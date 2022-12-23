Name Dropping | Urbana's new poet laureate learned to express herself via writing, art
Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure began creating spoken-word poetry at age 11 at the urging of her grandmother and great-aunt. It was designed to help alleviate her fear of public speaking.
“I was painfully shy,” she said. “I still am very much an introvert, but I have extrovert tendencies.”
Davenport-Pleasure said she’s glad she followed her relatives’ advice because it became an outlet for her to express her emotions.
“I found I had a knack for writing. I love word play and being able to put it out and speak my truth,” she said. “That can be anything about the emotions I’m feeling that day or my children, or it could be my environment.”
“A lot of them are about my children and watching them become people” and from fully realizing, “I made people. Oh my gosh!”
The 44-year-old has a lot of creative energy and exhibits it in many forms. It’s her writing, though, that has resulted in the city of Urbana and the Urbana Arts & Culture Program naming her the third poet laureate in the city’s history.
A native of Springfield who came from a military family, Davenport-Pleasure moved to Champaign-Urbana 24 years ago. She is employed as an IT specialist for the College of ACES at the University of Illinois.
In 2018, she began creating recycled art after she suffered a stroke and couldn’t walk or use her hands. Her children would bring her items from the recycling bin because she was lying down, and she slowly started rolling paper and making little dolls for her children to play with. It evolved into other things.
She started making African dolls representative of women in her family “who meant a lot to me.”
Now she makes recycled art out of wine bottles and soda cans.
“You can’t really tell they’re made out of those,” Davenport-Pleasure said.
That, however, is only one facet of her creative outlets. She also does art — African dolls, 3D art and paintings. Her creations are located throughout town. One 3D work was displayed for a year at the University of Illinois’ Spurlock Museum.
She also teaches ballroom dance and started a group following her stroke called “Cinderella/Cinderfella,” a ballroom dance troupe for children.
Davenport-Pleasure also does ballet, hip-hop and modern dance and some jazz dancing.
She is also learning to play the bass guitar.
Davenport-Pleasure said she started focusing more on writing books during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has written two books of poetry — a chapbook titled “Eyes Open” and one titled “Splitting 650.” “Breathe,” which will be her third book, will be out next summer.
She called her three children — Aria, Ian and Joshua, ages 18, 16 and 12 — “amazing.”
“It’s like pieces of me walking around on this earth,” Davenport-Pleasure said. “There’s nothing I want to do more than protect them. It’s such a beautiful thing to see.”
Her children also write “in their own way and kind of express themselves.”
“They’re more artistic than writers,” she said. “My daughter loves graphic art and theater. She’s good at that. My youngest likes to build things, and he’s also into graphic art. My older son is into computers, and they’re all into music.
“There’s never a dull moment in my home,” she said. “I always say, ‘Never stop learning.’ I don’t want to be stagnant in anything. I don’t like to be settled or still. I like to keep it fresh.”
Davenport-Pleasure performs at Soul on Sunday, a group designed to enrich the poetry and music scene in Urbana. She was named the 2020 Artist Ace Awards winner.
The poet laureate receives a $2,000 honorarium.
Rantoul Exchange club names student of month
Caya Flesner was named the Rantoul Exchange Club’s November student of the month.
The senior at Rantoul Township High School is a daughter of Travis and Nikky Flesner. She writes for The News-Gazette’s High School Confidential.
Her school activities have included cheerleading, softball, student council, FFA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes for all four years of high school and National Honor Society her junior and senior years.
Flesner served as FFA treasurer as a sophomore.
She was named a scholar athlete as a sophomore and junior, a tri-athlete as a freshman and sophomore, and in FFA earned the greenhand degree and was named outstanding sophomore.
Her volunteer hours have included 20 hours for Salvation Army, four hours per year each for Angel Tree Christmas and Operation Shoebox.
Flesner worked as a lifeguard at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center her sophomore year, at The Fringe Mini Golf-Mini Pro facility her junior and senior years and did homecare her sophomore through senior years.
