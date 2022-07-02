Name Dropping | Vermilion County Fair queen likes to stay busy
Less than a week after presiding over the Vermilion County fair as fair queen, Naomi Dolan was at the Georgetown Fair, where she had 10 projects entered in the 4-H competition — ranging from scrapbooking to photography to geology to health.
Dolan, daughter of Charles and Sallie Dolan of Catlin, doesn’t have much time on her hands. That’s the way she likes it.
A May graduate of Catlin High School, Dolan also finished her first year at Danville Area Community College as she works toward an associate degree in science. From there she will enroll at the University of Illinois, where she will major in geology as well as astronomy.
“I like to stay busy,” Dolan said. “It definitely keeps you on your toes. There’s always something to look forward to in the day. I know it helps me, having goals to reach for.”
The 18-year-old was chosen from a field of eight contestants for the fair queen title.
Pageant director Carley Fredericks, Miss Vermilion County Fair queen of 2011, said she has seen Dolan mature. Last week marked Dolan’s third time competing — once for junior miss in 2019 when she was named first runner-up and last year for fair queen when she was received the People’s Choice award.
“I have been able to watch her go through this process,” Fredericks said. “When she showed up at our practice, I just saw so much growth and maturity. I knew she was going to be a top contender. She really put her heart and soul into it this year.”
Dolan said the speech portion is her favorite part of the fair queen competition because a person’s “true colors” can shine through. Contestants were able to speak on any subject they were passionate about. Dolan spoke about the fair.
“I have been coming out for 10 years,” she said, “and I spoke about what it’s taught me and how I look forward to continuing, to give back to it.”
She remembers entering a nine-patch pillow in the 4-H sewing competition.
Dolan estimates she has entered more than 50 entries in the 4-H competition, and each year but one (when she won a red ribbon), she has won a blue ribbon.
Dolan, a member of the Snider Kickapoo Inc. 4-H Club, has received numerous other awards in 4-H competition and has several of her entries advance to state fair competition.
Music has also been a big part of her life. She played tenor sax in the Salt Fork High School marching, pep and concert bands, and is learning the guitar and ukelele. Dolan has also competed in multiple solo and ensemble contests and was named to the District 3 senior band three years in a row.
“It can be hard sometimes” to find spare time, she said. “I try to make sure I keep everything balanced.”
Her other interests include collecting coins and dollar bills “and doing a lot with foreign currency.”
Dolan was an exchange student to South Korea through 4-H in 2019 and found it “very interesting.”
“It’s wonderful,” she said of the country. “I had an amazing host family who were very kind to me. They showed me a lot about their culture. It’s a very beautiful country. I loved the mountains.”
As Vermilion County Fair queen, Dolan will ride in the Oakwood Fourth of July parade as well as the Danville and Westville Labor Day parades. She will attend various pageants throughout the state and will compete in January at the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.
Selected junior miss at Vermilion County was Anna Freeland, daughter of Kevin and Sara Freeland of Westville. Little Miss is Millie Hunsberger
Dolan has one sister, Alana, who is 14.
Benson, McClure accomplish every golfer's dream
Doug Benson of Monticello and Ryan McClure of Mahomet nailed holes in one at Mahomet’s Lake of the Woods golf course this week. And they came one day apart.
Benson’s happened June 28, and McClure’s the following day.
For Benson it was the first ace of his career, and for McClure his third. They both achieved the feat on the 147-yard 14th hole.
Benson used a 5 iron and hit a Pinnacle ball. His one-holer was witnessed by Vic Cox, Randy Neeb and Don Butler.
McClure used a 9 iron and hit a Pro VI ball. Witnesses were Chris Edmondson, Jason Troyer and Josh Sullivan.
DACC students, others recognized
During the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s annual convention in Chicago on June 10, among the Danville Area Community College award winners were DACC Registrar Sadie Edwards and student Jalon Glover.
Other DACC winners: trustees Chair Dave Harby and Vice Chair Greg Wolfe, faculty Kathy Hunter and Emily Chappell and student Mikayla Williams.
In addition, Danville Alderman Robert Williams was recognized as DACC’s Distinguished Alumnus.
Rantoul club honors students
Outstanding high school and junior high school students were recently recognized by Rantoul Exchange Club.
Rantoul Township High School student of the year and ACE Award winner, respectively, were Tayon Swift and Laura Wankel.
Junior high students of the year:
J.W. Eater Junior High School — Nick Dunner, Rielee Nielsen, Olyvia Hunt, Airiana Bell, Isis Elcock, Amari Cetewayo, Joselyn Espinoza and Tysean Moody
St. Malachy Grade School — Joel McCallister and Tiffany Sanchez
Gifford Grade School — Caroline Kuntz and Kassidy O’Brien
Thomasboro Grade School — Georgia Busboom and Sophie Long
Ludlow Grade School — Evalynn Alesia
Mahomet Masons present honors
Community Builder Award Jason Schifo and high school scholarship recipients were recently honored by the Mahomet Masonic Lodge.
Schifo was honored for his efforts to fix and refurbish bicycles for local residents at minimal charge.
The lodge awarded scholarships to eight high school students. The students and their college of choice include:
Jamey Slade, Parkland College; Alissa Crawford, undecided between Bradley or Eureka; Ryan Grieser, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale; Kamela Parker, University of Illinois; Cole McGrew, Parkland College; Madelina Mawson, undecided; Katherine Landers, University of Illinois; Haylie Orton, Illinois College.