the Midwest in 2021. In 2020, she competed for the crown of Little Miss of America, which was won by her good friend Jordynn Huskisson of Mahomet.
Bonham was still on Cloud 9 this week.
“It took me a little bit to digest” that she had won, she said. “I just welled up with tears and excitement. It was probably one of the top five moments of my life.”
Her mother, Michelle Bonham, said Mackenzie will be able to travel to several locations in the United States promoting the pageant and “visiting other pageants around the country.”
Bonham said she enjoys community service. Shriners Children’s Hospitals, for which she has raised more than $4,000, and Special Olympics are her platforms. She has participated in the Special Olympics’ Polar Plunge and assisted with a Donut Dash 5K fundraiser.
She is also active in other areas, having played point guard for a sixth-grade traveling basketball team and shortstop for a softball rec league team. Bonham is also in the percussion section in the school band.
“I enjoy my busy schedule,” she said.
Bonham said her goal is to be a nurse in the military.
Boesch on college speech team
Cedarville University speech team member Alex Boesch from Champaign won fourth place for varsity communication analysis in the speech portion of the Steve Hunt Classic, a virtual competition Oct. 8 hosted by Lewis and Clark College, Portland, Ore.
Cedarville placed fifth as a team in the competition that featured more than 40 colleges and universities from 23 states.
“Our showing at the Steve Hunt Classic is encouraging as we look to the rest of the season,” said Eric Mishne, assistant professor of communication. “If we can compete well against some very competitive teams this early in the season, we are in a good place to do well at the local and national tournaments later in the season.”
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s ‘Our County’ section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.