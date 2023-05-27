The jungles of Vietnam are a long way from Urbana’s Candlestick Lane, famous for its annual expansive Christmas displays and home to Richard Barnett.
Worlds apart in terms of climate — and worlds apart in terms of life experiences for the Vietnam War veteran.
It was 50 years ago in March when United States combat personnel began pulling out of South Vietnam en masse. A lifetime for some. A different life for Barnett. The half-century mark was recognized across the nation. The 78-year-old Barnett took part in the observance in Florida, where he winters with his wife, Jeannie.
Barnett, now back in Urbana, said he is glad he served.
“I’m proud of it,” he said. “I’ve been proud of it all along.”
Even when protestors, shouting terms like “baby killers!” greeted his plane carrying returning military personnel. Barnett said he was reluctant to wear his uniform when he visited the Champaign Moose lodge, but his wife talked him into it.
He’s glad she did. She saw that while some opposed the war, many appreciated his service.
“It was a little bit hairy at times,” Barnett said of his time in Vietnam, where he was assigned to a unit that supplied everything from C rations to ammo to Marines, serving in parts of 1967 and 1968.
“You tried to make sure you took care of everything, and everybody was getting what they needed.”
Barnett said he “came close one time” to being wounded during patrol — adding he didn’t like talking about it.
“If it wasn’t for the Marines I probably wouldn’t be here today. They were really good.”
Barnett said he lost three buddies in Vietnam.
The close call came during the Tet offensive in late January 1968 when North Vietnamese and communist Viet Cong forces attacked a number of targets in South Vietnam, inflicting heavy losses before being repelled.
U.S. public support for the war began to wane after that point.
Barnett said he didn’t think much about public support back home while he was over there.
“I think it meant more to the grunts (infantry) than it did to the support units,” he said.
The Urbana High School graduate was 23 years old when he was drafted. He had just finished a year and a half at Illinois Commercial College.
He and Jeannie had been married less than a year when he headed overseas.
“Going into the service probably saved my marriage,” he said. “I was kind of ornery,” admitting he came back a changed man.
“No doubt in my mind it did. I realized there were some things more important in life.”
The Barnetts have been married 57 years — together 60 years counting their three years of courtship before tying the knot.
Barnett went to work for Pepsi when he returned to Champaign-Urbana and then worked for the state of Illinois for another 13.
He’s been active in as many military veteran’s organization as he can find — Amvets, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans.
He isn’t as able to get to the meetings these days due to his medical condition.
Barnett has cancer of the blood. He said many of his medical problems stem from Vietnam exposure to Agent Orange — a herbicide containing a dangerous chemical contaminant called dioxin used by the U.S. military that was largely used to defoliate trees. It adversely affected numerous U.S. military personnel as well as the Vietnamese population, causing birth defects.
Barnett said he started having medical problems about four years after returning home. He receives blood platelets every three days and blood transfusions. His other medical issues include prostate problems, systemic heart disease and a kidney removed.
He and Jeannie have two children — Tonya, who is deceased, and Chad. They have five grandchildren.
“Three of them are actually our nephew’s children, but they call us grandma and grandpa.” They have five great-grandchildren.
For 40 years, Barnett dressed up as Frosty the Snowman when their neighborhood Candlestick Lane in Urbana was lit up.
“I used to dance with the kids when Frosty’s song came on,” he said. “They put an end to it because we were holding up traffic.”
Barnett has passed down the role of Frosty to his son.
Unique wall art holding Catlin used books
The Catlin Public Library is holding a used-book sale through June 3 and is inviting area residents to see the new wall art installed at the library that is being used as a year-round permanent book sale location.
Library Director Kathleen Bennett said the wall art was designed by Ethan Bennett and it was constructed, installed and donated to the library on behalf of William V. and Sue E. Colwell. A name-the-wall-art contest is ongoing.
Hardbacks and paperbacks, non-fiction, fiction and children’s books are all available for purchase. Also available for sale are DVDs and audiobooks. The cost of the books is a donation supporting library special events.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Additional details are available on the library’s Facebook page.
