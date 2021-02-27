Name Dropping | Volunteers sought for new Rantoul program
There are plenty of fair-weather fans out there. Justin Bouse, however, is looking for some foul-weather fans — people who are interested enough in weather conditions to be storm spotters in Rantoul.
Bouse, Rantoul’s deputy police chief, said the community has never had a weather-
spotter program, which may surprise some people.
When foul weather threatened in the past, police officers would often station themselves west of town to watch for anything dangerous headed Rantoul’s way. But having to also respond to other calls could make that service tricky for officers.
The village also kept an eye on the weather by monitoring Champaign County police dispatches, the National Weather Service and reports from other area communities.
Bouse isn’t looking for tornado chasers or necessarily weather fanatics. He wants dependable people who can help to alert the village when weather watches or warnings are sounded.
“Now we’re looking at a bit more of a formalized spotter program where we have an actual storm-spotters program,” Bouse said.
When the new arrangement is established, an average of four spotters will be sent out in their own vehicles to various locations just outside the community to watch the weather conditions. In all, Bouse would like a pool of 10 to 12 people who would be available.
Bouse will head the program, which will be a division of the police department.
“The plan is to identify the volunteers and get them trained for the National Weather Service storm-spotter program,” Bouse said.
Meetings will be held to outline the different areas to which the spotters will respond.
In the police station, radar will be set up, and radios will be available to communicate with Champaign County Emergency Management Agency.
Volunteers will provide updated real-time information on severe storms approaching Rantoul.
No specific skills are required to volunteer.
To volunteer, a person must:
- Have a primary residence inside Rantoul village limits.
- Be a citizen of the United States or have approval status from the Immigration and Naturalization Service.
- Successfully pass a background check completed by the Rantoul Police Department.
To apply, prospective volunteers must complete and submit an application form. If the application is approved, a copy of the applicant’s driver’s license and proof of insurance will be submitted. A valid information card can be submitted if an applicant does not have a driver’s license.
A background-check form is completed and submitted next. If an applicant passes, they next move to orientation, then a policy and procedure review.
For information or to apply, contact Bouse at the police department at 217-893-5600.
Derby draws a crowd
Sgt. Preston of the Yukon would have been pleased.
Scout troops from Mahomet, Champaign, Gibson City, Champaign, Pesotum and St. Joseph were among the honors patrol winners in last Saturday’s Prairielands Council Klondike Derby competition held at Camp Drake near Oakwood.
Deep snow and frigid temps greeted the more than 130 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venturers who competed in eight challenging events as well as the Grand Sled race on the 410-acre camp site. The Spruce Patrol from Troop 101 in Champaign won the man-powered dog-sled race. Scouts from ages 10 to 20 from nine counties of Illinois and Indiana participated.
Dragons Patrol of Troop 25 in Mahomet won top score in the derby, winning both the Rain Fly Survival Scenario and the Orienteering Course Patrol.
Other troop winners were Troop 2119 of Champaign, Backpack Hot Stove Lunch; Troop 29 of Gibson City, Camp Wrong Way; Troop 101 of Champaign, First Aid Rescue Scene; Troop 66 of Pesotum, A&W Lashing Challenge; Troop 103 of Mahomet, Clove Hitch Challenge; and Troop 40 of St. Joseph, Rat Hole Patrol.
DACC to host camps
Danville Area Community College will hold Mini-Jaguar e-sports, “Minecraft” and video-editing camps in the coming weeks.
The e-sports camp, for ages 10-14, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 1-4.
DACC e-sports athletes compete remotely with other colleges around the country. The college’s e-sports program has grown into a nationally recognized program, and the college is set to host the first NJCAA “NBA2K” national competition in April.
“Minecraft” camps for ages 8-14 will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. March 15-18.
The camp challenges children to imagine and create a comprehensive world in the video game. Campers will work together to plan a world around a theme, brainstorm what it should contain, then build the structures and environments.
The video-editing camp, for ages 10-14, is slated for 4 to 6 p.m. March 15-18.
Anyone can shoot good video on their phones, but how about taking it to the next level and editing that video? Participants in the camp will learn the basics of video editing, how to lay footage on a timeline, add music overlays and graphics.
Call 217-554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu to register or for more information.
Rantoul pays tribute
Rantoul Township High School has marked Black History Month with special projects and displays.
Principal Todd Wilson said several videos were produced and a number of displays celebrating Black history were created throughout the school.
Wilson said several members of the community and the high school were interviewed for the videos.
“We also have a fact being read about a person in Black history every morning, which will culminate in a Black history trivia at the end of the month,” Wilson said.
He said the observance has also included student performances and artwork.
Photos of the displays are situated on the school website.
BACH director to step down
The board of directors of the Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana has accepted the resignation of music director Joseph Baldwin, effective July 1.
Baldwin will be leaving the community for family reasons.
A search will commence soon. Information on the position will be available soon on the group’s website
.
Star of the month
Margaret “Maggie” Ritter is good at her job.
Ritter has been chosen Star of the Month for February at Hawthorne Inn, Danville.
Ritter is a nurse in the Manor Court Neighborhood.
She was called “an exceptional nurse who provides quality care to each resident she has the privilege of taking care of.”
Hawthorne Inn officials said they receive many compliments about Ritter from both residents and staff.
Area teacher in the running
Kyle Miller, an agriculture teacher at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, has been named a finalist for Ag Educator of the Year in Illinois through Nationwide’s Gold Owl Award.
The award recognizes the contributions of ag teachers in several states, including Illinois.
Each finalist will receive $500 in funding and will be entered into a final selection for the chance to be selected as their state’s Ag Educator of the Year. One finalist will be selected from each state this spring.
A warm Rotary welcome
Champaign Rotary has welcomed a new member — Jennifer Dillavou, president of the University of Illinois Alumni Association.
A Champaign native, Dillavou graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a bachelor’s degree.
She worked as a development associate with the University Foundation early in her career and has worked at colleges and universities in five other states, returning to Champaign in 2017 to serve in her present capacity.
Dillavou and her husband, Tom, live in Champaign and have four adult children — Max, Kourtney, Travis and Jake.
Gifford shows its spirit
Gifford Grade School recently celebrated Spirit Week.
Monday was Mismatch Monday. Students and staff were encouraged to wear things that didn’t match.
Tuesday was Twin Tuesday. Since it was Groundhog Day, everyone was to see their shadow in the building by dressing like another student or staff member.
Wednesday was Western Wednesday. There were cowboy hats, jeans and flannel shirts galore.
Thursday was Team Spirit Thursday. In celebration of the Super Bowl and to cheer on students’ favorite teams, everyone was encouraged to wear their favorite sports team attire.
Friday was 100th day.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s Our County section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.