Three Danville firefighters promoted
The Danville Fire Department had three vacancies filled by the city’s police and fire board Dec. 13.
The first vacancy was created when Lt. Jason Bilstad (26 years of service) retired from the fire department earlier this year.
The other vacancies were created with the retirement of Chief Don McMasters and promotion of Capt. Aaron Marcott as his successor in late November.
The three promoted individuals are:
- William Ryan, who was promoted to captain. Ryan joined the department in February 2006. He will be assigned to First Battalion and to the city’s ladder truck.
- Jason Hotsinpiller, who was promoted to lieutenant. Hotsinpiller joined the fire department in February 2005. He will be assigned to the Third Battalion and will lead one of the city’s engine companies.
- Lester Potts, who was promoted to lieutenant. Potts joined the department in June 2000. He will be assigned to Second Battalion and will lead one of the city’s engine companies.
Swearing-in ceremonies will be held at a date and time to be determined by Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Champaign banker joins Illinois Housing Development Authority
Brice Hutchcraft of Champaign will serve as a member of the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s board.
Hutchcraft has more than 20 years of experience in commercial and retail banking.
He serves as the market president of First State Bank, managing a $35 million commercial loan portfolio, leading a team of retail, mortgage and commercial bankers to further develop the work of the bank within the community.
He has previously served in roles as commercial relationship manager for Midland States Bank, vice president of commercial banking for First Midwest Bank, market manager, commercial lender and vice president of Regions Bank and as a commercial banking officer and assistant wealth adviser for Cole Taylor Bank.
An involved member of his community, Hutchcraft currently serves on the Krannert Art Museum Council and has served on the boards of Courage Connection, the Champaign County Community Development Corporation and the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company. Hutchcraft received a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois.
Elks Hoop Shoot winners named
Winners have been named in the local Elks Hoop Shoot contest held Dec. 11 at the Stephens Family YMCA.
The winners move on to compete in the East Central Illinois District competition Jan. 22 at Unity Junior High School.
Girls champions
- 12-13 age group: Avery Miller (runner-up: Ava Donaldson)
- 10-11: Abby Miller (Runner-up: Ozioma Onyemere)
- 8-9: Elcie Ray (Runner-up: Amelia Donaldson).
Boys champions
- 12-13: Jackson Cheely (Runner-up: Paysen DaCanay)
- 10-11: Broden Buhr (Runner-up: Koray Hartman)
- 8-9: Eren Hartman (Runner-up: Ben Miller).
The Elks donated $200 to the Stephens Family YMCA Youth Scholarship Program.
Three Danville officers complete training
Three Danville Police Department probationary officers — from left, Caleb Finley, Christian McMilleon and Kendl Gulick — graduated Dec. 15 from the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, completing a 14-week, 560-hour curriculum.
They now move on to the department’s 15-week field-training program, where they will continue their education in department policies, regulations, procedures and service to the community.
Haas Corp. presents scholarship to DACC
Haas Corp. recently presented a $12,000 scholarship check to Danville Area Community College to help pay for the tuition, fees, books and tools for three students studying to be CNC technologists.
Haas builds the CNC machines used at the college for teaching manufacturing students and has provided more than $56,000 in scholarship support since 2017.
The Haas Foundation funds the scholarships through the DACC Foundation under Tonya Hill.
Professors Todd Flessner and Doug Hunter and Dean Terri Cummings lead DACC’s manufacturing programs.
Nine nurses earn their pins at DACC
Nine women currently working as licensed practical nurses were celebrated for completing the associate degree of nursing with a pinning ceremony at the Bremer Center at Danville Area Community College.
The students are Bri Austin, Angie Broughton, Veronica Eades, Katrina Gray, LaTosha Grayned, Christina Hill, Takeisha Hohnson, Stephanie Peck and Maria Washburn.
The ceremony concluded a four-semester part-time program designed for working LPNs.
This group started its program in fall 2021 and continued coursework through summer to complete in December 2022.
The graduates are now eligible to sit for the NCLEX-RN to become registered nurses.