Thomasboro fire pays tribute to Kurth
Thomasboro Fire Protection District officials last week honored William “Bill” Kurth for 47 years of service to the district. A trustee, Kurth is stepping down from the fire board.
Kurth was recruited by the late Robert Morfey, who was fire chief, to be a firefighter since he worked at the Thomasboro Grade School and was available during the day. He later took a position on the fire district board and served as both firefighter and trustee for several years.
Kurth retired as a firefighter, saying this is a “young person’s job.”
He was honored with a gift and a proclamation that was created and read aloud during the meeting thanking him for his selfless service to the district and community. Kurth played an integral part in the building of the current station that was completed in 2005 and the upgrade of the equipment currently being used by the fire department.
He had served as president of the board for many years as well as secretary. Kurth’s wife, Betty, was also present for the meeting and said she was proud of his service to the community as well as the members of the department. She thanked the board for recognizing his accomplishments.
Program celebrates area teachers
Seven area educators were recognized during the annual Those Who Excel program.
The awardees, their district, professional category and type of award include:
• Champaign — Champaign Unit 4: Randi Wenzel, teacher, special recognition; Timothy Arie, Champaign Unit 4, educational support personnel, excellence; Tabatha Wenzel, Champaign Unit 4, educational support personnel, special recognition.
• Rantoul — Lindsey Pingsterhaus, Rantoul City Schools, teacher, meritorious service; Christina Jones, Rantoul City Schools, student support personnel, meritorious service.
• Clinton — Rebecca Howell, District 15, teacher, meritorious service, and Tanya Ward, District 15, educational support personnel, meritorious service.
The program included acknowledgements from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders, ISBE Board Chair and 1998 Illinois Teacher of the Year Steven Isoye, 2022 Illinois Teacher of the Year and 2023 National Teacher of the Year finalist Kim Radostits and 2023 Illinois Teacher of the Year Briana Morales.
Rantoul Exchange Club names student of the year
Rantoul resident Sheila Navarrete has been named Rantoul Exchange Club student of the year for 2022-23.
The 2023 Rantoul Township High School valedictorian, Navarrete was an Illinois state scholar, National Honor Society president and earned the Parkland College Certificate of Achievement.
She was named RTHS basketball most valuable player, served as team captain, was a volleyball team member and received awards for excellence in mathematics and excellence in science.
Navarrete received the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence and was church youth group leader.
She has invested many community service hours, including mission trip, assisting at soup kitchens, raking leaves, cemetery cleaning, visiting the elderly, serving at Mass, serving at food pantries and at bake sales.
Navarrete said as a Hispanic woman with two immigrant parents, she has always tried to make her parents proud of her every academic achievement.
“My parents never had the opportunity to excel in a career, so my goal in life is to make all my dreams come true and make my parents’ struggles worth it,” she said. “Academics have always been a priority that I have never taken for granted.”
Delcomyn steps down after 30 years
Nancy Delcomyn considers construction of a new outdoor swimming pool in Urbana and a new planning and operations building among the Urbana Park District’s biggest accomplishments during her tenure on the Urbana Park Board.
Delcomyn recently stepped down after her 30th year. Laura Hastings succeeds her.
After Delcomyn moved to Urbana in 1972, Michael Walker, who is now serving as park board president, suggested she might want to serve on the park district advisory committee. She later opted to run for park board.
“One of the best things about the Urbana Park District is the steady course that they follow, which is acquiring land when we can afford it, looking at natural areas and providing a really good work space for staff,” Delcomyn said. “A lot of study and consultation ahead of big projects have made for better and longer-lasting facilities.”
The 76-year-old Delcomyn said she decided to step down from the park board because she felt “it was time to get younger people on the board.”
She also doesn’t like to miss meetings, which she can’t avoid when she and her husband, Fred, travel to New Zealand, where their daughter lives.
“If you go to New Zealand you might as well stay for a while,” she said, “because 18 hours of flying is not a slight matter.”